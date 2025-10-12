Exclusive: ‘Opportunistic’ imposter sold prime Stonehaven harbour plot for £50,000

A fraudster used a case of mistaken identity to brazenly pocket £50,000 by selling off a prime plot of Aberdeenshire real estate that didn’t belong to him, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Stanley Alexander Youngson, 67, preyed on his victim’s hopes of building a dream home overlooking Stonehaven harbour and strung him along for years with his audacious con.

Youngson was able to carry out his outrageous fraud because he shared the same name as the legal owner of the land, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

That allowed him to convince the buyer, Richard Hampson, not to mention lawyers and even the Land Registry of Scotland, that he was legit.

His scam ultimately unravelled when Mr Hampson came face-to-face with the real Stanley Alexander Youngson – who had turned up at the site and wanted to know why construction vehicles were clearing his land.

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Hampson said he was “gutted” about what had happened and described the conman as “an opportunistic fraudster”.

‘I feel let down’

The Stonehaven engineer said he had walked past the derelict site on Castle Street “all his life” and always thought it was a great location to build his dream home.

The 53-year-old added that the revelation he had been the victim of a fraud scheme had come as a “huge disappointment”.

“I feel let down by the legal profession,” he said. “I put my full trust in them and they took the word of the wrong person.”

A jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the con began in 2017 with a Facebook message from Mr Hampson to Youngson’s daughter.

Mr Hampson asked her whether she was related to Stanley Alexander Youngson, the man who he understood owned the Stonehaven plot.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson led evidence that Youngson’s daughter then contacted her father and told him Mr Hampson had been in touch, believing that he owned the land and wanted to buy it.

Following this, Youngson engaged a lawyer claiming he owned the land, telling them he couldn’t remember the circumstances around how it had come into his possession.

Lawyer Andrew Duthie, of Grant Smith Law Practice, looked at the title deeds and saw that it was owned by Stanley Alexander Youngson.

Conman’s brother signed affidavit

However, the only tangible link to the title deeds and the named owner was that when the land was transferred, another address was included, on Tanfield Walk, Aberdeen.

When asked by the lawyer whether Youngson had ever lived at Tanfield Walk, he claimed that he had lived there with a woman during the 1970s.

The court was told Youngson’s brother then signed an affidavit stating that his brother had lived at Tanfield Walk during that time.

In order to be sure, solicitors for both parties engaged law professors and the Land Registry of Scotland, who, based on the evidence provided, provisionally accepted the land belonged to Youngson.

The land was then sold by Youngson in a £50,000 deal to Mr Hampson.

Real owner turned up on site

But as Mr Hampson began to demolish and clear the land using construction vehicles around October 2021, the real Stanley Alexander Youngson appeared on site and questioned what was going on.

Mr Hampson quickly realised that this was not the same man with whom he had done business and that he had been scammed.

“It was clear that this man had a good claim on the land,” Mr Hampson said, adding that as soon as he realised what had happened, he contacted the police.

It is understood that by the time Youngson was caught, he had spent the entirety of the £50,000.

Following the trial, a jury found Youngson guilty by majority verdict.

At his sentencing hearing, Youngson’s solicitor Liam Mcallister described his client as an “unwell man who is living in sheltered housing”.

“He has significant health difficulties and struggles walking over any sort of distance,” the solicitor said, adding that his client was “frail and deteriorating”.

Mr Mcallister said he believed the court “has to ask whether a custodial sentence is really necessary” and cited Youngson’s age, the fact it was a non-violent offence and that his “likelihood of troubling the court system again was nil”.

Fraudster cannot pay back victim

Describing this case as “one of the most unusual there has ever been”, Mr Mcallister said Youngson’s culpability and guilt were “undeniable”.

“There has been a significant loss to the complainer, and his family and Mr Youngson will have to live with that,” he added.

Sentencing Youngson, Sheriff Ian Wallace told him he had committed an offence that had resulted in a “very significant loss” to his victim.

“You pretended to own a piece of land, you were dishonest, and you pursued this to your victim’s loss,” the sheriff said.

He added: “You cannot pay back the loss you caused.”

Sheriff Wallace said he took into account Youngson’s health issues, that the prospect of him offending was very low and he has a limited record of previous convictions.

“Ultimately, I have concluded there is little to be gained, and little public interest served in sending you to prison,” he told the pensioner.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Youngson subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Youngson, Woodhill Court, Aberdeen, subject to a restriction of liberty order for 12 months.

Fraud ‘extremely rare’

A spokesman for the Land Registry of Scotland said: “Registration fraud in Scotland is extremely rare. In this case the fraud was carried out before the application to register was received by Registers of Scotland (RoS).

“RoS received an application for registration of 5 Castle Street, Stonehaven, on 5 December 2018 from a firm of solicitors.

“Solicitors are bound by professional and regulatory duties to carry out checks on the identity of their clients and as part of the duty of care owed to the Keeper of the Registers of Scotland, who is entitled to rely that these checks have been carried out. The Keeper does not carry out additional checks to verify identity.

“The application met the provisions of the Land Registration etc. (Scotland) Act 2012 and so was registered.

“The Keeper of the Registers of Scotland is a registrar and the 2012 Act entitles her to rely on the accuracy of applications made to her by solicitors.”

Andrew Duthie, of Grant Smith Law Practice, did not respond to requests for comment.

