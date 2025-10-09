Guest assaulted hotel porter who asked him to close toilet door

A hotel guest assaulted the night porter who asked that he close the door while using a toilet, a court has heard.

Michael Mulhern punched the hotel worker following an exchange over Mulhern’s use of the facilities, knocking him to the floor.

He then kicked his victim, who was left with a cut to his lip following the attack.

Mulhern, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assaulting the staff member at the Highland Hotel in Strathpeffer on September 16 last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that on that date, Mulhern’s victim was working as a night porter at the premises.

Urinating with the door open

She said: “Shortly after 8pm, the complainer was walking through a hallway near the hotel reception and observed the accused urinating in a disabled toilet with the door open.”

The court heard the staff member asked Mulhern to close the door and engaged in a conversation with him when he exited the toilet.

When Mulhern walked away from him, the night porter followed him into the reception area.

Mulhern then “punched him to the face, causing him to fall to the floor.”

The court heard that after this, he kicked the man on the body.

As a result of the attack, the hotel worker was left with a small cut to his lip, Ms Silver told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

‘Short fuse’ caused ‘overreaction’

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Mulhern, told the Sheriff that the hotel had been “effectively empty” at the time of the incident with no patrons in the bar or dining area.

He said: “My client, who was not familiar with the building, had gone to use the facilities.

“He wasn’t aware the door was ajar.”

Mr Mann said the worker’s initial approach had been “pretty confrontational” and said: “What could have been reasonably straightforward has become a confrontation.”

Mr Mann continued: “My client went back into the bar – the complainer has followed him, making comments to him.”

The defence agent said it was at this point that Mulhern had “overreacted”

because of a “short fuse”.

Mr Mann added that the behaviour was “out of character” for his client.

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Mulhern, of Dernaflaw Cottages, Londonderry, £470 and ordered him to pay his victim £100 in compensation.