Cocaine courier claims he only signed on to transport XL Bully dogs into Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Cocaine courier claims he only signed on to transport XL Bully dogs into Scotland

Dominic Stark, 52, was driving the car that had almost £15,000 of drugs hidden inside - but claims he had no idea about his illegal cargo.

By David McPhee
Dominic Stark narrowly avoided a prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Dominic Stark narrowly avoided a prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.

A man who was arrested in a high-value drugs operation has claimed he only got involved to transport XL Bully dogs over the border from England.

Dominic Stark appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted being the driver of a car that was stopped near Stonehaven and found with nearly £15,000 worth of cocaine hidden inside.

It was stated that Stark, whose vehicle had travelled from the Cheshire area, had racked up significant debts and had accepted the job to transfer the XL Bully dogs.

At the time, the XL Bully breed was due to be banned in England, but as no restriction was in place in Scotland, it meant there was an influx of the dogs up north.

Almost 500 wraps found

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that Stark’s car was stopped by police on June 3 2023 on the A90 near Stonehaven, with two male passengers in his car.

Stark appeared nervous and tried to use his mobile phone.

A small loose quantity of crack cocaine was then discovered in wraps on the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

A plastic bag with numerous packages was found, which contained 483 wraps of cocaine.

These were later weighed and determined to be 173g of cocaine, worth an estimated £14,390.

In the dock, Stark pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Dominic Stark claims he only got involved to transport the banned XL Bully breed north of the border. Image: Facebook.

Accused ‘suspected’ things weren’t right, solicitor says

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that his client had been coming from Scotland to England at that time to transfer XL Bully dogs across the border.

“He then agreed to take these people, and he suspected something wasn’t right,” the lawyer said.

“These offences then came to light, and the drugs were found on the driver’s side of the vehicle, but he says he did not put them there.

“He claims that when they stopped the car at McDonalds and someone else in the car must have put them there.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Stark that he had pleaded guilty to a “very serious offence” and had been “bringing drugs into this area from England”.

But he added that due to him having no previous convictions, was at a low risk of reoffending and because his role was to act as the driver, he believed his sentence could be served in the community.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Stark, of Snowberry Crescent, Warrington, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 300 hours unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 