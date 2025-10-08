Boddam man’s chilling threats to female ambulance staff on call out

A Boddam man made a series of chilling threats to female ambulance technicians, who had turned up to help him.

Jack McLean appeared by video link at Peterhead Sheriff Court where he was sentenced for his threatening and abusive behaviour.

The 30-year-old, who is currently behind bars for another matter, was ordered by Sheriff Craig Findlater to be supervised by social workers for the next 18 months.

‘You are ladies and I’m a man – and I’ve done thing’

Fiscal depute Emma Evans had told the court that ambulance crews had been called to McLean’s home on Queen Street in Boddam on January 15 this year to provide assistance.

There, the two women crew found themselves the target of his increasingly aggressive behaviour.

“They spoke with the accused at length for several hours. The accused began to argue with both witnesses and began shouting that they were ‘a waste of space’,” she said.

“[They] informed the accused they would step outside to call a doctor, however the accused became aggressive and continued swearing.

“The accused followed both [crew] to the ambulance where he began rambling incoherently.

“The accused then made a comment to them along the lines of: ‘You are ladies and I’m a man – and I’ve done things’.”

Ms Evans added that McLean had earlier that night informed both of the crew members that he had served time in prison for “seriously assaulting a partner”.

The Press and Journal covered McLean’s case in 2020, when he was caged for 21 months after assaulting a woman so severely she needed surgery to repair her broken jaw.

When the medics eventually got McLean into the ambulance, his behaviour continued.

Ms Evans said: “He would strike the internal furnishings of the ambulance with his hand. He would then state he would let the ambulance roll down the hill and run away so that no one would know it was him.”

‘He was in a fairly dark place’

Defence solicitor Sam Milligan, representing McLean, told the court his client’s earliest date of liberation was in about two weeks.

He had been sentenced to a year behind bars at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in June.

Mr Milligan added that at the time of this offence, McLean had been suffering with his mental health.

“At the time of the commission of the offence, he was in a fairly dark place,” he said.

“At that stage, he was experiencing significant mental health difficulties. Those, of course, were aggravated by the chronic problem in relation to abuse of alcohol.

“These paramedics have attended the locus very much to help him. He understands that they have a difficult enough job to do without him behaving in the fashion that is described here.”

Sentencing him to supervision, Sheriff Findlater warned him that failure to make progress would land him back in the dock.

“In the event, of course, that there is any failure by you – or any difficulties in your compliance – then, obviously, this case will also come back to court,” he said.

Asked if he understood the order, McLean replied: “That’s perfect, thank you.”