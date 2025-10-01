Pair jailed after £416,000 of cannabis found in disused Aberdeen warehouse

Two men have been jailed after more than £400,000 of cannabis was discovered in a disused Aberdeen double-glazing warehouse.

Police raided the large-scale drug farm after members of the public reported a strong smell of cannabis coming from the former AC Yule and Sons premises on Craigshaw Road earlier this year.

Two men, Armando Nihtyanova and Orten Zeneli, were found hiding within the building and were arrested.

Both have now appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where Zeneli, 21, admitted producing the controlled drug and 34-year-old Nihtyanova pled guilty to drug supply.

Cannabis estimated to be worth £416k

The court was told the seized cannabis had a potential value of £416,265.

Fiscal depute David Rogers said police had been told of a strong smell of cannabis coming from the property at around 5pm on March 13 2025.

The building was once part of AC Yule and Sons Ltd, which went into liquidation in 2016.

He went on to say the empty warehouse was identified as the “possible source” of the smell, which was emanating from a broken window.

Mr Rogers continued: “Due to concerns and the potential risk that comes with cannabis cultivation, entry was gained and attending officers noted several areas were cordoned off by plastic constructed partitions.

“There was also a sleeping area, functioning toilets and kitchen facilities containing fresh food and items of clothing.”

A large section of the building contained hundreds of hip-height plants in pots and in another more plants were discovered hanging from ropes to dry out.

Albanian nationals Nihtyanova and Zeneli – who both entered the UK illegally – were found hiding in the building’s loft space.

Mr Rogers said the estimated top-end value for the 474 plants was £416,265.

Speaking on behalf of Nihtyanova, defence agent Paul Burnett said his “naïve” client had no previous criminal record and had been living illegally in the UK for three years.

He said: “Regrettably, he found himself at a cannabis farm. He was living there, assisting with the growing of the plants.

“He was not getting any of the money from the plants and did not stand to gain anything from them.”

Sheriff Iain Wallace said: “This was a large-scale cannabis production. You played an important role for which you were paid.

“The court has made it clear these matters carry a significant custodial sentence.”

He jailed Nihtyanova for 28 months, back-dating the sentence to when he was placed on remand on March 17 this year.

Smuggled into UK

Zeneli’s defence agent, Alex Burn, said his client had arrived in the UK in the back of a lorry, arriving first in Birmingham.

Mr Burn went on to say Zeneli initially worked at a car wash, but then an offer to look after the cannabis plants in Aberdeen came up and he took it to repay the cost of his illegal journey into the UK.

He went on to say Zeneli’s time on remand at Polmont had been “thoroughly unpleasant”, adding: “He just wants to go home.

“He was stupid and naïve.

“In all likelihood, he will be deported, but we can’t say that for a certainty.”

Sheriff Wallace also jailed Zeneli for 28 months, back-dating his sentence to March 17, when he was first placed on remand.