Woman kept door open for safety during Elgin partner’s campaign of abuse

An Elgin man would abuse his former partner so often that she was forced to keep the front door of her home open so neighbours could raise the alarm, a court has heard.

Scott Watson was in the dock at Elgin Sheriff Court last week and was told plainly that the time for making excuses about his behaviour was over.

The 40-year-old had admitted to a single charge of subjecting his ex to a four-and-a-half year campaign of domestic abuse, which saw him call her names, break property and hit her.

Sheriff David Harvie, presiding over the case, told Watson he was now on thin ice with the court.

Door kept open when Watson started drinking

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank offered a narrative to the court of how Watson behaved between January 2021 and April 2025.

He said the couple had been together for 25 years and had two children together before the breakdown of the relationship.

Mr Marchbank said: “According to [her], the accused drinks alcohol every day and this has a negative impact on their relationship. She states the accused becomes abusive when he drinks.”

“[She] says that throughout the course of the relationship, the accused would be horrible to her with the words that he said.”

This included branding her an “oxygen thief” and “fat s***”, and threatening to hurt her.

“[She] felt scared of him, due to his alcohol consumption,” Mr Marchbank said.

“When he starts, she makes sure the front door was open so that her neighbour can hear exactly what is going on.”

In one incident, in May last year, Watson confronted the woman and his own child in a bedroom of the property, becoming angry and punching a hole in the wall.

In another occasion, around Christmas time, Watson pushed the woman against a wall in a hallway of the home and she hit her head.

‘Petty matter’ brings close to abuse

Mr Marchbank would go on to detail how the family would then stay at Deeside Holiday Park over the holidays, where Watson’s drinking again caused him to become violent.

Watson would call his ex “stupid” before later launching a phone off her head.

The woman would escape that night in “pitch black” with their children to the safety of her mother-in-law’s rental property within the caravan park.

Matters would finally come to an end during a family barbecue in July of this year.

Watson became furious over a “petty matter” and began to shout and kick outdoor furniture, which was heard by a neighbour who called the police.

He was arrested later that evening.

‘Universal factor’ is alcohol

Defence solicitor Kevin Hughes, representing Watson, said his client “wishes to change” and called for a period of supervision to help with his underlying issues.

“He is willing to accept the opportunity to undertake that work, because he understands that he has to, in the future, be able to deal with these matters in a better way,” he said.

“The universal factor here is alcohol abuse.

“As a consequence, he has no contact with his children. He is hoping that in the future that will change. He’s sought legal advice in relation to that.”

He added that “clearly” the relationship was beyond reconciliation.

‘You will go to jail’ warns sheriff

Reeling off Watson’s list of excuses, Sheriff Harvie told him: “It’s the complainer’s fault … it’s alcohol’s fault …. it’s drugs’ fault – this is your fault.

“It says here that you might be suited to an intensive programme called the Caledonian Men’s Programme. I’m willing to give you that opportunity, but I’ll be keeping an eye on you.”

Watson, whose address was given as Duff Avenue, will now be under the watch of the social work department for the next three years.

In addition, he must complete the Caledonian Programme and complete 300 hours of unpaid work within the next six months.

“Your discount is you’re not going to jail,” Sheriff Harvie added.

“You’ll be subject to a review. My expectation is that there will be a glowing report before the court, telling the court all about how you’ve been engaging with the unpaid work but, more importantly, how you’ve been engaging positively with the Caledonian Men’s Programme.

“Because I tell you now, if it’s not this order will be revoked and you will go to jail.”

The review of the order will take place in January.