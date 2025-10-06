Buckie man subjected ex to 18 months of domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Buckie man subjected ex to 18 months of domestic abuse

Christopher Steel would hurl derogatory remarks and accusations at his partner and, on one occasion, even bit her arm.

By Jamie Ross
Christopher Steel at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Buckie man who subjected his former girlfriend to an 18-month campaign of domestic abuse has been told he could have gone to jail.

Christopher Steel stood silently in the dock of Elgin Sheriff Court last week when he was told that his actions against his ex meant prison was at the “forefront” of the sheriff’s mind.

The 23-year-old had repeatedly accused his partner of cheating on him, called her names, and even attacked her – even when she was heavily pregnant.

As an alternative to time behind bars, he was handed a package of unpaid work and intensive rehabilitation work, which the court will now monitor.

Name calling, punching and biting

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank detailed Steel’s behaviour to the court.

He said Steel’s former girlfriend recalled the relationship starting off “okay”.

“However, she started noticing that whenever she would get into an argument with the accused, he would call her names such as ‘a s***’. This is something that continued throughout the relationship.”

His behaviour would include driving at high speeds with her in his vehicle to scare her, and accusing her of being unfaithful when she went on holiday with friends.

On one occasion, in December 2023, she had gone to Tenerife and Steel monitored her movements via Snapchat.

On another, in February 2024, he accused the woman of going to Amsterdam to visit its red-light district.

Distressingly, the woman would also be physically assaulted by Steel.

“On an unknown date in April 2024, [they] were within [a friend’s] home address when they had an argument which ended with the accused punching [her] to the arm,” Mr Marchbank said.

“On an unknown date in October 2024, [they] were lying in bed together. For an unknown reason the accused became angry, grabbing [her] arm and biting her on the bicep.”

Mr Marchbank later confirmed to the court that towards the conclusion of the pair’s relationship, which ended in April this year, the woman was pregnant.

The Elgin Sheriff Court building
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Cocaine addiction turned Steel abusive, says solicitor

Defence solicitor Megan Lee said her client, who works in a sawmill, was addicted to cocaine throughout the relationship but took “full responsibility” for his actions.

“His difficulty is that the libel period marks a time of extreme addiction in his life, in which he does not have full recollections of the relationship itself,” she added.

“He concedes he engaged in very concerning behaviour, indeed, during the libel period. It was a time that I would only describe as a bit of a vortex for Mr Steel.”

Ms Lee said his drug addiction caused Steel to become paranoid and abusive.

She said: “Very clearly, what he needed to do was end all of those associations in an amicable way.

“He is particularly ashamed of that behaviour, given he and the complainer now share a child.”

Custody at ‘forefront of the court’s mind’

Addressing Steel, of Douglas Crescent, Buckie, during his sentencing, Sheriff David Harvie told him that jail was a possibility in his case.

“You’ve pled guilty to a course of conduct of frightening, controlling and sustained behaviour over a period of 18 months,” he said.

“A custodial sentence is at the forefront of the court’s mind.”

Sheriff Harvie added: “As a direct alternative to that – which means if you don’t do this order, you’re going to jail – you’ll be subject to a two-year supervision and community payback order.”

In addition to his 200 hours of work, which he will complete over the next year, the sheriff also ordered Steel to take part in the Moving Forward Making Changes programme over the next 18 months.

He will also be barred from making contact with his former girlfriend for the next two years.

 