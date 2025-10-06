Forres man with 11 years of domestic abuse convictions told: ‘This has to stop’

A Forres man with domestic abuse convictions stretching back 11 years has been warned he will go to jail if he offends again.

Benjamin Smith was once more back in the dock at Elgin Sheriff Court last week to be sentenced for a crime against an ex-partner.

The 31-year-old had admitted to seizing a baby bottle from his girlfriend’s hands while she was holding their child and launching it at a picture frame.

Standing to be sentenced, Smith was asked by Sheriff David Harvie where he would go if he found himself back before the court again.

“Jail,” Smith replied.

Call handlers heard Smith raise voice

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank told the court that the incident happened on August 9 this year, when Smith’s ex was feeding their child.

He said Smith, whose address was given as Cumming Street, and his ex had been in a relationship for 10 years prior to the offence and have four children together.

“At around 9.40pm in the evening, [she] was holding her baby in her arms when the accused grabbed the baby bottle from her and threw it against the wall, striking a picture which caused it to fall and smash,” he said.

“Due to the force, the baby bottle also cracked and broke.

“[She] dialled 999. Operators heard in the background the accused raise his voice. Shortly after, police attended.”

Officers would go on to discover a quantity of cannabis within a backpack Smith had on him at the time.

The drugs had a street value of about £80.

Mr Marchbank added that Smith’s ex was not in favour of a non-harassment order.

Despite this, consideration of one was continued to the case’s next calling.

‘Requires an education’

Smith was represented by solicitor Grant Dalglish during the case.

Mr Dalglish said alcohol was “clearly an issue” for his client.

“I’ve noted in big handwriting in preparing this ‘requires an education’,” he said.

“His record does him absolutely no favours. A custodial sentence could easily be imposed today. He is well aware of that.

“My submission is that the alternative for Mr Smith would be the Caledonian Programme, which he clearly requires.”

Mr Dalglish added that Smith “fully accepts” his guilt in the matter and has not drunk since.

“If he offends again, having this on his record, then there really will be no alternative,” the solicitor said.

Smith has previously appeared in the dock at Elgin for assaulting his pregnant partner. The woman announced her pregnancy to him and was thrown to the ground in response.

He would appear four months later, again for attacking the same woman. On this occasion, he repeatedly punched her on the head.

‘This must stop’

Sheriff David Harvie reprimanded Smith as he stood waiting to be sentenced.

Addressing him directly, the sheriff said: “You’re 31. This behaviour started when you were 20. You have multiple previous convictions with domestic aggravations. This must stop.

“Previous community payback orders have been tried with supervision. Perhaps surprisingly, given the number of previous convictions you have with domestic aggravations, there is no previous attempt at the Caledonian Men’s Programme.

“I am prepared to try to see whether or not that will bring an end to this conduct.”

Sheriff Harvie went on to ask “But make no mistake, if this doesn’t work, what’s going to happen?”

Smith responded: “Jail.”

“And every time thereafter, I’m sure,” the sheriff replied.

Smith left the dock with a supervision requirement of 18 months, during which he will complete the Caledonian Programme, and 300 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to jail.