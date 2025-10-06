Aberdeen trio jailed over Kincorth horror hammer attack

Three men have been jailed after they carried out a brutal hammer attack outside a property in Aberdeen.

Stacey Fitzpatrick, 50, Darren Milne, 37, and Martin Milne, 41, pleaded guilty on the day of trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of jumping out of a car and repeatedly assaulting their victim with a hammer and a length of wood.

The court heard how the three attackers drove up to the man in Kincorth as he spoke to a neighbour and informed him he was going to “get it”.

They returned minutes later and began to viciously assault the man – with Fitzpatrick repeatedly striking him to the head and body with a hammer.

Sheriff Ian Wallace informed the men that no other sentence was appropriate other than a custodial one and jailed them each for one year.

Victim curled up in foetal position

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that at around 5.10pm on September 19 2024, the complainer in the case was in his front garden in Faulds Gate speaking to another male when a grey Audi pulled up alongside.

The men in the car shouted at the man, calling him a man and telling him he was going to “get it”.

The car sped off but returned around five minutes later with the three men alighting from the car and beginning the assault.

Fitzpatrick struck the man repeatedly to the head and body with a black and yellow-handled hammer, while Martin Milne attacked him with a wooden pole.

Darren Milne proceeded to punch and kick their victim to the head and body during the assault.

As the hammer blows rained down, the man threw himself to the ground, adopted the foetal position and attempted to protect his head and body with his arms.

A nearby police sergeant, who was sitting in a marked police car, saw the three men run into the garden of the victim’s property and immediately requested back-up officers.

He activated his blue lights and drove towards the incident before jumping from his police car and separating the men.

As he did so, he saw a large piece of wood lying on the ground.

A hammer was later recovered from under a nearby hedge.

As other officers arrived, the three men were cautioned and arrested before being taken to Kittybrewster Police Station.

The victim refused to be taken to hospital, however, he described sustaining swelling to the back of his head, swelling and cuts to the bridge of his nose and multiple cuts and abrasions to the back of his hands.

In the dock, the three men pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury.

‘He understands he has to be punished for this’

Fitzpatrick’s defence solicitor, Liam Mcallister, told the court that his client suffered from “serious” and “significant” mental health issues, which were exacerbated by substance misuse.

“He is currently receiving help for those issues, which is a positive step,” he added.

Kevin Longino, Darren Milne’s defence lawyer, said that his client had been involved in the assault, but was not the main perpetrator.

“He has always accepted that he was involved, and he accepts that he assaulted this person,” Mr Longino said.

Martin Milne’s defence solicitor, Alex Burn, told the court that his client had also struggled for a number of years with his mental health.

“Mr Milne accepts responsibility for what happened, and he understands that he has to be punished for this,” Mr Burn added.

Sentencing the trio, Sheriff Wallace told them that due to the violent nature of the offence, there was no other appropriate sentence other than a period of imprisonment.

He jailed Fitzpatrick, of Provost Watt Drive, Darren Milne, of Aldearn Gardens, and Martin Milne, of Gardner Road, all Aberdeen, each to a maximum of 12 months in prison.

