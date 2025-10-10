Forres man found with cocaine after police scuffle outside Elgin pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres man found with cocaine after police scuffle outside Elgin pub

Ryan Macdonald was fined at Elgin Sheriff Court after it heard he got himself involved in an arrest that was taking place outside a local bar.

By Jamie Ross
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
A Forres man who had cocaine in his pocket and still decided to jump into the middle of a police incident has been fined.

Ryan Macdonald was on a night out in August last year when he saw a woman being arrested by police outside an Elgin pub.

Deciding to involve himself, Macdonald would find himself being cuffed when he repeatedly ignored the officers’ attempts to bring the situation under control.

Unfortunately for the 33-year-old, police would then find cocaine in a bag.

At Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Macdonald was fined £280.

Was ‘put to the ground’ as he tried to fight off police

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that police were called to Dicey’s Bar in Elgin at about 2am on August 4 last year.

“There was somewhat of a confrontation involving others,” Mr Treanor said.

“They were attempting to deal with [another accused], whereby Mr Macdonald became involved along with others.

“Police required Mr Macdonald to provide his details, however he immediately jumped back. Police decided to arrest him.

“He was restrained by [an officer] and he violently resisted, struggling with officers and tried to break [his] grip.”

Macdonald, he said, then tried to fight the officers but was “put to the ground”.

A search of his person then uncovered a bag of cocaine.

Mr Treanor said this was of “nominal” value and amounted to residue within a package.

Dicey’s Bar in Elgin.

Should have ‘simply complied’

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty, representing dad-of-three Macdonald, said his client had no relationship with anyone else at the scene at the time.

“Mr Macdonald initially becomes involved and is quite clearly trying to calm the situation down, he then for a period stands at the side of the road,” he said.

“He takes no part in what is ongoing there, but because of his earlier involvement the police wish to speak to Mr Macdonald. It’s at this point, m’lord, had Mr Macdonald simply complied with the police, I doubt he would be facing any charge at all.

“He moves away from the police and thereafter the police forcibly take Mr Macdonald into custody.”

Mr Carty added that Macdonald, who he described as a self-employed plant operator, was not a regular cocaine user.

“And it’s not anything he has done since this offence came to light,” he said.

“It’s unlikely the court is going to see Mr Macdonald in future.”

Elgin Sheriff Court
Sentencing Macdonald, whose address was given as Mount Durno Drive, Sheriff Eric Brown told him to repay his fine at the rate of £100 per month.

Branding the situation “unfortunate”, the sheriff added: “You appear as a first-offender.

“It’s unfortunate you got yourself caught up in something that clearly didn’t concern you.”