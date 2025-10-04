Peterhead drink-driver was more than five times over the limit

A Peterhead drink-driver was celebrating his birthday and marking the day of his dad’s death, a court has heard.

Ian Weatherall was at Peterhead Sheriff Court to be sentenced for being five times over the drink-driving limit when he was caught by police on March 19 this year.

The day, the court was told, was Weatherall’s 49th birthday.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said officers were alerted to Weatherall, who was described as a former medic, and his silver Vauxhall Insignia at about 10pm and found him within the forecourt of a petrol station on South Road in Peterhead.

His car was running and Weatherall was standing nearby.

Mr Townsend said he slurred his words when approached.

“There is also some CCTV footage which captured the accused driving onto the filling station forecourt,” he added.

Former medic saw first-hand pain of drink-driving

Defence solicitor George Hilton-Rhind, representing Weatherall, said a combination of grief and alcohol addiction played a part in the incident.

“It was his birthday, it was also the anniversary of his father’s death,” Mr Hilton-Rhind said.

“He recounts to the report writer that he has a specific memory of attending the scene of an accident caused by a drink-driver whilst working as a paramedic.

“This evoked a particular sense of remorse and regret for Mr Weatherall as he knows first-hand how catastrophic the consequences of drink-driving can be.

“He’s acutely aware of the fact he could have caused injury or worse.”

Mr Hilton-Rhind said Weatherall, who was in receipt of Universal Credit, has since sold his car.

Branding his client’s actions as “impulsive” and “careless”, he offered Weatherall’s apologies to the court.

“A combination of grief, alcohol addiction and incredibly poor decision making have found him before the court today,” Mr Hilton-Rhind added.

“He’s a well-educated man [and] wholeheartedly accepts the seriousness of his actions.”

‘I have to reflect that’

Sentencing Weatherall, Sheriff Robert McDonald said he had to “reflect” the high alcohol reading he registered to police.

Weatherall, whose address was given as Longate in Peterhead, had 126mcg of alcohol within 100ml of breath at the time. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Sheriff McDonald said: “You were about five times over the limit and I have to reflect that in your disqualification, which I will do.”

In total, Weatherall will be off the road for the next 20 months.

He was also fined £340.