Oban mechanic guilty of strangling ex-partner during late-night domestic assault

Court hears details of a terrifying attack on Drew MacCallum's ex-partner.

By Louise Glen
Drew MacCallum who was found guilty of domestic assault in Oban
Drew MacCallum was convicted of domestic assault. Image: Facebook.

An Oban mechanic has been found guilty of a terrifying late-night domestic assault on his ex-partner.

Oban Sheriff Court heard he pinned her down and strangled her in her own living room while her young child slept in the next room.

Drew MacCallum, 31, of Creran Gardens, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court charged with assaulting the woman on July 14 2025.

Domestic assault victim thought ‘I am going to die’

The court heard the couple had recently split up, but the victim invited him over for “closure” once her child was asleep.

She told him the relationship was over, but said his mood suddenly changed.

“He became erratic,” she said. “He moved beside me on the couch. I told him to move, and that is when the assault started.

“He climbed on top of me, pinned me with his knees, grabbed for my phone and then strangled me.

“I thought I was going to die.”

Oban Sheriff Court heard the case of a Oban deomestic abuse case
The case called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

She said the attack lasted less than a minute, “maybe around 40 seconds”, but left her with red marks down her neck, chest and side.

“My child was in the other room,” she said. “I was terrified.”

A video of her injuries, taken some 10 minutes after the assault, was shown in court.

Her father told the court: “Her first words on the phone were, ‘Dad, dad, he’s done it again. He has strangled me.’ When I arrived, she had red marks on her neck and chest.”

Police officer Miranda Malcolm described the woman as “highly distressed and quite upset” when she arrived at the flat.

Drew MacCallum insisted it was a ‘tug of war’

MacCallum denied strangling her, insisting there had been a “tug of war” over her phone after she confronted him about a party at her house.

He claimed she scratched him with her acrylic nails and said the redness on her skin was “exaggerated.”

Depute fiscal Mat Piskorz told him: “It was her phone. You had no right to touch it. If you had not tried to take that phone, there would have been no strangulation.”

MacCallum accused both the woman and her father of lying in court.

He also admitted fleeing the flat when police were called. “I should have stayed, yes,” he said.

Sheriff Euan Cameron ruled the victim and her father were credible and consistent witnesses, saying their account was “bolstered” by police evidence.

Non-harassment order to be considered

“I find you guilty,” he told MacCallum, noting he had attempted to run when officers arrived.

The court also heard MacCallum was already serving a community sentence for a domestic assault to injury from 2023.

Sheriff Cameron ordered social work and restriction of liberty reports ahead of sentencing later this month.

He also said the court was considering imposing a non-harassment order to protect the victim, which she told the fiscal she “very much” supported.

MacCallum’s bail was continued for court reports.

