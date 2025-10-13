I told police where and when to catch a scammer red-handed – they ignored the chance

When I went undercover to expose scammers, I was shocked by how easy it was to track them down – and also how difficult it was to get police to take action.

The target was a north-east pensioner in his 80s, who had received a bogus letter claiming he had won £525,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Inside the envelope, which stated his name and address, was a convincingly fake letter complete with logos, a barcode, reference numbers, business speak and legal language.

The pensioner was informed that in order to claim the prize, he needed to phone a London landline or a mobile number.

Fortunately, the Aberdeenshire OAP was not duped into dialling, realising instantly this was a dodgy scheme.

However, his son passed the letter to me, and I was intrigued to see if I could make contact with the fraudsters and find out where they were based.

It seems the lottery letter is a common scam tactic, with Suffolk Trading Standards warning residents about it as far back as June 2015.

So I called the number.

‘I don’t remember playing the lottery’

A man on the other end of the phone, who took my letter’s reference number, gave me two choices.

I could receive my winnings by cheque in the post, or by bank transfer.

“I don’t remember playing the lottery,” I told him in a voice I hoped sounded like an elderly person.

While I doubt my voice acting skills would get me a role on The Archers, they were enough to keep the scammer talking.

He explained that I was randomly picked from names on the electoral roll and said a colleague from the “accounts department” would call me back shortly.

That call came and the man identified himself as “James”.

He was eager for me to get the winnings paid into my bank account, but then revealed – surprise surprise – that there was a catch.

“The safest thing and the most secure way is for us to pay the money direct into your bank,” James told me. “But that is subject to you being able to pay for the cost of the transfer and the bank charges … It’s £625.”

‘I’m not being scammed, am I?’

I was asked to make the transaction via online banking.

However, posing as an 80-something-year-old man, whom I’d named Alfred, I warned James that I was not computer savvy.

“I’m not being scammed, am I?” I asked.

James responded: “If we are trying to scam you, I wouldn’t give you my personal mobile telephone number … so you can be rest assured.”

During a follow-up phone call, I broke the news to James that I was not able to make the online transaction work.

To string him along further, I suggested I could withdraw the cash from my bank and post it to him next-day delivery – although to do that, I would need his address.

I was fully expecting James to refuse – why would a scammer give me his home address? – but the scent of money was clearly too much for him.

The next day, he called me back and gave his full name – James Taylor – and the house address where I could send my £625.

It turned out to be a shabby-looking residential terraced property in the London district of East Ham.

It was a stark contrast to the address on the scam letter, which stated the People’s Lottery was based in Mayfair.

I decided to stress how vulnerable I was to see if the conman would perhaps see the error of his ways.

“I’m in a wheelchair … I’m not well, so I have an oxygen tank,” I told him, adding that to post the cash I’d need to take a 75-minute bus journey.

“No problem, no problem, no problem,” the callous conman replied instantly.

He told me that as soon as I had returned home from the post office, I had to call him back and provide the Royal Mail tracking number.

So I did exactly as he said.

But instead of cash, I had enclosed a copy of The Press and Journal newspaper from that day, along with a greeting card.

It stated “Good Luck” on the cover.

Inside, I had written: “DEAR PARASITES, YOU’LL HAVE TO GET REAL JOBS TO EARN THE £625 YOU TRIED TO SCAM OUT OF US.

“PLEASE STOP TARGETING OUR READERS.

“REGARDS, THE PRESS & JOURNAL & EVENING EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS.”

Police response was a shock

Now that I had the address of the criminals and evidence of a crime being committed, I thought it was time to report my findings to the police.

This, surely, was a perfect opportunity for the Metropolitan Police to catch the crooks red-handed.

I phoned their non-emergency 101 line and told the call-handler I was a journalist who had investigated a letter scam and tricked the senders into giving me their address.

I knew when the letter of ‘cash’ was due to be delivered, so I told the call-handler they had up to 12 hours’ notice to intercept it.

The call-handler recorded details from me, including the London landline number and three mobile numbers, two Vodafone and one EE, all used by the scammers.

