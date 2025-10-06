Former Burghead pub boss jailed for sex crimes

A former Burghead pub boss has been jailed for molesting three girls across three decades.

David Hill, formerly of the Station Hotel in Burghead, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment at Inverness Sheriff Court.

At the sentencing hearing, a solicitor for Hill, who had denied all the charges, said his client maintained that stance post-conviction.

He said: “His position now is as it was presented at the trial.”

The 68-year-old was convicted of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a girl under 16 in the early 90s, doing the same thing to a second teenage victim in the late 2000s and sexually assaulting a child under 13 between 2015 and 2017.

The charges detail how Hill targeted the first victim between November 1991 and November 1992 by touching her on the body.

In January 2008, he touched his second victim on the body, touched her intimately and digitally penetrated her.

Then, between April 2015 and April 2017, he sexually assaulted a child by lifting her clothing, touching her intimately and digitally penetrating her.

Pub boss committed sex crimes in Moray

The crimes all took place at locations in Moray.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Karen Poke, a taped interview with Hill’s youngest victim was shown to the jury.

In it, she told how he lifted her clothing and touched “around and about and then in” what she described as “the flower part”.

She said: “I don’t really think I knew how to feel about it.”

In an interview with police, Hill denied being sexually attracted to children.

When questioned about the allegations, he told officers: “I don’t know how or where or what, I’ve got no idea what they are talking about, none at all.”

A jury found Hill guilty of all three charges by majority.

Following the verdict, Sheriff Gary Aitken had called for presentencing reports, including an assessment for the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sexual offenders.

The sheriff told Hill this programme was: “Particularly designed for those convicted of offences of this kind.”

But the sentencing hearing was told that Hill was deemed unsuitable for the programme.

Convicted sex offender ‘confused and upset’

Speaking on behalf of his client, Solicitor Shahid Latif said Hill was “confused and upset” but “holds no animosity towards those who gave evidence against him”.

He said the former publican “continues to maintain the support of his family, some of which are in the public benches today.”

Sheriff Aitken heard that Hill had been able to “express the appropriate levels of empathy in relation to the conduct that he has been convicted of” and was assessed as “medium or low” risk of reoffending.

Fiscal depute Miriam Clark handed up victim impact statements from those targeted by Hill and asked Sheriff Aitken to consider imposing non-harassment orders preventing Hill from contacting them.

The sheriff agreed and imposed the orders for three years.

He told Hill: “Taking all matters into consideration, I consider that nothing other than a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

He jailed Hill for 24 months and ordered that he remain on the sex offenders register for 10 years.