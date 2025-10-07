Lossiemouth mum battered ex-partner outside Elgin pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Lossiemouth mum battered ex-partner outside Elgin pub

Sabrina Green ran into her former partner on a night out at Dicey's Bar, turning violent at leaving time and punching him repeatedly.

By Jamie Ross
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Lossiemouth woman who battered her former partner after bumping into him during a night out has been told to be of good behaviour for the rest of the year.

Sabrina Green appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday to be sentenced after admitting assaulting her ex and his pal in the early hours of the morning of August 16 this year.

The 37-year-old’s actions had been described as “out of character” by her solicitor and she has now been given six months to prove it.

Grabbed men by the necks before raining punches

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank told the court that Green and the man ran into each other at Dicey’s Bar in the town at about 12.30am and Green had to be told to leave him alone on more than one occasion.

At leaving time, at about 1am, she again came into contact with the group – this time turning violent.

“The witnesses exited Dicey’s Bar. At this time the accused walked past the witnesses before turning around and shouting,” he said.

The man’s friend tried to stand between the pair and was grabbed around the neck by Green. She later elbowed him in the face.

Her ex, whom she has been separated from for two years, was then grabbed by the neck and punched “several times”.

Her actions were captured on CCTV and police were called.

Mum of six ‘simply snapped’

Defence solicitor Megan Lee said her client had “simply snapped” on the night.

“I certainly understand this to have been a highly emotional situation,” she said.

“Ms Green concedes she has simply snapped on this occasion. It was an entirely impulsive reaction. They had simply run into each other whilst out in town. She concedes she has reacted to his words with violence.

“She’s a mother of six who spends most of her time caregiving and I can say, m’lord, she has found the entire process of arrest and charge, and attending court, to be incredibly impactful.”

Ms Lee added that Green, whose address was given as Halifax Avenue, had obeyed the court’s orders thus far in not contacting her ex again.

Sentencing her, Sheriff David Harvie said: “It’s clear that you snapped on this occasion whilst under the influence of alcohol.”

Imposing a structure of deferred sentence, which will see Green return to the court in April next year, Sheriff Harvie told her to be on good behaviour in the hope a line can be drawn under the case.

“I fully expect you will be,” he added.

 