Crime & Courts

CCTV caught man making threats and damaging property at Invergordon garage

Denver Stewart was seen shouting at a building, making threats and kicking a door and a vehicle, Tain Sheriff Court was told.

By Reporter
Tain Sheriff Court.
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court

CCTV captured a man making threats outside a garage before damaging property there, a court has heard.

Denver Stewart was caught on camera uttering threats of violence towards the owner of the premises on Invergordon’s Castle Avenue Industrial Estate.

But the court heard the pair ordinarily “get on very well” and the business owner had “no issue” with Mr Stewart.

Stewart, 33, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at the Clayton Court unit on August 13 of this year.

Cameras caught bad behaviour

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that it was around 11.30pm on that date that CCTV cameras at the premises captured Stewart “shouting at the premises and uttering threatening or abusive language”.

Stewart was also seen to be “kicking at a garage door and kicking a motor vehicle”.

Police were contacted by the owner of the garage the following day and carried out an investigation, resulting in Stewart’s detention.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Stewart, said his client had put a vehicle into the garage for some work where he and the business owner “ordinarily get on very well”.

Mr Gowans said the man had confirmed there had “never been an issue before”.

The defence agent explained that, on the night in question, Stewart had drunk alcohol, which he does not usually do.

Vandal paying for property damage

He said the damage at the property was valued at around £90 for damage to a vehicle and £250 for a panel in the glass door, which Mr Stewart was already halfway through paying back.

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Stewart, of Milnafua, Alness, he had a “poor record” but noted that his most recent convictions were for road traffic matters.

He deferred sentence for four months to allow Stewart to demonstrate good behaviour and told him: “I want the balance of the money you are paying to [the complainer] to be repaid to him.”

The case will call again in February.