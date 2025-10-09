Man assaulted partner and vandalised her property after argument

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man assaulted partner and vandalised her property after argument

Andrew MacDonald pushed the woman against a wall while "getting in her face" before running a PlayStation under a tap, a court heard.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has admitted assaulting his partner and vandalising her property after an argument.

Andrew MacDonald pushed the woman against a wall before “getting in her face” after she asked him to leave her Inverness home.

He then ran a PlayStation under a tap and threw paint on her walls and bed, a court was told.

When police responded to the woman’s 999 call they found her “physically shaking” in the aftermath of the frightening incident.

MacDonald, 41, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault and vandalism relating to the incident on February 13 of this year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that it was around 6.30am that MacDonald and the woman argued about making their relationship work.

“The complainer had asked the accused to leave the property during the course of the argument,” she said.

Man was ‘getting in her face’

It was after this that MacDonald “pushed the complainer against the wall” and was described as “getting in her face”.

Ms Silver continued: “He has then walked into the living room and started hitting the PlayStation off the walls before making his way to the bathroom and placing the PlayStation under the tap.”

After this, the prosecutor said, MacDonald went upstairs, where the woman had been decorating a bedroom, and threw a pot of paint, getting it on the wall and bed.

Police responded to a call from the woman and found “signs of a disturbance” in the home, including coffee stains on the wall and a broken mug.

The woman was noted to be “physically shaking” and “clearly upset by what had happened”.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for MacDonald, said his client and the woman were now estranged and explained there was a “background” to the offences that would offer mitigation.

‘A very, very nasty case’

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Mr Mann it was “A very, very nasty case,” adding: “What he did that morning is totally inexcusable.”

Mr Mann said: “It is a relationship that has run its course for good reason.

“There is never an excuse to raise your hands or be physical with your partner of either sex.

“Police have attended, he has presented in a way that was indicative of it being a two-way thing – he was covered in blood.”

The sheriff called for presentencing reports and adjourned the case to call again next month.