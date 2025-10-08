Boddam man’s chilling threats to female ambulance staff on call out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Boddam man’s chilling threats to female ambulance staff on call out

The paramedics were trying to help Jack McLean earlier this year when he told them that he had hurt women before - and could do it again.

By Jamie Ross
Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Boddam man made a series of chilling threats to female ambulance technicians, who had turned up to help him.

Jack McLean appeared by video link at Peterhead Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for his threatening and abusive behaviour.

The 30-year-old, who is currently behind bars for another matter, was ordered by Sheriff Craig Findlater to be supervised by social workers for the next 18 months.

‘You are ladies and I’m a man – and I’ve done thing’

Fiscal depute Emma Evans had told the court that ambulance crews had been called to McLean’s home on Queen Street in Boddam on January 15 this year to provide assistance.

There, the two women crew found themselves the target of his increasingly aggressive behaviour.

“They spoke with the accused at length for several hours. The accused began to argue with both witnesses and began shouting that they were ‘a waste of space’,” she said.

“[They] informed the accused they would step outside to call a doctor, however the accused became aggressive and continued swearing.

“The accused followed both [crew] to the ambulance where he began rambling incoherently.

“The accused then made a comment to them along the lines of: ‘You are ladies and I’m a man – and I’ve done things’.”

Ms Evans added that McLean had earlier that night informed both of the crew members that he had served time in prison for “seriously assaulting a partner”.

The Press and Journal covered McLean’s case in 2020, when he was caged for 21 months after assaulting a woman so severely she needed surgery to repair her broken jaw.

When the medics eventually got McLean into the ambulance, his behaviour continued.

Ms Evans said: “He would strike the internal furnishings of the ambulance with his hand. He would then state he would let the ambulance roll down the hill and run away so that no one would know it was him.”

‘He was in a fairly dark place’

Defence solicitor Sam Milligan, representing McLean, told the court his client’s earliest date of liberation was in about two weeks.

He had been sentenced to a year behind bars at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in June.

Mr Milligan added that at the time of this offence, McLean had been suffering with his mental health.

“At the time of the commission of the offence, he was in a fairly dark place,” he said.

“At that stage, he was experiencing significant mental health difficulties. Those, of course, were aggravated by the chronic problem in relation to abuse of alcohol.

“These paramedics have attended the locus very much to help him. He understands that they have a difficult enough job to do without him behaving in the fashion that is  described here.”

Sentencing him to supervision, Sheriff Findlater warned him that failure to make progress would land him back in the dock.

“In the event, of course, that there is any failure by you – or any difficulties in your compliance – then, obviously, this case will also come back to court,” he said.

Asked if he understood the order, McLean replied: “That’s perfect, thank you.”