St Fergus electrician caught driving unfit twice in 24 hours gets roads ban

A St Fergus electrician who was caught driving while unfit twice in 24 hours has been banned from the roads for more than three years.

Shaun Muir was back in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday where he was sentenced for two charges relating to his inability to operate vehicles from earlier this year.

The 27-year-old, who had admitted to the crimes last month, had been collared by police after crashing a motorbike at Scotstown Beach before driving to Peterhead’s McDonald’s the next day and being picked up again.

On both occasions, constables found him slurring his words and struggling to stay alert.

On Monday, Sheriff Robert McDonald banned him from driving for 40 months.

Members of public raise alarm on Muir

At the last calling of the case, fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that the incidents took place within 24 hours of each other, on Sunday August 10 and Monday August 11.

After crashing his bike on the beach, a concerned member of the public contacted emergency services to help Muir, who was unconscious at the time.

“The police observed the accused to be unsteady on his feet, slurring speech, and repeatedly falling asleep mid-conversation,” she said.

“A roadside drug swipe was carried out, which indicated a positive result for cocaine.”

After being taken to Mintlaw Police Station, Muir would be released on undertaking.

But the very next day, at about 1.30pm, police were again called on Muir when a member of staff at McDonald’s was concerned about his behaviour.

“A short time later, police attended and observed the accused to be within the car park sitting in the driver’s seat of the car,” Ms Kerr added.

“He was unsteady on his feet, having to hold on to the vehicle to stay upright. He was wearing pyjama bottoms, a zip-up jacket, and trainers only.”

Officers formed the view that he was intoxicated.

Companies no longer willing to hire him

Defence solicitor George Hilton-Rhind, representing Muir, said his client has since lost employment opportunities following his convictions.

Of the crash, Mr Hilton-Rhind said Muir had spent the previous day drinking with friends and had taken cocaine.

He said Muir’s memory was “piecemeal” of the incident itself.

Similarly, Muir could not remember his drive to McDonald’s.

Mr Hilton-Rhind said: “The following day, he decided to drive to McDonald’s. He has little memory of this event. He does attribute this to a head injury he received from the accident the previous evening.

“If he believed he was under the influence he would have never driven that day.”

Sentence on Muir had been deferred for background reports on his personal circumstances.

“He understands that losing his licence will have an impact on not only himself, but also his family,” Mr Hilton-Rhind added.

“He lives rurally and also requires to drive for his employment. He’s already been informed by companies who he works with they’re no longer willing to employ him due to the recent charges.”

‘Madness’

Sentencing Muir, Sheriff McDonald said he was treating each crime as a separate incident when it came to determining the length of his ban.

“The situation that I see is that you committed an offence, driving under the influence one day on a motorbike, and the next day you go out in a car under the influence,” he said.

“That seems to me to be two separate offences and the consequences of that must follow.

“Driving so soon after you’ve been caught by police is madness.”

In addition to his road ban, Muir, whose address was given as School Road, will also carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the community as an alternative to custody. He will have six months to complete the work.