Sister seeks truth about brother’s Aberdeen high-rise fall death as inquiry begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Sister seeks truth about brother’s Aberdeen high-rise fall death as inquiry begins

The fatal accident inquiry will examine why police in Tillydrone were unable to find torture victim Jamie Forbes, despite his screams.

By Bryan Rutherford
Image: Grieving sister Lyndsay-Anne Forbes is fighting to get justice for her brother, Jamie. Image: DC Thomson
Image: Grieving sister Lyndsay-Anne Forbes is fighting to get justice for her brother, Jamie. Image: DC Thomson

The sister of a man who fell from the 12th floor of an Aberdeen high-rise hopes that the upcoming public inquiry will reveal why the police failed to rescue him.

Jamie Forbes, 37, was held captive and tortured for two days by Lee Smith, 38, who was later jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to culpable homicide.

Smith abducted Mr Forbes and kept him at his flat in Elphinstone Court, Tillydrone, where he brutally assaulted his victim between January 14 and 15 last year.

During that time, he repeatedly struck Mr Forbes with a hammer, punched, and kicked him before his body was discovered on the ground outside the building.

It later emerged that the police had missed opportunities to find and save Mr Forbes, despite him screaming for help and multiple 999 calls from nearby residents.

Mr Forbes’s youngest sister, Lyndsay-Anne Forbes, has campaigned successfully for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) to probe the events leading up to her brother’s death.

“Right now, Jamie’s soul is stuck there because he hasn’t had justice,” the 35-year-old told The Press and Journal.

Speaking ahead of the first preliminary hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, she added: “I still see him sitting in Tillydrone beside where his body landed.

“Not on the blood, just sitting beside it, waving at me. Not angry, not sad, just waiting patiently because he knows it’s going to get done and his soul will be set free.”

Brutal killer Lee Smith, left, tortured and caused the death of Jamie Forbes, middle, and Jamie’s sister Lyndsay-Anne, right, has campaigned for an FAI. Images: DC Thomson/family handout

Miss Forbes, who described her brother as a vulnerable drug addict, said everyone who knew Jamie Forbes remembered him as a “kind” and “gentle” person.

The grieving sister said she continues to feel “haunted” by the circumstances of his death.

“Jamie did everything we’re all told we should do – shouting for help and trying to draw attention to himself,” she explained.

“I’m haunted thinking about how scared he must have been in that flat and how he must have felt when he realised no one was coming to save him.

“Jamie was kind and gentle and he didn’t deserve for this to happen to him.”

Police failures already uncovered by The P&J

In January this year, just over a year after Mr Forbes’s fatal ordeal, The P&J obtained and published the confidential findings of a Police Investigations Review Commissioner (Pirc) report into the tragedy.

Investigators found that communication errors and “cursory” inquiries by officers at the scene led to “missed opportunities” to trace Mr Forbes and potentially save his life.

The first mistake occurred within minutes of the initial 999 call.

A call handler wrongly recorded the location of the distressed shouts, sending officers to search the wrong floors of the 18-storey building.

Witnesses reported the shouts as coming from the “top half” of the building, but the phone operator recorded the location as the “bottom half,” directing door-to-door checks to floors five, six, seven, and eight, rather than the 12th floor where Mr Forbes was trapped.

Incorrect information was recorded by a call handler so police officers searched the wrong floors of Elphinstone Court in Tillydrone, Aberdeen. Images: Family handout/DC Thomson

A workman at the scene told police the shouting was coming from the top half of the flats, but officers did not act on this information.

Another witness claimed she told officers the sounds were coming from flat 47, but the officers recalled being told it was “floor seven.”

The Pirc report said the officers’ investigations “did not exhaust all potential lines of inquiry and sources of information.”

It also highlighted that officers failed to speak to those who made the initial “concern for person” calls.

Had they done so, Miss Forbes was told, any confusion over the location of the screams could have been resolved, and officers might have reached the correct floor in time to save her brother.

Confusion over their inquiries led to their sergeant allowing the officers to stand down and leave the scene after just 40 minutes.

‘We need answers’

“We need answers into why no one came to help Jamie despite there being multiple calls to the emergency services by members of the public,” Miss Forbes said.

“Why didn’t the police find him? Why didn’t they follow up on the calls from the public?”

Today’s preliminary hearing marks the start of the FAI, which will see key witnesses called to give evidence.

The law firm Digby Brown is supporting Miss Forbes.

Richard Pitts, partner with Digby Brown, said: “Jamie Forbes was a vulnerable individual who needed help and should have been helped by the emergency services.

“The purpose of the Fatal Accident Inquiry is to find answers to the many questions Lyndsay-Anne has about her brother’s death.

“It’s imperative we get these answers so lessons can be learned to ensure proper protections are put in place to stop this happening again.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.