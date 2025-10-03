Peterhead factory worker’s ‘shocking’ assault on partner laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead factory worker’s ‘shocking’ assault on partner laid bare

Rafal Boruch was so drunk he was found passed out and half-naked when police arrived to arrest him for a violent assault against his partner.

By Jamie Ross
Rafal Boruch at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Peterhead fish factory worker’s attack on his partner has been branded so “shocking” by a court that it could have landed him in jail.

Rafal Boruch was in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced for violently attacking a woman in her own home.

The 30-year-old was so drunk at the time that when police officers arrived at the property he was found passed out and half-naked in a spare room – before turning his anger on them.

Woman was thrown against shelving unit

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that Boruch had returned home drunk on the night of August 2 after consuming so much alcohol that his friends needed to help him into his home.

There, his girlfriend began helping him get to the toilet when he suddenly turned violent and rained down punches on her.

She ran to the kitchen to try and get their child out of harm’s way, but continued to be assaulted by Boruch, who began delivering kicks as they struggled on the ground.

Eventually, she would make it to the hallway and be thrown against a shelving unit.

Puffed out his chest to police

Police arrived shortly after 10pm to find the woman waiting for them in the street after dialling for help.

“She was distressed on the phone call,” Mr Townsend said.

“She remained on the street with [her child] until the police arrived.”

Officers would find Boruch passed out in a room of the home, half-naked.

Waking him, the police would then become the target of his fury.

Mr Townsend said Boruch “puffed his chest out” and then took a swing at an officer, which missed. He was then arrested.

“He says he can’t really remember anything in the interview,” the fiscal depute added.

‘It is out of character’

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw, representing Boruch, said his client was “mortified by his behaviour”.

Blaming alcohol for his actions, Mr Burkinshaw said Boruch was in a management role at a local fish factory and was drinking straight vodka on the night in question.

The lawyer added Boruch had not touched the bottle since and had obeyed the court’s bail conditions to not approach or contact his partner while the case was live.

“Since this incident, he’s been staying with his mother-in-law,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

“He’s obviously adhered to those [bail] conditions.

“I would suggest it is out of character. He’s upset by his behaviour on that night.”

The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Could have gone to jail

Sentencing Boruch, whose address was given as Love Lane in Peterhead, Sheriff Robert McDonald branded his behaviour as “shocking”.

“The description of your behaviour, I think, is quite shocking,” he said.

“It is the sort of behaviour that can end up with someone going to jail.”

As an alternative to that, however, the sheriff ordered Boruch to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next nine months.