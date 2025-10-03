Notorious Peterhead thug locked up again for violent attack in Morrisons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notorious Peterhead thug locked up again for violent attack in Morrisons

Darren Warchol assaulted a female worker then broke the leg of a man who tried to intervene.

By Jamie Ross
Darren Warchol has been caged again. Image: DC Thomson
A violent Peterhead thug brutally attacked a female supermarket worker in a row over mobile phone top-ups and then left a shopper who tried to intervene with a broken leg.

Darren Warchol punched the Morrisons worker in the face and dragged her to the ground by her hair before turning his violence on the good Samaritan who stepped in.

After punching the man to the ground, he jumped up and down on his legs, breaking one, stamped on his head, then smashed a crate of lager down on him.

Warchol appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court and admitted two charges of assault against the Morrisons Daily employee in Peterhead and the shopper.

The 35-year-old, who appeared from remand for the matter at Peterhead Sheriff Court, lost his temper in the shop after being refused a refund for two mobile phone top-ups he had purchased.

He has now been locked up for more than three years.

Punched woman repeatedly

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said the attack took place on July 4 this year when, at about 2.10pm, Warchol argued with the employee at the Ugie Road shop.

He had appeared earlier in the day and was told to come back to speak to a supervisor about his gripe, but would find he was out of luck when it came to getting his money back for the top-ups.

He threatened to call the police himself before being asked to leave.

Mr McAllister said this action prompted Warchol to turn on the female worker violently.

He said: “He then repeatedly punched her to the face, grabbed hold of her hair and dragged her to the ground.”

Morrisons store sign
The attack happened at a Morrisons Daily in Peterhead.

Broke man’s leg and stamped on his head

The vicious attack prompted another shopper to intervene.

“The accused then repeatedly punched [him] to the head, he then pushed [him] before punching him again and causing him to fall to the ground,” Mr McAllister added.

“He then grabbed hold of him as if to lift him up, before pushing him back to the floor face down. He thereafter repeatedly jumped on his legs. The accused repeatedly stamped on his head, near his forehead.

“The accused then picked up a crate of lager, raised it above his head, before bringing it down, striking him on the head with it.”

The man suffered a broken leg in the assault and would be found in severe pain by police when they arrived at the scene. Warchol had fled the store at this point.

The woman involved suffered redness to her face.

Peterhead Sheriff Court.
‘Nothing’ offered in mitigation

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland, representing Warchol, said there was “really nothing” he could offer the court by way of mitigation.

“It’s an obviously serious matter which, even not withstanding his record, a custodial sentence would be the only appropriate disposal,” he said.

“The only thing, really, that I can put forward is that he actually expressed his keenness to resolve the matter really early in the process.

“Other than that, there’s really nothing I can put forward in mitigation.”

‘Gratuitous assault’ leads to prison

Sentencing Warchol, who was previously handed six months behind bars for threatening charity staff over food parcels and 16 months for attacking a female prison officer, Sheriff Annella Cowan branded his latest actions as “gratuitous”.

“You have accepted your responsibility for what was simply a gratuitous assault on a member of staff doing her job,” she said.

“The second assault was on a member of the public simply trying to assist the first complainer.

“That was to the danger of that man’s life just because you lost your temper.”

In total, Warchol was sentenced to 43 months backdated to July 7, when he was first remanded in custody.