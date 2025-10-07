Peterhead man followed pubgoer into street before assault

A Peterhead man who was caught on camera following a fellow pubgoer onto the street and attacking him has been fined.

Michael Waddell was accused of not having “much seasonal cheer” by his solicitor when he appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to be sentenced for an attack, which left his victim “covered in blood”.

The 34-year-old had admitted to the attack at an earlier hearing of the case and sentence was deferred for his personal appearance.

Challenged outside while smoking

This week, the court heard that Waddell had been in the Station Bar on Peterhead’s Queen Street on December 27 last year.

Fiscal depute Emma Evans said that his victim, who was not known to him at the time, was smoking outside the pub when the assault happened.

“(The victim) was out socialising at the Station Bar,” she said.

“At around 1am, he attended outside the front of the locus to have a cigarette and the accused challenged him. The accused proceeded to grab and tackle him to the floor.

“Images showed his face covered in blood and significant bruising and swelling to his left eye.”

She added that CCTV would show Waddell follow the man outside from the bar, grabbing him, and then deliver a number of punches.

Ms Evans said: “(The victim) then stands up and tries to get away from the accused, only for the accused to lunge forward and to throw a right-hand punch which connected with the upper-body and chin area.”

‘You can’t really be scrapping on the streets’

Sam Milligan, representing Waddell, said his client accepted that he should not have behaved in the manner described.

Describing the incident as having “not too much seasonal cheer”, Mr Milligan said: “There had been some earlier name-calling. Mr Waddell accepts that he should have dealt with matters a little differently.”

He added that the dad-of-two earned about £500 per week from his job and would be in a position to pay a fine.

Handing Waddell, of Forman Drive, a £380 fine, Sheriff Craig Findlater branded the assault as “disappointing”.

The sheriff said: “Obviously, this is a pretty disappointing incident that really shouldn’t be happening.

“You are, as pointed out on your behalf, a working, family man and you can’t really be scrapping on the streets as you were on this occasion.”