I believe for any sort of fraud attempts like this, it would need to go through to Action Fraud … – Met Police 101 operator

I also provided the Revolut bank sort code, account number, and name I was given by James when he wanted me to make an online transaction.

It was then that I discovered that making a simple report of fraud was easier said than done.

“I believe for any sort of fraud attempts like this, it would need to go through to Action Fraud as they deal with all of our fraud cases in London,” the 101 operator told me.

She explained: “[My supervisor has] confirmed that something like this would need to go through to our Action Fraud department.”

After doing that, she said, I get a reference number.

‘Deflating’ call to police ‘dented confidence’ in their ability to react to ongoing crime

After the deflating call, in which my enthusiasm for crime-fighting did not feel shared, the Met texted me a number to call Action Fraud.

I joined another queue with pre-recorded messages.

“Thank you for calling Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre …”

“Action Fraud takes reports on behalf of the police, and every report we receive helps to build a clear picture of fraud and cyber crime …”

“If you’re a victim of fraud or cybercrime, you are not alone. We are here to help you. Every report matters, and your report could help us to protect others …”

Please be advised, Action Fraud does not have investigation powers – recorded message on Action Fraud line

I did not want to “build a clear picture”. I wanted a police response.

“Please be advised, Action Fraud does not have investigation powers,” the message continued.

“We are unable to assist with the recovery of funds.

“However, the reports taken by Action Fraud are sent to our colleagues at the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau for assessment.”

Action Fraud or Inaction Fraud?

My call was put through to a call centre worker.

“Good morning, you’re through to Action Fraud,” she said. “We take calls and generate reports on behalf of the police.”

It was then that I was informed that Action Fraud – or, Inaction Fraud as I’m now calling it – only applied to England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Police Scotland, I quickly learned, has not signed up to the service and was told to contact them instead.

So I was back on the 101 line again, this time expressing urgency that my package was on its way to the doorstep of the fraudsters.

But there was a problem. No officer was available to take a report of the crime for two days – the day after James would receive my envelope.

Advice would be not to send possible scammers an empty envelope – Text message from Police Scotland

“Does that mean that, in the meantime, none of this information is passed on to the Met Police?” I asked the call-handler.

She replied: “No, we need to come and speak with you first of all. Get a formal statement. Get the information that you’ve got.

“And then it would be sent down to the Met Police.”

My heart sank.

The police, both in London and Aberdeenshire, seemed content with launching an investigation after the fact — effectively, shutting the stable door after the horse had bolted.

A text message from Police Scotland followed what I considered to be an almost pointless phone call.

Part of it stated: “Advice would be not to send possible scammers an empty envelope.”

Next, as a last resort, I emailed the Met Police’s press office, copying in Police Scotland’s corporate communications and the newsdesk of City of London Police, whose website states is “the national lead police force for fraud”.

I hoped they’d see the opportunity to take a fraudster off the streets, so provided the Royal Mail tracking reference number and told them I had audio recordings of the con in action.

It didn’t work.

It would be a week before I would hear from either the Met Police and City of London Police, and only because I was forced to chase them for a response.

Police Scotland called me just over half an hour after receiving my email to tell me that I couldn’t request a comment on the case because I was “the complainer” and a colleague would have to do it for me.

As I repeatedly refreshed the Royal Mail’s online tracking, it finally updated to “Delivered at: 12:53, Friday October 2025.”

The proof of delivery displayed a photo of an envelope featuring my handwriting and the London E6 address provided to me by “James Taylor”.

Under the image, it stated: “Signed for by: TAYLOR”.

I called him on what he had earlier referred to as his “personal mobile telephone number”.

James was less friendly and sounded somewhat indignant.

I suppose it is not nice to be scammed.

“We received the envelope but there is nothing in the envelope,” James told me. “There is no money in that envelope.”

When I asked what was in the envelope, he replied: “It’s a card.”

Confronting the scammer

I finally revealed what I was doing and started probing James – or whoever he is – about his scam.

