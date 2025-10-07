‘I’m a nonce’: Dingwall paedophile’s ‘weird joke’ to child victims

A Dingwall paedophile told children he was a “nonce” as he tried to gain access to a tent where they were gathered, a jury has been told.

Lee Taylor denied sexual crimes against three children and a woman during a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court, but the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all charges.

During the trial, one of Taylor’s young victims told how he had made the “nonce” remark to her and other victims, but she had considered it a “weird joke” at the time.

Taylor, 43, was convicted of engaging in sexual activity with or towards a girl under 16, sexually assaulting a boy under 13, and directing sexual verbal communication to a boy under 16.

He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman by touching her buttocks and private parts.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Miriam Clark, one of Taylor’s young victims, who was aged under 16 when she was targeted, told how he had touched her during “play fights”.

Girl targeted during playfights and Lego play

The girl said: “We were all playfighting and he started touching my breast while tickling me – he didn’t really say much. He just carried on laughing and trying to touch me. I moved away.”

The witness said Taylor also stroked her leg as she played with Lego.

“We were […] lying with Lego. building stuff, Lee came in and sat next to me and was, like, stroking my leg, I wasn’t very comfortable with that, I shuffled away.”

The teenager said, on another occasion, she and other children had been inside a tent, with the zips tied shut, when Taylor, who “was definitely drinking”, tried to gain access.

When asked for a password, he had told them: “I’m a nonce.”

She told the jury: “I thought it was meant to be some sort of weird joke or something, but I’m not quite sure right now.”

The charges detail how Taylor targeted the girl under 16 by repeatedly touching her on the body, grabbing and cupping her breasts and holding her hands.

He also stroked her on the leg, shuffled his body close to hers, pulled her on the body towards him and rubbed her back before moving his hand down towards her buttocks and repeatedly touching her buttocks.

He lay on top of her and touched and grabbed her breasts and addressed sexual remarks to her, referring to himself as a paedophile.

The court heard that, on being informed that a teenage boy aged under 16 was gay, Taylor had responded: “Yeah, I know, the first time I saw him I wanted to f*** him.”

Paedophile targeted pre-teen boy

Taylor also targeted a boy under 13 by repeatedly touching him on the body and stomach, touching his penis and crotch area over clothing and pulling him on the body to prevent him from moving away.

He also intentionally directed sexual communications towards the boy and to another under 16 by uttering sexual remarks and referring to himself as a paedophile.

The crimes took place at addresses in Highland and Moray between 2022 and 2024.

Following the verdict, Sheriff Gary Aitken, who had been provided with statements from his victims, told Taylor: “After the evidence that the jury saw, the verdict should not really come as a great surprise to you.

“I can see why it is difficult for you to recognise yourself in the behaviour that the complainers described. That, I suspect, is entirely due to what was, I suspect, at the time, a gross over-reliance on alcohol by you.

“Drunkenness is no defence to criminal behaviour.

“It appears that you may have realised the effect that alcohol was having on you rather late.

Sheriff’s ‘custodial sentence’ warning

“Nevertheless, you must understand that with the charges of which you have been convicted, a custodial sentence is a very real possibility.”

The sheriff called for pre-sentencing reports, including an assessment for the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sexual offenders and Taylor was bailed to appear again in November.

Taylor, of McIntyre Place, Dingwall, was placed on the sex offenders register with immediate effect, the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.