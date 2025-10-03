Newmachar man who asked to see ‘beautiful curves’ of girl, 14, is snared by paedophile hunters

An Aberdeenshire man who asked to see the “beautiful curves” of what he believed was a 14-year-old girl has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Duncan McBain was caught in a sting by a paedophile hunting group, who then confronted him in a Kemnay car park and streamed it live on Facebook.

McBain, 53, badgered the teenage decoy to send pictures of her body and breasts, despite being repeatedly told she was only 14 years old.

Group confronted McBain

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that a teenage decoy called ‘Melissa’ was set up with a Facebook profile by a member of a child protection group based in England.

On November 18 2024, McBain added Melissa and initiated a conversation and soon began asking her for photographs of herself.

She stated that she was 14, however, this did not deter McBain, who continued to request her to send pictures “under her top”.

When she refused again, McBain then requested images of her in a bra, adding: “Sorry, I hate myself, so sorry”.

On November 20, McBain asked Melissa if she could take a photo with her camera angled down a bit so he could see her “beautiful curves” and stated that he was touching his private parts.

It was then arranged that members of the paedophile hunter group would confront McBain in a car park in Kemnay, where he stated that he was “sorry” and that he was “stupid”.

Accused placed on register

In the dock, McBain pleaded guilty to one count of communicating with someone he believed to be under 16 years of age for the purpose of sexual gratification.

His defence solicitor, Ian Woodward-Nutt, stated that he would reserve mitigation until McBain’s sentencing date and called for reports to be carried out into his client’s background.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on McBain, of Gean Place, Newmachar, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

He also placed McBain on the sex offenders register.

