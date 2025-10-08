How a slice of birthday cake landed a Dingwall man with six months in jail

A slice of birthday cake led to a Dingwall man being kept in jail for almost six months.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that John McDonald had been at a 93rd birthday party for his grandmother on April 18 this year.

The 46-year-old’s mother had cut him a slice of cake, wrapped it up and popped it in his backpack.

However, she also included a small, black-handled kitchen knife in case he wanted to cut it smaller – and this is what landed him in trouble with the police.

Knife still had birthday cake on it

Officers had traced McDonald to a bus stop in Kildary the following day and wanted to talk to him about another matter.

It was then that he told police about the knife in his backpack.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell told Sheriff Sara Matheson that McDonald had discovered the cake and the knife in his bag the previous day.

“He should have disposed of it then rather than putting it in his backpack,” she said. “There is a police photograph of the knife, which still has some of the cake on it.

‘Exceptional circumstances’

“With his record of previous convictions, he was remanded in custody on April 22 and has now served the equivalent of a 12-month sentence. A prison sentence will be uppermost in the court’s mind.

“But in view of the exceptional circumstances, I am asking the court to impose a backdated sentence to the date of remand.”

Sheriff Matheson agreed and imposed a backdated 12-month sentence, which will mean McDonald, of Tulloch Square, Dingwall, will be released imminently, if not immediately.