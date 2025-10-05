Huntly lorry driver admits repeated rape of 13-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Huntly lorry driver admits repeated rape of 13-year-old girl

During one incident, Robin Bolland, 30, took the teenage girl away for an overnight in his lorry where he sexually assaulted and raped her.

By David McPhee
Robin Bolland admitted sexually assaulting and raping a teenage girl for over a year.
A north-east lorry driver has admitted raping a teenage girl at various locations in Aberdeenshire.

Robin Bolland, 30, appeared at the High Court in Aberdeen, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of sexually abusing and raping a 13-year-old for around a year and a half.

It was stated that Bolland took the child away for the night in his articulated lorry, where he raped her and forced her to perform sex acts upon him.

He also continued to abuse and violate the girl at various roads and addresses around the Huntly area.

Girl was taken away for overnight trips with accused

Bolland reportedly began grooming the child in October 2018 while working as a contractor in and around farms and land around Aberdeenshire – often taking the girl along with him on these jobs.

On one of these occasions, Bolland drove the 13-year-old to a quarry instead of to a job, where he persuaded her to perform a sex act upon him before he had intercourse with the child in the passenger seat.

On an occasion a few months later, Bolland persuaded the teenager to travel with him overnight in his lorry.

The lorry had a bed in the back of the driver’s cab, where he made her perform a sex act again before raping her.

A third incident took place at an address in Huntly, where he raped the girl, then aged 14, outside the property.

Bolland also had the child perform oral sex upon him on various other occasions.

Victim told mum

In April 2023, understanding that Bolland had in fact groomed her over a number of years through buying her both alcohol and cigarettes, the girl told her mum and a friend what had happened.

Bolland was arrested by police soon after.

When he was interviewed by police in June 2023, Bolland made a number of admissions about his conduct with the girl, but claimed the sex was consensual.

He later changed his position and now accepts that the sexual intercourse was not consensual.

In the dock, Bolland pleaded guilty to one charge of sexually assaulting and raping a girl who was at the time underage.

Judge Graham Buchanan remanded Bolland, of Forgue, Huntly, in custody and deferred sentence until next month for background reports to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 