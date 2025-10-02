Peterhead women who battered former pals in ‘catfight’ have lost their careers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead women who battered former pals in ‘catfight’ have lost their careers

Morven McGregor and Jazmyn Robertson attacked two other women last year in an assault that included punches, kicks and biting.

By Jamie Ross
Morven McGregor and Jazmyn Robertson stood trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Two Peterhead women who battered their former friends have lost their careers as a result of their crimes, a court has been told.

Morven McGregor and Jazmyn Robertson stood trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court in the summer and were back in the dock on Wednesday to be sentenced.

They had each been tasked with keeping themselves out of trouble for six months.

On Wednesday, the court heard that each of the women had managed to do that but, as a consequence of their convictions, had given up their careers.

Careers affected by conviction

Defence solicitor Iain Jane, representing McGregor, said his client had packed in her job as a veterinary nurse after being found guilty of the assault to avoid disciplinary proceedings within the sector.

She was now working in sales, he told Sheriff Annella Cowan.

Mr Jane said: “She’s proactively removed herself from the professional register, [and] has changed employment.

“This led to a reduction in income, in terms of the type of work he does, but she has maintained employment.

“She’s had no further dealings with either of the two individuals who gave evidence. She has put this particular episode behind her. She would wish to apologise to the court.”

Midwife dreams dashed

Robertson, meanwhile, was still employed part-time at a bar.

But her solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, said she had given up on her aspiration of qualifying as a midwife.

“Unfortunately, due to this conviction, she decided that it would impact upon it,” he said.

“Such a conviction would mean she wouldn’t be able to join that particular profession. It’s very unfortunate, but she took that decision. She has also distanced herself from all those involved.”

The court heard Morven McGregor swapped jobs to avoid disciplinary proceedings. Image: DC Thomson

‘Disreputable’ attack involved punches and biting

At the case’s calling in June, the court had heard how both women carried out their assaults.

McGregor, 28, had attended a former friend’s front door after midnight on April 18 last year, where she pulled one woman out of the flat and began beating her.

Her attack included punching her on the head, kicking her while she was on the ground and scratching her.

She was accompanied by Robertson, 20, during the incident, who inserted herself into the violence by pulling another woman to the ground by her hair and biting her finger.

Both had claimed they were acting in self-defence, which Sheriff Cowan rejected.

The fight, which Sheriff Cowan branded “disreputable”, lasted for about five minutes before McGregor and Robertson fled.

Jazmyn Robertson will no longer be able to qualify as a midwife following the assault. Image: DC Thomson

‘Very, very stupid catfight’

Sheriff Cowan reprimanded the women once again at Wednesday’s calling.

“I trust you’ve now had time to reflect,” she said.

“I gather you have suffered the consequences in your professional lives already. This was a very, very stupid catfight.”

She admonished McGregor, of Seaview Gardens, and Robertson, of Cairntrodlie, before drawing the case to a close.