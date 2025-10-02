Aberdeen online fitness coach banned from roads after drink-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen online fitness coach banned from roads after drink-driving

Kristofor Brown was found to be three times over the limit on a city centre street.

By Joanne Warnock
Kristofor Brown pled guilty to drink-driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen fitness instructor has been banned from driving after being caught three times the legal limit on a city centre road.

Kristofor Brown, 36, was spotted driving off after consuming alcohol at a club on Aberdeen’s Bridge Street in the early hours of August 7 this year.

Police were alerted to Brown’s grey Audi A3 being on Windmill Brae and officers found him there at around 1am.

CCTV showed drink-driving offence

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court Brown was traced by officers outside his car.

She said: “CCTV footage was later recovered, which showed Brown driving in the period before this.”

Brown, of Queen Street, was found to have 66mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath (the legal limit being 22mcg).

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Brown admitted one charge of drink-driving.

Kristofor Brown in one of his motivational videos online. Image: Google Images/Instagram

Speaking on his behalf, defence agent Alannah Comerford said Brown was an online fitness coach who had “no real reason” for driving that evening.

She explained there had been a number of matters affecting his mental health at the time, and he had been consuming more alcohol than usual.

“He was going out more than usual,” Ms Comerford continued. “It was a very bad decision.

“He regrets it entirely and has not consumed any alcohol since.”

The court was told Brown’s earnings were £3,000 per month, and his income would be affected by having a driving ban imposed.

Sentencing

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone said Brown did not have any similar offending on his record, and had a clean driving licence, saying: “This was a stupid decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol.

“The potential to cause harm while driving under the influence is huge – you are lucky no one was harmed because of your actions.”

Brown was fined £600 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

