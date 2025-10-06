Sister seeks truth about brother’s Aberdeen high-rise fall death as inquiry begins

The sister of a man who fell from the 12th floor of an Aberdeen high-rise hopes that the upcoming public inquiry will reveal why the police failed to rescue him.

Jamie Forbes, 37, was held captive and tortured for two days by Lee Smith, 38, who was later jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to culpable homicide.

Smith abducted Mr Forbes and kept him at his flat in Elphinstone Court, Tillydrone, where he brutally assaulted his victim between January 14 and 15 last year.

During that time, he repeatedly struck Mr Forbes with a hammer, punched, and kicked him before his body was discovered on the ground outside the building.

It later emerged that the police had missed opportunities to find and save Mr Forbes, despite him screaming for help and multiple 999 calls from nearby residents.

Mr Forbes’s youngest sister, Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, has campaigned successfully for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) to probe the events leading up to her brother’s death.

“Right now, Jamie’s soul is stuck there because he hasn’t had justice,” the 35-year-old told The Press and Journal.

Speaking ahead of the first preliminary hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, she added: “I still see him sitting in Tillydrone beside where his body landed.

“Not on the blood, just sitting beside it, waving at me. Not angry, not sad, just waiting patiently because he knows it’s going to get done and his soul will be set free.”

Miss Forbes, who described her brother as a vulnerable drug addict, said everyone who knew Jamie Forbes remembered him as a “kind” and “gentle” person.

The grieving sister said she continues to feel “haunted” by the circumstances of his death.

“Jamie did everything we’re all told we should do – shouting for help and trying to draw attention to himself,” she explained.

“I’m haunted thinking about how scared he must have been in that flat and how he must have felt when he realised no one was coming to save him.

“Jamie was kind and gentle and he didn’t deserve for this to happen to him.”

Police failures already uncovered by The P&J

In January this year, just over a year after Mr Forbes’s fatal ordeal, The P&J obtained and published the confidential findings of a Police Investigations Review Commissioner (Pirc) report into the tragedy.

Investigators found that communication errors and “cursory” inquiries by officers at the scene led to “missed opportunities” to trace Mr Forbes and potentially save his life.

The first mistake occurred within minutes of the initial 999 call.

A call handler wrongly recorded the location of the distressed shouts, sending officers to search the wrong floors of the 18-storey building.

Witnesses reported the shouts as coming from the “top half” of the building, but the phone operator recorded the location as the “bottom half,” directing door-to-door checks to floors five, six, seven, and eight, rather than the 12th floor where Mr Forbes was trapped.

A workman at the scene told police the shouting was coming from the top half of the flats, but officers did not act on this information.

Another witness claimed she told officers the sounds were coming from flat 47, but the officers recalled being told it was “floor seven.”

The Pirc report said the officers’ investigations “did not exhaust all potential lines of inquiry and sources of information.”

It also highlighted that officers failed to speak to those who made the initial “concern for person” calls.

Had they done so, Miss Forbes was told, any confusion over the location of the screams could have been resolved, and officers might have reached the correct floor in time to save her brother.

Confusion over their inquiries led to their sergeant allowing the officers to stand down and leave the scene after just 40 minutes.

‘We need answers’

“We need answers into why no one came to help Jamie despite there being multiple calls to the emergency services by members of the public,” Miss Forbes said.

“Why didn’t the police find him? Why didn’t they follow up on the calls from the public?”

Today’s preliminary hearing marks the start of the FAI, which will see key witnesses called to give evidence.

The law firm Digby Brown is supporting Miss Forbes.

Richard Pitts, partner with Digby Brown, said: “Jamie Forbes was a vulnerable individual who needed help and should have been helped by the emergency services.

“The purpose of the Fatal Accident Inquiry is to find answers to the many questions Lyndsay-Anne has about her brother’s death.

“It’s imperative we get these answers so lessons can be learned to ensure proper protections are put in place to stop this happening again.”

