Buckie man subjected ex to 18 months of domestic abuse

A Buckie man who subjected his former girlfriend to an 18-month campaign of domestic abuse has been told he could have gone to jail.

Christopher Steel stood silently in the dock of Elgin Sheriff Court last week when he was told that his actions against his ex meant prison was at the “forefront” of the sheriff’s mind.

The 23-year-old had repeatedly accused his partner of cheating on him, called her names, and even attacked her – even when she was heavily pregnant.

As an alternative to time behind bars, he was handed a package of unpaid work and intensive rehabilitation work, which the court will now monitor.

Name calling, punching and biting

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank detailed Steel’s behaviour to the court.

He said Steel’s former girlfriend recalled the relationship starting off “okay”.

“However, she started noticing that whenever she would get into an argument with the accused, he would call her names such as ‘a s***’. This is something that continued throughout the relationship.”

His behaviour would include driving at high speeds with her in his vehicle to scare her, and accusing her of being unfaithful when she went on holiday with friends.

On one occasion, in December 2023, she had gone to Tenerife and Steel monitored her movements via Snapchat.

On another, in February 2024, he accused the woman of going to Amsterdam to visit its red-light district.

Distressingly, the woman would also be physically assaulted by Steel.

“On an unknown date in April 2024, [they] were within [a friend’s] home address when they had an argument which ended with the accused punching [her] to the arm,” Mr Marchbank said.

“On an unknown date in October 2024, [they] were lying in bed together. For an unknown reason the accused became angry, grabbing [her] arm and biting her on the bicep.”

Mr Marchbank later confirmed to the court that towards the conclusion of the pair’s relationship, which ended in April this year, the woman was pregnant.

Cocaine addiction turned Steel abusive, says solicitor

Defence solicitor Megan Lee said her client, who works in a sawmill, was addicted to cocaine throughout the relationship but took “full responsibility” for his actions.

“His difficulty is that the libel period marks a time of extreme addiction in his life, in which he does not have full recollections of the relationship itself,” she added.

“He concedes he engaged in very concerning behaviour, indeed, during the libel period. It was a time that I would only describe as a bit of a vortex for Mr Steel.”

Ms Lee said his drug addiction caused Steel to become paranoid and abusive.

She said: “Very clearly, what he needed to do was end all of those associations in an amicable way.

“He is particularly ashamed of that behaviour, given he and the complainer now share a child.”

Custody at ‘forefront of the court’s mind’

Addressing Steel, of Douglas Crescent, Buckie, during his sentencing, Sheriff David Harvie told him that jail was a possibility in his case.

“You’ve pled guilty to a course of conduct of frightening, controlling and sustained behaviour over a period of 18 months,” he said.

“A custodial sentence is at the forefront of the court’s mind.”

Sheriff Harvie added: “As a direct alternative to that – which means if you don’t do this order, you’re going to jail – you’ll be subject to a two-year supervision and community payback order.”

In addition to his 200 hours of work, which he will complete over the next year, the sheriff also ordered Steel to take part in the Moving Forward Making Changes programme over the next 18 months.

He will also be barred from making contact with his former girlfriend for the next two years.