Aberdeen domestic abuser jailed after row left woman with broken nose

William Duncan - who has a history of violence - appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

By Joanne Warnock
Domestic abuser William Duncan. Image: Facebook
An Aberdeen man has been jailed for assaulting his partner and making threats to kill her after breaking her nose during another violent outburst.

William Duncan, 47, appeared in the dock to be sentenced and urged the sheriff to put him under house arrest instead of jail.

However, Sheriff Iain Wallace said he had no other option but to jail Duncan, given his lengthy history of violence and previous custodial sentences.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Duncan, of Bedford Road in Aberdeen, had assaulted the woman at an address in Aberdeenshire on November 22 last year.

Assault sparked by music row

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court Duncan launched his attack when she came home from a dog walk and had put some music on.

Mr Rogers said: “[Duncan] told her to turn it off, but she did not.

“[He] thereafter became angry and repeatedly shouted at the woman to turn off the music, if not, he would batter her.”

The court was told Duncan began repeatedly punching the woman on the head.

She adopted a foetal position, balled up on the sofa to protect herself, and later described the blows as “rapid”.

Mr Rogers continued: “[Duncan] continued to repeatedly punch the complainer on the back of the head numerous times.

“The complainer turned her head, and the accused repeatedly punched her in the face around four times.

“During the assault the accused shouted that he was going to kill her.”

Mr Rogers went on to describe Duncan dragging the woman around the living room by her jacket while calling her a “stupid f*****g idiot” and telling her if she rang the police he would “ruin her”.

Police contacted

The woman did phone the police, however, and later went to hospital with a broken nose, bruises and bleeding from her head.

When police arrived they found the woman in a distressed state with blood on her face.

“The accused was found within the living room where he was cautioned and charged,” Mr Rogers said.

“He understood and replied, ‘she started hitting me’.

“Whilst under caution, the accused repeatedly stated that he had punched the complainer in self-defence.

Threats to arresting officers

“Whilst the accused was being arrested and escorted to the police van, the accused threatened an officer by stating ‘I’m gonna stick the nut in ya’ whilst moving his head towards the officer.”

Duncan admitted one charge of domestic assault to severe injury, one of threatening and abusive behaviour and one of assault on a police officer, by attempting to headbutt him.

Speaking on Duncan’s behalf, Neil McRobert told the court his client had consumed alcohol and had a “limited” recollection of events.

He added: “In 2020 he was the victim of a serious assault and as a result acquired a brain injury which has effects on his cognitive abilities.

“He accepts his guilt.”

Mr McRobert also told the court the complainer wanted the relationship to carry on and asked for a Restriction of Liberty Order to be imposed.

Sheriff Wallace said only a custodial sentence would be appropriate “given the nature of this offence”.

He said: “You told your victim that you would assault her, and you did carry out a systematic assault on her while she was balled up trying to protect herself.”

Duncan was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment and banned from contacting the woman for 12 months.

 