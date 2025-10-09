Man in court over Alness rooftop ‘stand-off’ with police

A man who held a rooftop “stand-off” with police in Alness has admitted a charge of threatening behaviour.

Aiden Ziakis scaled a roof at his mother’s Firhill home, taking a garden fork with him, and then refused to come down.

When police arrived, he engaged in a “stand-off” with officers, making threats against them.

Ziakis appeared from custody at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on August 30 of this year.

The charge details how, on that date, the 28-year-old had refused to leave his mother’s home in Firhill when asked to do so.

Man had garden fork on roof

He then climbed onto the roof of the property while holding a garden fork and refused to come down.

The charge, which includes aggravations of prejudice related to disability, sexual orientation and ethnic or national identity, further details how Ziakis uttered threats towards police officers.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Ziakis, conceded that his client “does have a bit of a record” but said he believed his client’s behaviour may have been the result of a lack of support following the end of a previous community payback order.

Rooftop ‘stand-off’ with officers

He said: “It is an attendance at the house, he has gone on to the roof, there is a stand-off between him and police officers.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer deferred sentence on Ziakis for the production of reports.

He acknowledged that Ziakis’ mother remained “supportive” of her son, but imposed a bail condition preventing him from entering her home, advising him that if contact was allowed, it ought to be initiated by her in the first instance.

The case will call again next month.