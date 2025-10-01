Mintlaw man’s staffie attacked woman and her dog near Aden Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Mintlaw man’s staffie attacked woman and her dog near Aden Park

Barry Middleton's dog, Hooch, turned on a cocker spaniel and then its owner in December last year.

By Jamie Ross
Barry Middleton's staffie, Hooch, bit another dog and its owner.
A Mintlaw man whose Staffordshire Bull Terrier bit another dog and then its owner has been handed unpaid work.

Barry Middleton appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court where he was sentenced under the Dangerous Dogs Act after his pet, named Hooch, broke free from his control and bit a spaniel and then its female owner in Mintlaw.

Middleton, 39, was told by the sentencing sheriff that Hooch would not be put down but was given a community sentence instead.

Hooch turned on Hamish

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that a member of the public was on a footpath near Aden Country Park on December 14 last year when she came across Middleton and his staffie.

At the time – around 10am – she was walking her own dog, Hamish.

Mr Townsend said Middleton, of Pine View in the village, initially leashed his animal to walk by the woman and her dog, but his own pet broke free as soon as they got near and it attacked the smaller animal before clamping its jaws around the woman’s hand.

Barry Middleton arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

“Part of the incident’s aftermath was witnessed by another lady who was nearby,” Mr Townsend said.

He added that the woman had sought treatment locally before the wound on her right hand became infected and she had to seek treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Mr Townsend explained: “There was concern there might be a foreign object within the wound.

“She underwent a procedure at the plastic surgery department in regard to the wound.”

The incident took place in a lane near to Aden Country Park in Mintlaw. Image: DC Thomson

Middleton’s ‘deep regret’

Defence solicitor George Hilton-Rhind, representing Middleton, said his client “deeply regrets” the event.

“It seems to be an incident that was completely unexpected,” he added.

“There have been no further incidents since. Mr Middleton has made the necessary steps to ensure his dog is under control.”

Mr Hilton-Rhind explained that this included following the advice of the council’s dog warden.

Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Dog to be muzzled and leashed going forward

Sheriff Robert McDonald, sentencing Middleton, said he had considered “quite carefully” whether or not it was necessary to have the dog destroyed.

Instead, he imposed a “contingent destruction order” which will grant the dog a stay of execution for as long as Middleton is able to keep the dog under control – by ensuring it is muzzled and leashed whenever it is in public.

“It must be muzzled and on a lead whenever anyone takes it out,” the sheriff told Middleton.

He also ordered Middleton to complete 80 hours of unpaid work over the next six months.

Middleton, who indicated he accepted the court’s order, was also sentenced for breaching a bail condition to not approach or contact a former partner when he was in her company on December 2 and December 3, 2023.

His punishment for that offence was rolled into the unpaid hours ordered for his failure to keep Hooch under control.