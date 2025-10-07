Police officers may request anonymity in Aberdeen high-rise fall death inquiry

Police officers may request anonymity before giving evidence to a public inquiry into a torture victim’s fatal fall from an Aberdeen block of flats.

The first preliminary hearing into the tragic death of Jamie Forbes was held today, and a lawyer for police officers raised the possibility of his clients’ identities being withheld from the public.

It comes after a police watchdog ruled that officers “missed opportunities” to trace Mr Forbes before he plunged from a window of Elphinstone Court, in Tillydrone, on January 15 last year.

The 37-year-old had earlier endured two days of torture by his captor Lee Smith, 38, who was later jailed for culpable homicide.

Police call-handling blunders and “cursory” searches of the scene were later revealed after it emerged nearby residents heard Mr Forbes shouting for help and phoned 999 multiple times.

During today’s hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, the solicitor advocate who is representing two police constables and their sergeant at the upcoming fatal accident inquiry, said his clients had expressed “concern” about potential public backlash.

Professor Peter Watson questioned whether they could be “simply referred to by letter” instead.

“The reason that this arose,” the lawyer explained, “is that the officers work out of one police station and it’s a small area and there had been some anxiety on the part of the police officers that they could be the subject of unwarranted social media criticism of the role that they played.”

‘I don’t think anyone suffers from anonymity being granted’

Prof Watson said that the three witnesses are all based at “one station”, which he described as “local” to the spot where Mr Forbes’s naked body was discovered.

He told Sheriff Andrew Miller that “they’re anxious not to be the subject of unwarranted social media comment”, adding: “I don’t think anyone suffers from anonymity being granted.”

However, an application for an anonymity order was not made during the proceedings.

When Sheriff Miller queried whether the court was being asked to consider making that order, Prof Watson replied: “Not at the moment.”

He told the court he would “come to a view … quite quickly”.

I can see arguments on both sides – Professor Peter Watson, solicitor advocate

Prof Watson told the sheriff he would discuss the issue with the other participants of the inquiry, adding: “I can see arguments on both sides.

“I’m just trying to avoid unnecessary complications arising in the course of the hearing because if we can get through this without any social media difficulty, which I have faced in other cases at the moment then it would be, I think, to the benefit of everyone.”

Sheriff Miller responded: “As I say, it’s very helpful to just explore your preliminary thinking in relation to that issue, and we’ll await developments.”

The FAI will hear its first evidence in January next year, four days after the second anniversary of Mr Forbes’s death on January 15 2024.

Details of witnesses due to give evidence to inquiry revealed

Up to four days have been set aside to gather testimony and submissions.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the hearing of the witnesses and other evidence that the Crown intends to introduce.

“Those witnesses, effectively, amount to the two police officers involved, the police sergeant involved, the two call handlers involved,” he said.

“There are then some civilian witnesses who make the 999 calls and there are also other civilian witnesses who are in and around the locus at the material time, who they would advise gave information to the police officers on the ground.”

The fiscal depute said the Crown is in the process of obtaining two further witness statements from Police Scotland personnel.

He said: “Those statements relate to the general process for taking a call and recording a call, and what call handlers do, effectively, in general.

“Equally, when officers are tasked with attending a call, such as the one that they’re observed to have attended in this case. Again, what are the general processes that officers are expected to go through?”

The Crown also plans to use a map of the Elphinstone Court area in Tillydrone “to allow witnesses to be orientated and to be able to point to where they may or may not have been when they heard shouts for help”.

CCTV camera footage to be shown to court as inquiry takes evidence

CCTV footage will also be shown to the court during the four-day inquiry.

Mr Burton said the video from different security cameras recorded clips of the two officers whilst they were making their enquiries.

The fiscal depute told the court the CCTV coverage included the building’s entry point and elevator, public and outdoor areas, but not any of the floors.

Sheriff Miller asked: “I assume that the Crown will be seeking to avoid displaying photographs that might be distressing …”

And Mr Burton answered: “Of course, my Lord … For my purposes, my Lord, I don’t anticipate requiring to display any distressing photographs.”

The FAI, led by Sheriff Andrew Miller, will continue with another preliminary hearing on Tuesday December 2.

