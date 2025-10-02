Aberdeen online fitness coach banned from roads after drink-driving

An Aberdeen fitness instructor has been banned from driving after being caught three times the legal limit on a city centre road.

Kristofor Brown, 36, was spotted driving off after consuming alcohol at a club on Aberdeen’s Bridge Street in the early hours of August 7 this year.

Police were alerted to Brown’s grey Audi A3 being on Windmill Brae and officers found him there at around 1am.

CCTV showed drink-driving offence

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court Brown was traced by officers outside his car.

She said: “CCTV footage was later recovered, which showed Brown driving in the period before this.”

Brown, of Queen Street, was found to have 66mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath (the legal limit being 22mcg).

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Brown admitted one charge of drink-driving.

Speaking on his behalf, defence agent Alannah Comerford said Brown was an online fitness coach who had “no real reason” for driving that evening.

She explained there had been a number of matters affecting his mental health at the time, and he had been consuming more alcohol than usual.

“He was going out more than usual,” Ms Comerford continued. “It was a very bad decision.

“He regrets it entirely and has not consumed any alcohol since.”

The court was told Brown’s earnings were £3,000 per month, and his income would be affected by having a driving ban imposed.

Sentencing

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone said Brown did not have any similar offending on his record, and had a clean driving licence, saying: “This was a stupid decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol.

“The potential to cause harm while driving under the influence is huge – you are lucky no one was harmed because of your actions.”

Brown was fined £600 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

