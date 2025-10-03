Peterhead factory worker’s ‘shocking’ assault on partner laid bare

A Peterhead fish factory worker’s attack on his partner has been branded so “shocking” by a court that it could have landed him in jail.

Rafal Boruch was in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced for violently attacking a woman in her own home.

The 30-year-old was so drunk at the time that when police officers arrived at the property he was found passed out and half-naked in a spare room – before turning his anger on them.

Woman was thrown against shelving unit

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that Boruch had returned home drunk on the night of August 2 after consuming so much alcohol that his friends needed to help him into his home.

There, his girlfriend began helping him get to the toilet when he suddenly turned violent and rained down punches on her.

She ran to the kitchen to try and get their child out of harm’s way, but continued to be assaulted by Boruch, who began delivering kicks as they struggled on the ground.

Eventually, she would make it to the hallway and be thrown against a shelving unit.

Puffed out his chest to police

Police arrived shortly after 10pm to find the woman waiting for them in the street after dialling for help.

“She was distressed on the phone call,” Mr Townsend said.

“She remained on the street with [her child] until the police arrived.”

Officers would find Boruch passed out in a room of the home, half-naked.

Waking him, the police would then become the target of his fury.

Mr Townsend said Boruch “puffed his chest out” and then took a swing at an officer, which missed. He was then arrested.

“He says he can’t really remember anything in the interview,” the fiscal depute added.

‘It is out of character’

Defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw, representing Boruch, said his client was “mortified by his behaviour”.

Blaming alcohol for his actions, Mr Burkinshaw said Boruch was in a management role at a local fish factory and was drinking straight vodka on the night in question.

The lawyer added Boruch had not touched the bottle since and had obeyed the court’s bail conditions to not approach or contact his partner while the case was live.

“Since this incident, he’s been staying with his mother-in-law,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

“He’s obviously adhered to those [bail] conditions.

“I would suggest it is out of character. He’s upset by his behaviour on that night.”

Could have gone to jail

Sentencing Boruch, whose address was given as Love Lane in Peterhead, Sheriff Robert McDonald branded his behaviour as “shocking”.

“The description of your behaviour, I think, is quite shocking,” he said.

“It is the sort of behaviour that can end up with someone going to jail.”

As an alternative to that, however, the sheriff ordered Boruch to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next nine months.