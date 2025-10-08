Buckie boy, 16, shot man in head during two-hour Elgin sniper incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie boy, 16, shot man in head during two-hour Elgin sniper incident

The teenager armed himself with a gas-powered air rifle with a telescopic sight and fired more than four dozen ball bearings at homes and residents.

By David Love
Residents in Millar Street were targeted by the teen sniper. Image: Google Streetview
A firearms incident was declared in Elgin after a 16-year-old boy fired dozens of ball bearings at homes and residents, striking one man in the head.

The teenager – who is now 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons – armed himself with a gas-powered air rifle with a telescopic sight and fired more than four dozen shots at nearby properties over the course of two hours.

The incident, which happened in the Millar Street area of Elgin on November 4 last year, led to armed police descending on the area and residents being evacuated, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said the shooting began at 8pm and police were called to the scene to trace two people who had been firing at occupied houses.

They failed to find the pair and left the area but it wasn’t long before the gunfire started again.

This time, a man who exited his house to see what was going on was hit on the head with a ball bearing, which lodged in his scalp. He later required surgery to remove it.

Ms Hood said: “Officers returned to the scene to carry out further enquiries when they heard multiple pops about 10.35pm.

“A firearms incident was declared, members of the public were removed from the area and armed officers were dispatched.

“A total of 44 shots were fired in a 13 minute period.”

She added that multiple shots had hit one woman’s house and had struck her daughter’s bedroom.

The teen boy was traced and he initially refused to give himself up – however, after a period of negotiation, he surrendered his weapon and was arrested.

Ms Hood described the rifle as a bolt-action gas-powered gun with a telescopic sight capable of firing 5.5mm ball bearings.

The 17-year-old, from Buckie, pleaded guilty to endangering people by the culpable and reckless discharge of a weapon, and assaulting the man by shooting him in the head.

The teenager’s lawyer, Stephen Carty, urged Sheriff Sara Matheson to release his client on bail as he was engaging well with social workers on a community payback order.

Sheriff Matheson said she was “with some reluctance” allowing the youth’s bail to continue and called for a background report to be submitted by his next appearance on November 25.

But she warned him: “You should read nothing into that in terms of the final disposal.”