Aberdeen man banned from driving after being found in car six times over drink limit

An Aberdeen man has been banned from the roads after being caught slumped behind the wheel of his car six times over the limit.

Arkadiusz Malek, 32, was spotted by members of the public in his car, which was diagonally parked across the middle of a busy road in Tillydrone.

Malek, of Smithfield Road, pled guilty to drink-driving and claimed he had no recollection of driving the car – although he admitted sitting in it to drink a bottle of vodka.

Slumped at the wheel

The former supermarket delivery driver supervisor was the sole occupant of his silver Mercedes E-class when police arrived just after midnight on January 19 this year.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court police had been on mobile patrol during the evening of January 18 and had gone to Harris Drive, following a call from a concerned member of the public.

When they arrived, near to the junction with Tillydrone Avenue, they discovered Malek slumped in the driver’s seat.

Mr Townsend said: “Unable to open the door, one of the officers used their baton to force entry through the passenger side window.

“They checked the accused and noticed he was smelling of alcohol.

“They were able to rouse him, but said his eyes were glazed and his movements were sluggish.”

Positive breath test reading

Malek was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Custody Suite, where a reading of 145mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath was recorded at 1.44am (the legal limit being 22mcg).

Malek’s defence agent, Caitlin Pirie, said her client had been working as a supervisor for a supermarket delivery team but had since lost his job due to these court proceedings.

Ms Pirie told the court he was now working through an agency at a fish factory and was earning around £1,500 per month.

Argument led to drinking alone in car

She explained that Malek had been in an argument with his former partner earlier in the evening and had gone to sit in his car, buying a bottle of vodka on the way there, just after 9pm.

She said: “He drank the bottle of vodka. This was a one-off incident.

“The car was found a few metres away from where he had parked, by two civilians – he has no explanation as to how the car got there.

“The car is automatic – it might be that he simply put it into gear.

“He was extremely intoxicated – no driving or movement was witnessed – but it had moved.

“He is thankful no injury or damage was caused.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone spoke to Malek and said: “You were six-and-a-half times over the limit.

“You were so intoxicated that you did not have any idea how your car came to be found in the middle of the road – blocking the road.

“You are extremely lucky no one was harmed as a consequence of your actions that day.

“Your actions had real potential to cause harm to other road users or pedestrians.

“You have no previous convictions and have a clean driving licence.”

Malek was fined £1,200 and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Sheriff Johnstone added: “I sincerely hope that you have learned your lesson and I hope we don’t see you here again.”

