Peterhead drink-driver was more than five times over the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead drink-driver was more than five times over the limit

Ian Weatherall was found by police near his running car at a petrol station in the town.

By Jamie Ross
Ian Weatherall arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ian Weatherall arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Peterhead drink-driver was celebrating his birthday and marking the day of his dad’s death, a court has heard.

Ian Weatherall was at Peterhead Sheriff Court  to be sentenced for being five times over the drink-driving limit when he was caught by police on March 19 this year.

The day, the court was told, was Weatherall’s 49th birthday.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said officers were alerted to Weatherall, who was described as a former medic, and his silver Vauxhall Insignia at about 10pm and found him within the forecourt of a petrol station on South Road in Peterhead.

His car was running and Weatherall was standing nearby.

Mr Townsend said he slurred his words when approached.

“There is also some CCTV footage which captured the accused driving onto the filling station forecourt,” he added.

Ian Weatherall at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Former medic saw first-hand pain of drink-driving

Defence solicitor George Hilton-Rhind, representing Weatherall, said a combination of grief and alcohol addiction played a part in the incident.

“It was his birthday, it was also the anniversary of his father’s death,” Mr Hilton-Rhind said.

“He recounts to the report writer that he has a specific memory of attending the scene of an accident caused by a drink-driver whilst working as a paramedic.

“This evoked a particular sense of remorse and regret for Mr Weatherall as he knows first-hand how catastrophic the consequences of drink-driving can be.

“He’s acutely aware of the fact he could have caused injury or worse.”

Mr Hilton-Rhind said Weatherall, who was in receipt of Universal Credit, has since sold his car.

Branding his client’s actions as “impulsive” and “careless”, he offered Weatherall’s apologies to the court.

“A combination of grief, alcohol addiction and incredibly poor decision making have found him before the court today,” Mr Hilton-Rhind added.

“He’s a well-educated man [and] wholeheartedly accepts the seriousness of his actions.”

Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

‘I have to reflect that’

Sentencing Weatherall, Sheriff Robert McDonald said he had to “reflect” the high alcohol reading he registered to police.

Weatherall, whose address was given as Longate in Peterhead, had 126mcg of alcohol within 100ml of breath at the time. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Sheriff McDonald said: “You were about five times over the limit and I have to reflect that in your disqualification, which I will do.”

In total, Weatherall will be off the road for the next 20 months.

He was also fined £340.