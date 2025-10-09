Drink-driving RAF Lossiemouth sergeant wins licence back early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driving RAF Lossiemouth sergeant wins licence back early

Elgin Sheriff Court heard that Liam Collins' job at the airbase would be better served if the sergeant was able to drive.

By Jamie Ross
Liam Collins at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A sergeant at RAF Lossiemouth has been told he can reapply for his driving licence early after a court heard being able to get behind the wheel would help serve his country better.

Liam Collins was banned from the roads for three years in 2023 for drink-driving and has appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court four times since then in bids to have his car privileges restored.

Each time, the case has been pushed back for Police Scotland to provide a report to the court about whether or not it was in favour of Collins getting back on the road.

His fifth attempt, however, has ended with success.

Promoted to sergeant following conviction

The court heard that once again Police Scotland had not provided a report stating its view on whether Collins driving should continue to be curtailed.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor confirmed to Sheriff Eric Brown that police had declined to give a recommendation.

“The police confirmed to the Crown that the accused has not come to their attention since, I believe, 2023,” Mr Treanor said.

“There are no outstanding matters.”

Collins’ defence solicitor, Natalie Paterson, said the 37-year-old was “somebody that should receive his licence back.”

She said: “The papers are very clean in respect of Mr Collins.

“He had, at the time, served over two years. By my calculation, he would have been due to have his licence returned to him in March of next year.

“He’s in full-time employment at the RAF base in Lossiemouth.”

She added that Collins had been disciplined by the Air Force following his conviction, but had since been promoted to the rank of sergeant from corporal and was now in a “managerial” role.

RAF Lossiemouth entrance
RAF Lossiemouth. Image: DC Thomson.

Licence would ‘assist’ job role

Sheriff Brown called for Collins himself to fill gaps in his request to be allowed back on the roads during the case.

“I received punishment from the military,” Collins told the court.

“I got promoted during the year from corporal to sergeant. I carry out what’s called QRA (quick reaction alert).

“[There’s] two aircraft at Lossiemouth, 24/7, 365 days a year which are on-call.”

A QRA response sees RAF Lossiemouth launch its aircraft in response to threats in UK airspace.

Crews on duty for the role are to be in a state of readiness for a 24-hour shift.

Asked the sheriff if getting his licence back would “assist” in Collins’ duties, he replied: “Indeed, sir.”

The Elgin Sheriff Court building
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Jail an option if caught again

Sheriff Brown said he was “prepared” to let Collins back on the road but warned him that further offending behind the wheel of a car could land him in prison.

“But there is, of course, no automatic entitlement in a licence being returned,” he said.

“You should be well aware that the three-year disqualification came about as a result of an earlier drink-driving conviction. And in the event of a further, similar type conviction – in addition to any other considerations – you would potentially be a prime candidate for a custodial sentence.”

Collins, whose address had previously been given as Reynolds Crescent in Elgin, had originally been pulled over in August 2021 for drink-driving on a road between the airbase and his home.

At the time, he had 50mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.