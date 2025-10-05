Huntly lorry driver admits repeated rape of 13-year-old girl

A north-east lorry driver has admitted raping a teenage girl at various locations in Aberdeenshire.

Robin Bolland, 30, appeared at the High Court in Aberdeen, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of sexually abusing and raping a 13-year-old for around a year and a half.

It was stated that Bolland took the child away for the night in his articulated lorry, where he raped her and forced her to perform sex acts upon him.

He also continued to abuse and violate the girl at various roads and addresses around the Huntly area.

Girl was taken away for overnight trips with accused

Bolland reportedly began grooming the child in October 2018 while working as a contractor in and around farms and land around Aberdeenshire – often taking the girl along with him on these jobs.

On one of these occasions, Bolland drove the 13-year-old to a quarry instead of to a job, where he persuaded her to perform a sex act upon him before he had intercourse with the child in the passenger seat.

On an occasion a few months later, Bolland persuaded the teenager to travel with him overnight in his lorry.

The lorry had a bed in the back of the driver’s cab, where he made her perform a sex act again before raping her.

A third incident took place at an address in Huntly, where he raped the girl, then aged 14, outside the property.

Bolland also had the child perform oral sex upon him on various other occasions.

Victim told mum

In April 2023, understanding that Bolland had in fact groomed her over a number of years through buying her both alcohol and cigarettes, the girl told her mum and a friend what had happened.

Bolland was arrested by police soon after.

When he was interviewed by police in June 2023, Bolland made a number of admissions about his conduct with the girl, but claimed the sex was consensual.

He later changed his position and now accepts that the sexual intercourse was not consensual.

In the dock, Bolland pleaded guilty to one charge of sexually assaulting and raping a girl who was at the time underage.

Judge Graham Buchanan remanded Bolland, of Forgue, Huntly, in custody and deferred sentence until next month for background reports to be carried out.

