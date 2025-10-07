Peterhead man followed pubgoer into street before assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead man followed pubgoer into street before assault

Michael Waddell was caught on CCTV tackling his victim to the ground before raining down punches.

By Jamie Ross
Michael Waddell appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Michael Waddell appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A Peterhead man who was caught on camera following a fellow pubgoer onto the street and attacking him has been fined.

Michael Waddell was accused of not having “much seasonal cheer” by his solicitor when he appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to be sentenced for an attack, which left his victim “covered in blood”.

The 34-year-old had admitted to the attack at an earlier hearing of the case and sentence was deferred for his personal appearance.

Challenged outside while smoking

This week, the court heard that Waddell had been in the Station Bar on Peterhead’s Queen Street on December 27 last year.

Fiscal depute Emma Evans said that his victim, who was not known to him at the time, was smoking outside the pub when the assault happened.

“(The victim) was out socialising at the Station Bar,” she said.

“At around 1am, he attended outside the front of the locus to have a cigarette and the accused challenged him. The accused proceeded to grab and tackle him to the floor.

“Images showed his face covered in blood and significant bruising and swelling to his left eye.”

She added that CCTV would show Waddell follow the man outside from the bar, grabbing him, and then deliver a number of punches.

Ms Evans said: “(The victim) then stands up and tries to get away from the accused, only for the accused to lunge forward and to throw a right-hand punch which connected with the upper-body and chin area.”

The Station Bar on Queen Street, Peterhead. Image: Google Street View

‘You can’t really be scrapping on the streets’

Sam Milligan, representing Waddell, said his client accepted that he should not have behaved in the manner described.

Describing the incident as having “not too much seasonal cheer”, Mr Milligan said: “There had been some earlier name-calling. Mr Waddell accepts that he should have dealt with matters a little differently.”

He added that the dad-of-two earned about £500 per week from his job and would be in a position to pay a fine.

Handing Waddell, of Forman Drive, a £380 fine, Sheriff Craig Findlater branded the assault as “disappointing”.

The sheriff said: “Obviously, this is a pretty disappointing incident that really shouldn’t be happening.

“You are, as pointed out on your behalf, a working, family man and you can’t really be scrapping on the streets as you were on this occasion.”

 