Lossiemouth mum battered ex-partner outside Elgin pub

A Lossiemouth woman who battered her former partner after bumping into him during a night out has been told to be of good behaviour for the rest of the year.

Sabrina Green appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday to be sentenced after admitting assaulting her ex and his pal in the early hours of the morning of August 16 this year.

The 37-year-old’s actions had been described as “out of character” by her solicitor and she has now been given six months to prove it.

Grabbed men by the necks before raining punches

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank told the court that Green and the man ran into each other at Dicey’s Bar in the town at about 12.30am and Green had to be told to leave him alone on more than one occasion.

At leaving time, at about 1am, she again came into contact with the group – this time turning violent.

“The witnesses exited Dicey’s Bar. At this time the accused walked past the witnesses before turning around and shouting,” he said.

The man’s friend tried to stand between the pair and was grabbed around the neck by Green. She later elbowed him in the face.

Her ex, whom she has been separated from for two years, was then grabbed by the neck and punched “several times”.

Her actions were captured on CCTV and police were called.

Mum of six ‘simply snapped’

Defence solicitor Megan Lee said her client had “simply snapped” on the night.

“I certainly understand this to have been a highly emotional situation,” she said.

“Ms Green concedes she has simply snapped on this occasion. It was an entirely impulsive reaction. They had simply run into each other whilst out in town. She concedes she has reacted to his words with violence.

“She’s a mother of six who spends most of her time caregiving and I can say, m’lord, she has found the entire process of arrest and charge, and attending court, to be incredibly impactful.”

Ms Lee added that Green, whose address was given as Halifax Avenue, had obeyed the court’s orders thus far in not contacting her ex again.

Sentencing her, Sheriff David Harvie said: “It’s clear that you snapped on this occasion whilst under the influence of alcohol.”

Imposing a structure of deferred sentence, which will see Green return to the court in April next year, Sheriff Harvie told her to be on good behaviour in the hope a line can be drawn under the case.

“I fully expect you will be,” he added.