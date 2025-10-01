Mintlaw man’s staffie attacked woman and her dog near Aden Park

A Mintlaw man whose Staffordshire Bull Terrier bit another dog and then its owner has been handed unpaid work.

Barry Middleton appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court where he was sentenced under the Dangerous Dogs Act after his pet, named Hooch, broke free from his control and bit a spaniel and then its female owner in Mintlaw.

Middleton, 39, was told by the sentencing sheriff that Hooch would not be put down but was given a community sentence instead.

Hooch turned on Hamish

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that a member of the public was on a footpath near Aden Country Park on December 14 last year when she came across Middleton and his staffie.

At the time – around 10am – she was walking her own dog, Hamish.

Mr Townsend said Middleton, of Pine View in the village, initially leashed his animal to walk by the woman and her dog, but his own pet broke free as soon as they got near and it attacked the smaller animal before clamping its jaws around the woman’s hand.

“Part of the incident’s aftermath was witnessed by another lady who was nearby,” Mr Townsend said.

He added that the woman had sought treatment locally before the wound on her right hand became infected and she had to seek treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Mr Townsend explained: “There was concern there might be a foreign object within the wound.

“She underwent a procedure at the plastic surgery department in regard to the wound.”

Middleton’s ‘deep regret’

Defence solicitor George Hilton-Rhind, representing Middleton, said his client “deeply regrets” the event.

“It seems to be an incident that was completely unexpected,” he added.

“There have been no further incidents since. Mr Middleton has made the necessary steps to ensure his dog is under control.”

Mr Hilton-Rhind explained that this included following the advice of the council’s dog warden.

Dog to be muzzled and leashed going forward

Sheriff Robert McDonald, sentencing Middleton, said he had considered “quite carefully” whether or not it was necessary to have the dog destroyed.

Instead, he imposed a “contingent destruction order” which will grant the dog a stay of execution for as long as Middleton is able to keep the dog under control – by ensuring it is muzzled and leashed whenever it is in public.

“It must be muzzled and on a lead whenever anyone takes it out,” the sheriff told Middleton.

He also ordered Middleton to complete 80 hours of unpaid work over the next six months.

Middleton, who indicated he accepted the court’s order, was also sentenced for breaching a bail condition to not approach or contact a former partner when he was in her company on December 2 and December 3, 2023.

His punishment for that offence was rolled into the unpaid hours ordered for his failure to keep Hooch under control.