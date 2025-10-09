Guest assaulted hotel porter who asked him to close toilet door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Guest assaulted hotel porter who asked him to close toilet door

Michael Mulhern punched the hotel worker, knocking him to the floor before kicking him after being confronted over the way he was using the disabled facilities.

By Jenni Gee
Michael Mulhern outside Inverness Sheriiff Court.
A hotel guest assaulted the night porter who asked that he close the door while using a toilet, a court has heard.

Michael Mulhern punched the hotel worker following an exchange over Mulhern’s use of the facilities, knocking him to the floor.

He then kicked his victim, who was left with a cut to his lip following the attack.

Mulhern, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assaulting the staff member at the Highland Hotel in Strathpeffer on September 16 last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that on that date, Mulhern’s victim was working as a night porter at the premises.

Urinating with the door open

She said: “Shortly after 8pm, the complainer was walking through a hallway near the hotel reception and observed the accused urinating in a disabled toilet with the door open.”

The court heard the staff member asked Mulhern to close the door and engaged in a conversation with him when he exited the toilet.

When Mulhern walked away from him, the night porter followed him into the reception area.

Mulhern then “punched him to the face, causing him to fall to the floor.”

The court heard that after this, he kicked the man on the body.

As a result of the attack, the hotel worker was left with a small cut to his lip, Ms Silver told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

‘Short fuse’ caused ‘overreaction’

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Mulhern, told the Sheriff that the hotel had been “effectively empty” at the time of the incident with no patrons in the bar or dining area.

He said: “My client, who was not familiar with the building, had gone to use the facilities.

“He wasn’t aware the door was ajar.”

Mr Mann said the worker’s initial approach had been “pretty confrontational” and said: “What could have been reasonably straightforward has become a confrontation.”

Mr Mann continued: “My client went back into the bar – the complainer has followed him, making comments to him.”

The defence agent said it was at this point that Mulhern had “overreacted”
because of a “short fuse”.

Mr Mann added that the behaviour was “out of character” for his client.

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Mulhern, of Dernaflaw Cottages, Londonderry, £470 and ordered him to pay his victim £100 in compensation.