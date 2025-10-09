Man assaulted partner and vandalised her property after argument

A man has admitted assaulting his partner and vandalising her property after an argument.

Andrew MacDonald pushed the woman against a wall before “getting in her face” after she asked him to leave her Inverness home.

He then ran a PlayStation under a tap and threw paint on her walls and bed, a court was told.

When police responded to the woman’s 999 call they found her “physically shaking” in the aftermath of the frightening incident.

MacDonald, 41, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault and vandalism relating to the incident on February 13 of this year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that it was around 6.30am that MacDonald and the woman argued about making their relationship work.

“The complainer had asked the accused to leave the property during the course of the argument,” she said.

Man was ‘getting in her face’

It was after this that MacDonald “pushed the complainer against the wall” and was described as “getting in her face”.

Ms Silver continued: “He has then walked into the living room and started hitting the PlayStation off the walls before making his way to the bathroom and placing the PlayStation under the tap.”

After this, the prosecutor said, MacDonald went upstairs, where the woman had been decorating a bedroom, and threw a pot of paint, getting it on the wall and bed.

Police responded to a call from the woman and found “signs of a disturbance” in the home, including coffee stains on the wall and a broken mug.

The woman was noted to be “physically shaking” and “clearly upset by what had happened”.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for MacDonald, said his client and the woman were now estranged and explained there was a “background” to the offences that would offer mitigation.

‘A very, very nasty case’

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Mr Mann it was “A very, very nasty case,” adding: “What he did that morning is totally inexcusable.”

Mr Mann said: “It is a relationship that has run its course for good reason.

“There is never an excuse to raise your hands or be physical with your partner of either sex.

“Police have attended, he has presented in a way that was indicative of it being a two-way thing – he was covered in blood.”

The sheriff called for presentencing reports and adjourned the case to call again next month.