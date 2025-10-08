Whisky tour holidaymakers caught out by Scots drink-driving law

Holidaymakers in Moray who were taking in whisky distilleries were caught out in Lossiemouth when they failed to appreciate the difference between English and Scottish laws.

Konstiantyn Bidnenko and Oleksandr Dynnyk stopped over at a bar in the town earlier this year, but found themselves being arrested shortly after staff refused them service.

Having been denied a drink, police would pull over the duo after Bidnenko – who was already over the limit – got behind the wheel and headed towards the town centre.

Dynnyk, for his part, would go “toe-to-toe” with the officers as they did so.

At Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Bidnenko – a filmmaker who has met the Pope – was banned from the roads for a year while Dynnyk was fined for his behaviour towards officers.

Refused service at Lossiemouth bar

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that both men came to the attention of police on August 28 this year.

At about 1pm, they had entered Smugglers Whisky and Gin Bar but were refused service when staff there believed them to already be drunk.

“Both witnesses who were working there at the time believed them to be under the influence of alcohol when they entered the premises,” Ms Silver said.

“Due to their initial behaviour they were refused service and repeatedly asked to leave, which they have thereafter done.”

Ms Silver said the duo left the bar and approached Bidnenko’s car, but were spotted almost immediately by police who had already been called to attend.

“Mr Bidnenko has obviously entered the driver’s seat,” she added.

“They’ve essentially attended a short while later to see the vehicle in question being driven now south on Lossiemouth Road towards the town centre.”

Bidnenko, 38, would blow a reading of 27mcg per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Dynnyk, meanwhile, got himself into trouble by pulling out his phone and shoving it into officers’ faces while they were carrying out their roadside procedures on his friend.

“Mr Dynnyk had to be asked to move away several times, however he repeatedly refused to do so,” Ms Silver explained.

“He was using his mobile phone to record, placing it in the face of officers and any time he was ushered away he would claim to be assaulted and incoherently scream at them – eventually, essentially, squaring up to them coming toe-to-toe with officers.

“He was ultimately then arrested.”

Bidnenko is the producer of a short film called Romchyk, which was shown to the late Pope Francis in the Vatican last year.

Representing the pair, defence solicitor Ms Leigh said the holidaymakers, both of England, were unfamiliar with Scottish law and that error led to them both ending up in cuffs.

“Both the accused and a friend were up in Scotland doing a whisky tour,” she said.

“Mr Bidnenko advises that he did not drink that day. He had been drinking the night before. He thought he was fit to drive.

“Both accused reside in England where the limit is 35mcg, they were under the impression that was the same across the whole of Britain. They are now understanding of the fact that is not the case.”

Ms Leigh added that Dynnyk, whose address was given as Godstow Road in Oxford, had become frustrated due to that misconception and took that on the arresting officers.

‘Lamentable’ behaviour

“He was drinking, he was heavily under the influence when this offence took place,” she said of the 41-year-old.

“The difficulty that Mr Dynnyk had was that he was of the understanding that the drink driving limit was 35 in Scotland as well. He behaved in the manner libelled due to his frustrations with the officers.”

She added that the situation was “exacerbated” by an accusation that Dynnyk, who she described as self-employed, had also been driving.

Ms Leigh said: “Both are extremely apologetic to the court for their actions.”

For his offence, Bidnenko, whose address was given as Homer Drive in London, was taken off the roads for 12 months. He has the opportunity to reduce this by one quarter should he complete a drink-driver’s rehabilitation course.

Dynnyk’s behaviour, which was described by Sheriff Rory Bannerman as “lamentable”, was marked by him getting 28 days to pay a £385 fine.