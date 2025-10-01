Aberdeen stripper guilty of sexually assaulting woman at hen party

An Aberdeen male stripper has been convicted of sexually assaulting a bride-to-be at her hen party.

Stuart Kennedy, performing as a firefighter, grabbed his panicked victim’s breasts and made her drink through a penis-shaped straw during the bawdy routine in a lodge at the Crieff Hydro.

The woman told Perth Sheriff Court how she felt “violated” and had to run off and throw up midway through his performance.

Kennedy, who was convicted and subsequently lost an appeal against a similar assault in Aberdeen, denied any wrongdoing and claimed his victim was lying.

Stripper found guilty

After a two-day trial, Sheriff Paul Reid ruled that Kennedy had not done enough to establish consent from his clearly highly uncomfortable victim.

He found him guilty of sexually assaulting the woman by handling and shaking her breasts, and causing her to participate in sexual activity by forcing her to drink through a penis straw, repeatedly thrusting his hips towards her and forcing her to handle a fake penis.

Allegations that he repeatedly handled the woman’s thighs and private parts were deleted from the charge.

Kennedy, 42, was placed on the sex offenders’ register for the second time in as many years.

The Aberdeen stripper, who sometimes goes under the stage name Sergeant Eros, will be sentenced next month.

Giving evidence, Kennedy insisted he was “a consummate professional,” having performed around 4,000 shows in nearly 20 years.

“I see my work as a craft,” he said, also describing his £400-a-time services as “a beautiful gift”.

He said he turned up for bride-to-be’s event at 10pm on March 22, last year.

He turned on his beatbox, activated a blue light and switched on his torch before entering the lodge.

“Everyone stay calm the emergency services are here,” he bellowed as he burst into the room.

Kennedy talked the court through his routine, which included jokes about a hosepipe, talk of “hot women” and a “spate of fires,” and patting down his subject for “flammable substances.”

He told his audience: “It goes without saying, this isn’t real. It’s just fun, light entertainment.”

Victim was ‘crying hysterically’

Kennedy described his victim as being “verbally feisty, but physically limp”.

He said she rolled her eyes a lot and repeatedly told him: “No thank you.”

“She was giving as good as she got,” he said.

Kennedy remained fully clothed throughout, as his victim walked out before he got to the stripping part.

He said he was wearing four garters within four layers of underwear, which resembled a fake penis.

“They are invited to touch it,” he said.

Did the complainer touch it? “I think she did.”

Kennedy denied her claims that he touched the buttons of her blouse or pretended to touch them.

And when asked if he touched her breasts, he replied: “Absolutely not.”

He said: “I’ve never touched someone’s breast. That would be commercial suicide. One bad review and it’s over.”

When the woman walked out and didn’t come back, Kennedy said: “I was thinking this was refund territory.”

Previous conviction for sex assault at strip show

The complainer had previously told the court she bolted to the bathroom and vomited in the toilet.

“I was crying hysterically and screaming and grabbing my hair,” she said.

Under cross-examination, fiscal depute Jennifer Baird suggested that the publication of an appeal against a similar conviction could be regarded as a bad online review.

Kennedy was previously found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting a woman during a hen party at a local pub in 2022.

The court heard how he sat naked on one woman’s lap and rubbed his body against another.

He was put on the sex offenders register and later lost an appeal against the conviction.

Kennedy suggested that the case gave his business “a boost.”

Stripper not guilty of rape

Sheriff Reid said that Kennedy’s attitude to his previous offending was “concerning”.

Earlier this year, Kennedy was cleared of rape following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

In 2018, he featured in a Channel 4 documentary discussing one of his other sidelines as one of the country’s most prolific unregulated sperm donors.

In a This Morning interview, he told how he had so far fathered 20 children through donations.

Rather than going through a clinic, Kennedy made free donations to couples who applied online.

He told presenter Eamonn Holmes: “I think it’s in us to want to help people and make a difference in the world and have a positive effect on people.

“I’m a blood donor, I’m on the bone marrow register but there’s nothing that gets you so much feedback as donating sperm, actually seeing these children grow up on Facebook and things.”

Kennedy was also previously convicted in 2009 of using a strobe light on his car dashboard to dupe other motorists into believing he was a real police officer.