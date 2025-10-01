Terrifying ‘Ted Bundy’ boyfriend made sickening rape and murder threats to woman

A Fraserburgh man who threatened to kill his partner by cutting off her head and setting her on fire has avoided a prison sentence.

Damon Leonard, 32, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted bombarding the woman with a series of terrifying and threatening messages after she tried to break off their relationship.

It was stated that after the woman told Leonard she wanted him to leave her home, he changed his Facebook profile picture to an image of the notorious American serial killer Ted Bundy.

He then sent several chilling messages, stating that he would behead her, cut off her breasts with a sword and photograph her dead body.

Leonard also told the woman he would rape her and set her on fire.

The terrifying messages continued, with Leonard telling the woman he would find a teenage girl, rape her and shove broken glass into her private parts.

Accused told woman he would ‘remove her eyes’

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that Leonard’s former partner attempted to break off the relationship in the autumn last year, but he would not accept it.

He told her that “she did not get to make all the decisions” and that she had “no option” but to stay and make it work.

Despite the woman’s efforts to get him to leave, Leonard remained within her property, telling her she could contact the police but that “he was staying”.

Between the evening of October 1 2024 and the early hours of the following day, the woman received constant messages from Leonard on Facebook Messenger.

She also noted that he had changed his profile picture to one of serial killer Ted Bundy.

Alongside a number of derogatory messages of a sexual nature, Leonard told the woman in graphic detail how he would physically assault and rape her before killing her.

Leonard then also stated that he would place her dead, naked body in a “Jesus” position and photograph her.

He added that he would then decapitate her, remove her eyes, urinate on her body, remove her breasts with a sword and set her on fire.

Following this, Leonard told her he would turn his attentions elsewhere and find a young girl of 15-16, brutally rape her, physically assault her and insert broken glass into their private parts.

He then sent the woman a picture of his penis.

Victim ‘extremely scared’ of Facebook threats

It was stated that these messages made the woman feel “sick and extremely scared”.

In the days following, an argument broke out when the woman caught Leonard with drugs in the property.

A fight broke out and Leonard threw a glass air freshener at her.

Later, the police were called to the property and found the woman cowering in fear with her children in the bedroom of the property.

In the dock, Leonard pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive towards his former partner.

‘Sickening and terrifying’ messages

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that it was “difficult to say anything mitigatory” about his client’s offences, which he described as “unpleasant to say the least”.

“That is not to minimise my client’s actions,” Mr Monro said, adding that Leonard’s behaviour was “quite disgusting and disgraceful”.

“This came about because of Mr Leonard’s severe drug abuse,” he said.

“He made these vile threats, but it was not something that, in the clear light of day that he would actually commit.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Leonard that he had committed “serious offences” and described the threats against his former partner as “sickening and terrifying”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Leonard, of Queens Road, Fraserburgh, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order for 225 days and ordered Leonard to stay away from his former partner for five years.

