Murder accused looked like a ‘zombie’ then started stabbing himself in the neck, trial told

The mother of a man accused of murdering his lover said he looked like a “zombie” on the night of the alleged crime, a court has heard.

Hazel Pearson, 71, told detectives investigating the death of Claire Leveque that Aren Pearson did not look “like my son”.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh today also heard Hazel describe the moment she watched her son stab himself in the neck.

Ms Pearson told police that her son had said that he’d driven his car into the sea off Shetland before saying he had “hurt” Claire, 24.

The court heard that Hazel then discovered Claire’s lifeless body in a hot tub at her home in Sandness.

The court heard Hazel – who passed away in May this year – told police of what she witnessed on the evening of February 11 2024.

She said: “Aren walked into the kitchen and came back with a small black handled kitchen knife.

“Aren … then started stabbing himself to the front of his neck.

“He was bleeding badly. Aren stated to me he had hurt Claire

“Claire was within the hot tub – the water was red with blood.

“Claire was covered with blood. She had severe injuries to her face.”

She told officers that after discovering Claire, she telephoned 999.

‘Aren did not look like my son’

Describing this call, Hazel told officers how Aren was acting like a “zombie”.

She added: “He was just zombie-like. He was calm and was acting strangely.

“I told the officer on the phone that Aren was there and I passed the phone to Aren, who spoke to the officer.

“Aren did not look like my son. He was just like the way a zombie looks”

The evidence emerged on the second day of proceedings against Pearson, a Canadian citizen, who denies murdering Claire on February 11 2024 and six other other charges.

At the start of proceedings on Tuesday, jurors heard that Aren’s mother had passed away in May this year.

Prosecutor Margaret Barron called Detective Constable Susan Gunn to read the contents of three witness statements given to the force by Mrs Pearson.

In the statements, Mrs Pearson tells of how she was born in Shetland but moved to Canada in the early 1970s. Her son was born there in 1984.

Ms Pearson said she moved back to Shetland in September 2022 and Aren came to live with her.

The court heard that Aren applied unsuccessfully for a UK passport, which meant he couldn’t work in Shetland.

He returned briefly to Edmonton in Alberta for work and met Claire, who was 15 years younger than him.

Mrs Pearson told officers that Aren asked if Claire could come to Shetland – she said she refused, but the couple came to Scotland.

Mrs Pearson said Claire was “good-natured” and helped with housework. She also told police that on the day of the alleged murder, there were “no issues” at all with the couple – they obtained some groceries from nearby shops and jurors were shown CCTV images of the pair visiting businesses.

Mrs Pearson told police that the situation changed at about 4.30pm when Aren appeared topless.

She told the police: “Aren stated to me that he had driven his car into the sea.”

She then said that Aren went to the kitchen of the property, obtained a knife and started assaulting himself with it.

In the second police statement, given on February 21 2024, Mrs Pearson told officers that her mother had received a package at her home, which was for Claire and had been sent by a man.

In the statement, she disclosed that she had handed the package over to detectives.

She said: “This was sent to my mother’s home address. “The sender was ‘Jeremey’. I do not who the male is.”

In her first statement, Mrs Pearson said that her son had several previous girlfriends and there was no history of domestic abuse that she was aware of involving him.

Comments to police officer

In her third statement, Mrs Pearson said Aren was “really depressed” and that he “wished he wasn’t here”. She also said that Claire was on antidepressants.

She also added: “They seemed very happy together.”

She also told the police that on the evening of January 2 2024, the family went to a relative’s party and Aren appeared to be upset.

She told officers: “I hadn’t seen him act like that way before. He was not in his right mind. It was scary.”

Police Constable Kevin Simpson also gave evidence today and told the court that he was one of the first officers to arrive at the home after the alleged murder.

He said that Aren made a number of comments to officers.

When Ms Barron asked Pc Simpson what Aren said, the police office replied: “Murderers are to be killed. Put me in the kill box. Take me out to the boonies and put a bullet in me.”

When Ms Barron asked him what the boonies were, Pc Simpson replied that it was a rural part of north America.

Aren Pearson denies charges

Pearson faces a total of seven charges.

The first charge claims that between October 21 2023, and February 11 2024, at locations in Shetland, Pearson behaved in a “threatening and abusive manner” towards Claire. He is alleged to have acted aggressively towards her.

The second charge claims that on various occasions between October 21 2023 and January 31 2024, Pearson assaulted Claire by inflicting “blunt force trauma” to her head and body.

In the third charge, it’s claimed on January 2 2024, at another property in Sandness, Pearson acted in an aggressive and threatening manner by uttering remarks that he possessed “grenades”.

The fifth charge states that he attempted to defeat the ends of justice following the alleged murder.

He is said to have sent messages to Clint Leveque and Arran Jack informing them that he intended to provide Claire with money and a plane ticket. He is said to have told Mr Leveque that Claire was in “good health” and that he had booked flights for her to return to Canada.

Accused of driving car into the sea

Prosecutors say he undertook these actions to “avoid detection” for murdering Claire and with the “intent to defeat the ends of justice” and that he “did attempt to defeat the ends of justice.”

The sixth charge claims that he acted in a “threatening and abusive manner” by driving a car into the sea and by taking possession of a knife and striking himself with the blade in the neck in the presence of his mother.

The final charge claims he repeatedly shouted, swore and uttered offensive remarks to police officers during a trip in an ambulance between the house where the alleged murder took place and the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick on February 11 2024.

Pearson has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial, before judge Lord Arthurson, continues