Forres man found with cocaine after police scuffle outside Elgin pub

A Forres man who had cocaine in his pocket and still decided to jump into the middle of a police incident has been fined.

Ryan Macdonald was on a night out in August last year when he saw a woman being arrested by police outside an Elgin pub.

Deciding to involve himself, Macdonald would find himself being cuffed when he repeatedly ignored the officers’ attempts to bring the situation under control.

Unfortunately for the 33-year-old, police would then find cocaine in a bag.

At Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Macdonald was fined £280.

Was ‘put to the ground’ as he tried to fight off police

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that police were called to Dicey’s Bar in Elgin at about 2am on August 4 last year.

“There was somewhat of a confrontation involving others,” Mr Treanor said.

“They were attempting to deal with [another accused], whereby Mr Macdonald became involved along with others.

“Police required Mr Macdonald to provide his details, however he immediately jumped back. Police decided to arrest him.

“He was restrained by [an officer] and he violently resisted, struggling with officers and tried to break [his] grip.”

Macdonald, he said, then tried to fight the officers but was “put to the ground”.

A search of his person then uncovered a bag of cocaine.

Mr Treanor said this was of “nominal” value and amounted to residue within a package.

Should have ‘simply complied’

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty, representing dad-of-three Macdonald, said his client had no relationship with anyone else at the scene at the time.

“Mr Macdonald initially becomes involved and is quite clearly trying to calm the situation down, he then for a period stands at the side of the road,” he said.

“He takes no part in what is ongoing there, but because of his earlier involvement the police wish to speak to Mr Macdonald. It’s at this point, m’lord, had Mr Macdonald simply complied with the police, I doubt he would be facing any charge at all.

“He moves away from the police and thereafter the police forcibly take Mr Macdonald into custody.”

Mr Carty added that Macdonald, who he described as a self-employed plant operator, was not a regular cocaine user.

“And it’s not anything he has done since this offence came to light,” he said.

“It’s unlikely the court is going to see Mr Macdonald in future.”

Sentencing Macdonald, whose address was given as Mount Durno Drive, Sheriff Eric Brown told him to repay his fine at the rate of £100 per month.

Branding the situation “unfortunate”, the sheriff added: “You appear as a first-offender.

“It’s unfortunate you got yourself caught up in something that clearly didn’t concern you.”