How a slice of birthday cake landed a Dingwall man with six months in jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

How a slice of birthday cake landed a Dingwall man with six months in jail

John McDonald's mother had put slice in his backpack - along with a kitchen knife in case he wanted to cut it smaller.

By David Love
John McDonald, from Dingwall, was caught with a knife after a birthday party
John McDonald, from Dingwall, was caught with a knife after a birthday party

A slice of birthday cake led to a Dingwall man being kept in jail for almost six months.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that John McDonald had been at a 93rd birthday party for his grandmother on April 18 this year.

The 46-year-old’s mother had cut him a slice of cake, wrapped it up and popped it in his backpack.

However, she also included a small, black-handled kitchen knife in case he wanted to cut it smaller – and this is what landed him in trouble with the police.

Knife still had birthday cake on it

Officers had traced McDonald to a bus stop in Kildary the following day and wanted to talk to him about another matter.

It was then that he told police about the knife in his backpack.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told Sheriff Sara Matheson that McDonald had discovered the cake and the knife in his bag the previous day.

“He should have disposed of it then rather than putting it in his backpack,” she said. “There is a police photograph of the knife, which still has some of the cake on it.

‘Exceptional circumstances’

“With his record of previous convictions, he was remanded in custody on April 22 and has now served the equivalent of a 12-month sentence. A prison sentence will be uppermost in the court’s mind.

“But in view of the exceptional circumstances, I am asking the court to impose a backdated sentence to the date of remand.”

Sheriff Matheson agreed and imposed a backdated 12-month sentence, which will mean McDonald, of Tulloch Square, Dingwall, will be released imminently, if not immediately.