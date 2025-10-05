Man hurled abuse at police after chasing car in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man hurled abuse at police after chasing car in Elgin

Jamie Skene chased a member of the public into a petrol station then demanded an employee phone police to get him a free lift home.

By Jamie Ross
Jamie Skene chased a car into a petrol station in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson
A Mosstodloch man who chased a member of the public into an Elgin petrol station and then hurled abuse at police officers has been told his behaviour must have been “frightening” to all who saw it.

Jamie Skene appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced to a single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner last Christmas.

The 27-year-old’s actions were further aggravated by abusive comments he directed towards police officers who arrived on the scene to deal with him, with Skene calling them “s****tics” and “m**gs”.

He will undertake 100 hours of unpaid work for the crime.

Demand for lift home ends in custody

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank told the court that the incident took place at about midnight on December 22 last year on East Road.

A member of the public who was driving at the time passed Skene, who was dressed all in black, standing in the middle of the road, before he found himself being chased into a nearby petrol station and having abuse hurled at him.

There, Skene, whose address was given as Garmouth Road, demanded that an employee call the police so he could get a free lift home.

“The accused approached the [worker] and demanded that she call the police to get him a lift home,” he said.

“The accused was speaking with a raised voice and pacing around.

“He was thereafter cautioned and arrested when they attended shortly after.”

Mr Marchbank added that upon being cuffed, however, Skene “erupted into rage”.

He said: “He began shouting and swearing at the constables, calling them s****ics and m**gs. He was then placed in the rear of the police van and began to aggressively kick the inside of it.”

‘Drinking to excess’

Defence solicitor Megan Lee, representing Skene, said her client was aware his behaviour was “incredibly distressing” and had been drinking alcohol to deal with unhappiness.

“He is simply ashamed by his conduct and the language used,” she added.

“It’s clear to Mr Skene that he exhibits appalling behaviour when he drinks to excess.

“He tells me he was previously drinking to excess to deal with his circumstances, which were due to struggling with long-term homelessness and lack of access to his child.

“It’s not lost on him that this behaviour then makes access to his child ultimately more difficult to gain.”

A previous offender, Skene had been handed a community payback order in May, which he has since completed.

“He has also now gained employment,” Ms Lee added.

“He started two weeks ago and at present has 39 hours per week and is hoping to obtain more than that. He also now has temporary accommodation.

“Mr Skene’s instructions to me are that he very much wants to start fresh now that he’s completely changed his circumstances.”

‘Must have been frightening’

Sentencing him, Sheriff David Harvie said unpaid hours had to be imposed due to Skene’s record.

“It must have been frightening for members of the public that night,” he said.

“But it is some time ago. It appears you’ve made significant steps since then.

“I want to see that progress continue. In light of your record, it is also necessary to mark this with a period of unpaid work.”

Skene will have nine months to complete his work.

He will also be under the supervision of the social work department for the next year.

 