He admitted that he has been successful at getting people to send him money, but insisted that, once they do so, “they receive their winnings”.

“There’s every feature of a scam here,” I challenged, adding: “It’s not genuine, is it?”

James responded: “I don’t know what you’re talking about, sir.”

I told the crook that the address of his so-called accounts department was a run-down residential property, unlike any head office I had ever seen.

“That’s dodgy, isn’t it?” I asked him, to which he replied: “Ok, bye” and hung up.

When I rang back, I was told to “f*** off”.

On Saturday October 4, the day after speaking to James for the final time, I was called by someone from Police Scotland based in Inverness.

He took down the same details I had already supplied, but asked me to email evidence to an address he provided.

I sent everything, including the recorded phone calls.

The following evening, my phone rang.

A police officer asked me to attend my local police station so she could take my formal statement.

That would be the third time I had provided the pertinent information to Police Scotland.

The officer told me she would call to let me know once the report had finally been completed, with intelligence checks pending, and sent to the Met Police.

Shaken confidence in policing

The entire experience has left me questioning the effectiveness of policing in cases like this.

Despite having gathered clear, detailed evidence — an address, phone numbers, bank details, and even recordings of the scammers themselves — it proved almost impossible to pass this information directly to the Met Police.

That lag meant the criminals, who could have been at a specific location within a crucial window, may have slipped through the net.

We will never know what opportunities for apprehension or the seizure of evidence may have been missed — and, I suspect, neither will the authorities.

Could police bureaucracy be, inadvertently, the fraudsters’ best-kept secret? – Bryan Rutherford, reporter

What I do feel I have learned is why this particular letter scam may have persisted for more than 10 years.

Could police bureaucracy be, inadvertently, the fraudsters’ best-kept secret?

The inevitable delays and even perceived inaction seem to allow criminals to continue conning people with alarming ease. How many pensioners have they managed to con since I first reported their actions to the police?

‘I’d have hoped that the police would have been able to take swift action’

The son of the Aberdeenshire pensioner who sparked my investigation could hardly believe the updates I was sharing with him.

“If my dad had actually sent money to these scammers, I’d have hoped that the police would have been able to take swift action to intercept his package,” he said.

“It appears that they would not have made the effort, and that is appalling.”

I did everything I could think of doing.

Even after the envelope was delivered, I called 999 and asked the phone operator to put me through to the Met Police’s 999 control room.

The operator said he could only connect me with the nearest constabulary, in my case, Police Scotland.

This newspaper requested comment from the Met Police, City of London Police and Police Scotland.

City of London Police responded, declining to provide comment and pointing the finger at the Met Police.

The national lead police force for fraud failed to explain why it had not replied to my “last resort” email, and did not answer my question of what, if anything, was done about it.

The Met Police did not provide a comment.

I also reached out to London’s Police and Crime Commissioner, who happens to be Sir Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor.

Comment from his office was not forthcoming before the deadline, even though an official had called me to discuss the details.

We asked Police Scotland:

Whether my crime report has been sent to the Met Police yet.

The date and time it was sent, if it had.

Why Police Scotland did not/could not pass on the urgent information to the Met Police at the moment it may have mattered most.

A Police Scotland spokesperson curiously ignored all those questions, saying simply: “We received a report on Thursday, 2 October, 2025, relating to an alleged scam and inquiries are ongoing.”

The final communication from Police Scotland came just this morning – and it was more bad news.

An officer at the local police station emailed to say: “The department that the voice recordings were sent to unfortunately they don’t have them.”

She invited me to send them again.

“Once I’ve received the voice recordings I’ll talk to my sergeant and get it sent away to the Met.”

Meanwhile, as police continue to “assess” what to do with the information I provided, James continues to sit in his shabby East Ham home, spending his days trying to convince vulnerable pensioners across the country to part with their hard-earned cash.

If police ever manage to find him, I’ll let you know …

You can contact investigations reporter Bryan Rutherford about this story via email: bryan.rutherford@pressandjournal.co.uk

