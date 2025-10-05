Man hurled abuse at police after chasing car in Elgin

A Mosstodloch man who chased a member of the public into an Elgin petrol station and then hurled abuse at police officers has been told his behaviour must have been “frightening” to all who saw it.

Jamie Skene appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced to a single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner last Christmas.

The 27-year-old’s actions were further aggravated by abusive comments he directed towards police officers who arrived on the scene to deal with him, with Skene calling them “s****tics” and “m**gs”.

He will undertake 100 hours of unpaid work for the crime.

Demand for lift home ends in custody

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank told the court that the incident took place at about midnight on December 22 last year on East Road.

A member of the public who was driving at the time passed Skene, who was dressed all in black, standing in the middle of the road, before he found himself being chased into a nearby petrol station and having abuse hurled at him.

There, Skene, whose address was given as Garmouth Road, demanded that an employee call the police so he could get a free lift home.

“The accused approached the [worker] and demanded that she call the police to get him a lift home,” he said.

“The accused was speaking with a raised voice and pacing around.

“He was thereafter cautioned and arrested when they attended shortly after.”

Mr Marchbank added that upon being cuffed, however, Skene “erupted into rage”.

He said: “He began shouting and swearing at the constables, calling them s****ics and m**gs. He was then placed in the rear of the police van and began to aggressively kick the inside of it.”

‘Drinking to excess’

Defence solicitor Megan Lee, representing Skene, said her client was aware his behaviour was “incredibly distressing” and had been drinking alcohol to deal with unhappiness.

“He is simply ashamed by his conduct and the language used,” she added.

“It’s clear to Mr Skene that he exhibits appalling behaviour when he drinks to excess.

“He tells me he was previously drinking to excess to deal with his circumstances, which were due to struggling with long-term homelessness and lack of access to his child.

“It’s not lost on him that this behaviour then makes access to his child ultimately more difficult to gain.”

A previous offender, Skene had been handed a community payback order in May, which he has since completed.

“He has also now gained employment,” Ms Lee added.

“He started two weeks ago and at present has 39 hours per week and is hoping to obtain more than that. He also now has temporary accommodation.

“Mr Skene’s instructions to me are that he very much wants to start fresh now that he’s completely changed his circumstances.”

‘Must have been frightening’

Sentencing him, Sheriff David Harvie said unpaid hours had to be imposed due to Skene’s record.

“It must have been frightening for members of the public that night,” he said.

“But it is some time ago. It appears you’ve made significant steps since then.

“I want to see that progress continue. In light of your record, it is also necessary to mark this with a period of unpaid work.”

Skene will have nine months to complete his work.

He will also be under the supervision of the social work department for the next year.