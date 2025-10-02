Peterhead women who battered former pals in ‘catfight’ have lost their careers

Two Peterhead women who battered their former friends have lost their careers as a result of their crimes, a court has been told.

Morven McGregor and Jazmyn Robertson stood trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court in the summer and were back in the dock on Wednesday to be sentenced.

They had each been tasked with keeping themselves out of trouble for six months.

On Wednesday, the court heard that each of the women had managed to do that but, as a consequence of their convictions, had given up their careers.

Careers affected by conviction

Defence solicitor Iain Jane, representing McGregor, said his client had packed in her job as a veterinary nurse after being found guilty of the assault to avoid disciplinary proceedings within the sector.

She was now working in sales, he told Sheriff Annella Cowan.

Mr Jane said: “She’s proactively removed herself from the professional register, [and] has changed employment.

“This led to a reduction in income, in terms of the type of work he does, but she has maintained employment.

“She’s had no further dealings with either of the two individuals who gave evidence. She has put this particular episode behind her. She would wish to apologise to the court.”

Midwife dreams dashed

Robertson, meanwhile, was still employed part-time at a bar.

But her solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, said she had given up on her aspiration of qualifying as a midwife.

“Unfortunately, due to this conviction, she decided that it would impact upon it,” he said.

“Such a conviction would mean she wouldn’t be able to join that particular profession. It’s very unfortunate, but she took that decision. She has also distanced herself from all those involved.”

‘Disreputable’ attack involved punches and biting

At the case’s calling in June, the court had heard how both women carried out their assaults.

McGregor, 28, had attended a former friend’s front door after midnight on April 18 last year, where she pulled one woman out of the flat and began beating her.

Her attack included punching her on the head, kicking her while she was on the ground and scratching her.

She was accompanied by Robertson, 20, during the incident, who inserted herself into the violence by pulling another woman to the ground by her hair and biting her finger.

Both had claimed they were acting in self-defence, which Sheriff Cowan rejected.

The fight, which Sheriff Cowan branded “disreputable”, lasted for about five minutes before McGregor and Robertson fled.

‘Very, very stupid catfight’

Sheriff Cowan reprimanded the women once again at Wednesday’s calling.

“I trust you’ve now had time to reflect,” she said.

“I gather you have suffered the consequences in your professional lives already. This was a very, very stupid catfight.”

She admonished McGregor, of Seaview Gardens, and Robertson, of Cairntrodlie, before drawing the case to a close.