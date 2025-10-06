Cocaine courier claims he only signed on to transport XL Bully dogs into Scotland

A man who was arrested in a high-value drugs operation has claimed he only got involved to transport XL Bully dogs over the border from England.

Dominic Stark appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted being the driver of a car that was stopped near Stonehaven and found with nearly £15,000 worth of cocaine hidden inside.

It was stated that Stark, whose vehicle had travelled from the Cheshire area, had racked up significant debts and had accepted the job to transfer the XL Bully dogs.

At the time, the XL Bully breed was due to be banned in England, but as no restriction was in place in Scotland, it meant there was an influx of the dogs up north.

Almost 500 wraps found

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that Stark’s car was stopped by police on June 3 2023 on the A90 near Stonehaven, with two male passengers in his car.

Stark appeared nervous and tried to use his mobile phone.

A small loose quantity of crack cocaine was then discovered in wraps on the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

A plastic bag with numerous packages was found, which contained 483 wraps of cocaine.

These were later weighed and determined to be 173g of cocaine, worth an estimated £14,390.

In the dock, Stark pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Accused ‘suspected’ things weren’t right, solicitor says

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that his client had been coming from Scotland to England at that time to transfer XL Bully dogs across the border.

“He then agreed to take these people, and he suspected something wasn’t right,” the lawyer said.

“These offences then came to light, and the drugs were found on the driver’s side of the vehicle, but he says he did not put them there.

“He claims that when they stopped the car at McDonalds and someone else in the car must have put them there.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Stark that he had pleaded guilty to a “very serious offence” and had been “bringing drugs into this area from England”.

But he added that due to him having no previous convictions, was at a low risk of reoffending and because his role was to act as the driver, he believed his sentence could be served in the community.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Stark, of Snowberry Crescent, Warrington, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 300 hours unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.