Fact checked: Was a bouncer really ‘sacrificed’ inside an Aberdeen strip club?

A man has been convicted of assaulting a dancer at an Aberdeen strip club during an incident that sparked a wave of fake news posts on social media.

Rizwan Mohammed, 32, had been turned away from the door of Private Eyes because he was dressed inappropriately, but returned and struck the woman on the face.

The incident prompted a series of viral posts on WhatsApp claiming, without evidence, that a bouncer had his throat slit and ear cut off during an attempted “sacrifice”.

Accompanying video footage, purportedly showing the violent attack on the doorman, was actually filmed in Syria years before.

Mohammed, from Glasgow, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted one charge of assault to injury at Private Eyes on Bridge Street.

A further charge of being threatening and abusive towards the woman was dropped.

What actually happened

The woman had been working at the gentleman’s club on the evening of January 26 into January 27 this year when the incident took place.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said Mohammed had turned up at the club with seven other men at around 1am on January 27.

She said: “Shortly after they arrived, a general altercation broke out between the men and some staff members.”

Ms Mann said a member of staff had tried to move one of the female dancers to safety, but before he was able to do so, Mohammed “ran towards her” striking her on the face with his hand.

The court was told the woman suffered a 2cm cut above her left eyebrow, which was later glued closed at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Strip club attacker bailed

Police were called and Mohammed was later traced in a car near Berryden Road.

Ms Mann said: “He was cautioned and charged and he replied, ‘That is absolutely false information’.”

Speaking on Mohammed’s behalf, defence agent Sandy Morrison said his client did not have any analogous previous offending and asked for background reports to be compiled.

Sheriff Iain Wallace deferred sentencing for reports and a Restriction Of Liberty Order assessment until November 4.

Mohammed, of Corrour Road, Glasgow, left court on bail and was ordered to return on that date.

Fake news post went viral

In the days after the incident, a picture was posted of two Asian men – neither of whom has been charged with any crime – claiming they carried out a brutal assault on dancers and the bouncer.

It said: “These two and six others went into Private Eyes punching all the ladies who were working.

“Then proceeded to hold down the security guard punching and kicking him then proceeded to try sacrificing him away to cut his neck with a blade while screaming Islamic words.”

A disturbing video of a Syrian man having his ear cut off was posted, falsely claiming it was taken in Private Eyes.

Mark Sweeney, general manager of Private Eyes, said he does not know who started the false rumours of the bouncer being ‘sacrificed’.

He said the disturbance was captured on CCTV and none of the group were armed with weapons.

“Some of them were holding keys in such a way they could be used as weapons, but there were no knives,” he added.

‘There should have been more in the dock’

Speaking outside court, Mr Sweeney said he was disappointed that Mohammed was the only person charged over the disturbance.

“I don’t know why he was the only one prosecuted – there were eight of them,” he said.

“They had all tried to get in earlier on the night, but we refused entry as they weren’t dressed appropriately.

“They went away and came back about an hour and a half later – that’s when they became abusive.

“I have never had an incident like that in the 12 years I’ve been working here – they were just out looking for a fight.”

Mr Sweeney explained that the woman involved had to take three weeks off work to recover.

“I think the prosecution is far too lenient,” Mr Sweeney continued. “There should have been more people in the dock.

“My doorman was being attacked by them too – it was two against eight.”