Notorious Peterhead thug locked up again for violent attack in Morrisons

A violent Peterhead thug brutally attacked a female supermarket worker in a row over mobile phone top-ups and then left a shopper who tried to intervene with a broken leg.

Darren Warchol punched the Morrisons worker in the face and dragged her to the ground by her hair before turning his violence on the good Samaritan who stepped in.

After punching the man to the ground, he jumped up and down on his legs, breaking one, stamped on his head, then smashed a crate of lager down on him.

Warchol appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court and admitted two charges of assault against the Morrisons Daily employee in Peterhead and the shopper.

The 35-year-old, who appeared from remand for the matter at Peterhead Sheriff Court, lost his temper in the shop after being refused a refund for two mobile phone top-ups he had purchased.

He has now been locked up for more than three years.

Punched woman repeatedly

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said the attack took place on July 4 this year when, at about 2.10pm, Warchol argued with the employee at the Ugie Road shop.

He had appeared earlier in the day and was told to come back to speak to a supervisor about his gripe, but would find he was out of luck when it came to getting his money back for the top-ups.

He threatened to call the police himself before being asked to leave.

Mr McAllister said this action prompted Warchol to turn on the female worker violently.

He said: “He then repeatedly punched her to the face, grabbed hold of her hair and dragged her to the ground.”

Broke man’s leg and stamped on his head

The vicious attack prompted another shopper to intervene.

“The accused then repeatedly punched [him] to the head, he then pushed [him] before punching him again and causing him to fall to the ground,” Mr McAllister added.

“He then grabbed hold of him as if to lift him up, before pushing him back to the floor face down. He thereafter repeatedly jumped on his legs. The accused repeatedly stamped on his head, near his forehead.

“The accused then picked up a crate of lager, raised it above his head, before bringing it down, striking him on the head with it.”

The man suffered a broken leg in the assault and would be found in severe pain by police when they arrived at the scene. Warchol had fled the store at this point.

The woman involved suffered redness to her face.

‘Nothing’ offered in mitigation

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland, representing Warchol, said there was “really nothing” he could offer the court by way of mitigation.

“It’s an obviously serious matter which, even not withstanding his record, a custodial sentence would be the only appropriate disposal,” he said.

“The only thing, really, that I can put forward is that he actually expressed his keenness to resolve the matter really early in the process.

“Other than that, there’s really nothing I can put forward in mitigation.”

‘Gratuitous assault’ leads to prison

Sentencing Warchol, who was previously handed six months behind bars for threatening charity staff over food parcels and 16 months for attacking a female prison officer, Sheriff Annella Cowan branded his latest actions as “gratuitous”.

“You have accepted your responsibility for what was simply a gratuitous assault on a member of staff doing her job,” she said.

“The second assault was on a member of the public simply trying to assist the first complainer.

“That was to the danger of that man’s life just because you lost your temper.”

In total, Warchol was sentenced to 43 months backdated to July 7, when he was first remanded in custody.