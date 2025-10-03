Disgraced Buckie player messed with the ‘hopes and dreams of children’ by pocketing cash for non-existent football lessons

A disgraced Highland League player has been ordered to pay more than £10,000 to victims who handed him cash in the hope he could teach their children football.

Former Buckie Thistle player Ceiran McLean was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court this week after previously being afforded more time to scrape together the cash required to start refunding parents who were mis-sold lessons.

The 34-year-old, whose address was given as Inchbroom Avenue in Lossiemouth, admitted a single charge under the Trading Regulations Act back in May.

McLean has previously complained about The Press and Journal’s coverage of his case, insisting in correspondence with us that “under no circumstances was anyone conned” and “I have no victims”.

Sheriff David Harvie disagreed, telling him he was “messing with the hopes and dreams of children”.

Parents offered packages that were not delivered

For the first time, the court heard how McLean had taken the cash from each of the families.

McLean had set up a business offering football coaching and would offer bespoke packages to youngsters, which included the promise of one-on-one sessions, summer camps, and kits and tracksuits.

He would take monthly direct debits from families and offer parents the chance to move their kids up to his “academy” level, which carried with it a price tag of £700.

In explaining the scheme, fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank said he took the cash between June 2021 and August 2022, with many of the lessons never being delivered or cancelled outright.

Many parents would also go without refunds when they were requested.

Defence solicitor Matthew O’Neill, representing McLean, said there was “nothing” he could offer to excuse his client’s behaviour.

‘Reckless’ impact on kids

Mr O’Neill told the court the agreement reached with the Crown in the case would see McLean now pay back £10,686.66 to the families he wronged.

“He realises the impact that his recklessness will have had,” he said.

“He’s quite clear with me, he recognises deeply the impact his behaviour and inaction will have had not only on the parents but most importantly the children here. He, himself, was once one of those children.

“For a long period of time, football and a career in football were something Mr McLean had strived for significantly. His sincere hope is that his behaviours will not have dented the youngsters who were due to go through his business.”

Sentence on McLean had initially been deferred for the preparation of a background report from the social work department.

Armed with that now, Mr O’Neill delved into the circumstances surrounding his client at the time of his offence.

From title winner to living in his car

Mr O’Neill said McLean had experienced the collapse of his marriage and, at the time, had taken to living in his car.

“The relationship between Mr McLean and his wife broke down irretrievably around the time these various packages being offered,” he said of the former Highland League title winner.

“His mental health took a significant downturn.

“He had taken himself away from what had been the family home and for periods of time during the libel period, he was effectively residing in his car.

“He is hugely disappointed in himself. It was a job that he thoroughly enjoyed, he enjoyed the time that was spent with children. He enjoyed passing on the skills he had developed.”

Mr O’Neill added that since pleading guilty, McLean had saved the total amount required to pay back the agreed figure.

‘Messing with the hopes and dreams of children’

Sentencing him, Sheriff David Harvie fined McLean £1,500, which he will have 30 days to make payment of.

In delivering his judgment, the sheriff said McLean was “messing with the hopes and dreams of children, and the loving parents that are trying to support them”.

He added: “It’s to your credit that you managed to pull together the cash to repay the sum that’s due, albeit we’re now three years down the line. In some cases four years down the line.”

McLean confirmed to the sheriff that he was in employment, although the nature of that work was not made clear.

As McLean left the courtroom, a member of the gallery – who would later identify himself as a parent who claimed he was owed £700 – exchanged words with him.

Previous conviction

McLean started his football career at Elgin City FC before going on to play for Buckie Thistle, where he won the Highland League title in 2017.

In 2013, while he was still at Elgin, he was sentenced to 12 months behind bars for his part in a horror smash on the A96 Nairn to Alves road, which left a trialist in a coma for two months.

The crash happened after McLean and another Elgin City player made their way along a country road, overtaking cars and driving on the wrong side of the carriageway on the way home from a match.

The trialist also suffered broken legs, a broken pelvis, and a brain injury.