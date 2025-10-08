Buckie boy, 16, shot man in head during two-hour Elgin sniper incident

A firearms incident was declared in Elgin after a 16-year-old boy fired dozens of ball bearings at homes and residents, striking one man in the head.

The teenager – who is now 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons – armed himself with a gas-powered air rifle with a telescopic sight and fired more than four dozen shots at nearby properties over the course of two hours.

The incident, which happened in the Millar Street area of Elgin on November 4 last year, led to armed police descending on the area and residents being evacuated, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said the shooting began at 8pm and police were called to the scene to trace two people who had been firing at occupied houses.

They failed to find the pair and left the area but it wasn’t long before the gunfire started again.

This time, a man who exited his house to see what was going on was hit on the head with a ball bearing, which lodged in his scalp. He later required surgery to remove it.

Ms Hood said: “Officers returned to the scene to carry out further enquiries when they heard multiple pops about 10.35pm.

“A firearms incident was declared, members of the public were removed from the area and armed officers were dispatched.

“A total of 44 shots were fired in a 13 minute period.”

She added that multiple shots had hit one woman’s house and had struck her daughter’s bedroom.

The teen boy was traced and he initially refused to give himself up – however, after a period of negotiation, he surrendered his weapon and was arrested.

Ms Hood described the rifle as a bolt-action gas-powered gun with a telescopic sight capable of firing 5.5mm ball bearings.

The 17-year-old, from Buckie, pleaded guilty to endangering people by the culpable and reckless discharge of a weapon, and assaulting the man by shooting him in the head.

The teenager’s lawyer, Stephen Carty, urged Sheriff Sara Matheson to release his client on bail as he was engaging well with social workers on a community payback order.

Sheriff Matheson said she was “with some reluctance” allowing the youth’s bail to continue and called for a background report to be submitted by his next appearance on November 25.

But she warned him: “You should read nothing into that in terms of the final disposal.”