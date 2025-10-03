Newmachar man who asked to see ‘beautiful curves’ of girl, 14, is snared by paedophile hunters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Newmachar man who asked to see ‘beautiful curves’ of girl, 14, is snared by paedophile hunters

Duncan McBain, 53, was confronted by members of a child protection group in a car park in Kemnay, where he said he was "sorry" and had been "stupid".

By David McPhee
Duncan McBain admitted messaging what he believed was a 14-year-old girl. Image: Facebook.
An Aberdeenshire man who asked to see the “beautiful curves” of what he believed was a 14-year-old girl has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Duncan McBain was caught in a sting by a paedophile hunting group, who then confronted him in a Kemnay car park and streamed it live on Facebook.

McBain, 53, badgered the teenage decoy to send pictures of her body and breasts, despite being repeatedly told she was only 14 years old.

Group confronted McBain

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that a teenage decoy called ‘Melissa’ was set up with a Facebook profile by a member of a child protection group based in England.

On November 18 2024, McBain added Melissa and initiated a conversation and soon began asking her for photographs of herself.

She stated that she was 14, however, this did not deter McBain, who continued to request her to send pictures “under her top”.

When she refused again, McBain then requested images of her in a bra, adding: “Sorry, I hate myself, so sorry”.

On November 20, McBain asked Melissa if she could take a photo with her camera angled down a bit so he could see her “beautiful curves” and stated that he was touching his private parts.

It was then arranged that members of the paedophile hunter group would confront McBain in a car park in Kemnay, where he stated that he was “sorry” and that he was “stupid”.

Accused placed on register

In the dock, McBain pleaded guilty to one count of communicating with someone he believed to be under 16 years of age for the purpose of sexual gratification.

His defence solicitor, Ian Woodward-Nutt, stated that he would reserve mitigation until McBain’s sentencing date and called for reports to be carried out into his client’s background.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on McBain, of Gean Place, Newmachar, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

He also placed McBain on the sex offenders register.

