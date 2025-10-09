Man asked server’s sexuality and said he’d kill him if he was gay

A drunk man demanded to know an Inverness shop worker’s sexuality and then threatened violence if he was gay.

Slawomir Szczepanek targeted the server and a member of bar staff in Inverness, questioning them on their sexuality and making threats against them.

He also used racially charged comments to staff at a kebab shop and called pub workers a racial slur, adding: “They are all paedophiles.”

Szczepanek, 44, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court, having previously admitted four charges of threatening or abusive behaviour towards workers at various Highland businesses in February and April of this year.

The charges carried various aggravations relating to sexual orientation, race and religion.

Fiscal depute Rowan Marchbank told the court that at around 5.30pm on February 13 of this year, Szczepanek looked intoxicated in the King’s Highway Wetherspoons pub on Church Street, Inverness, when a staff member approached him.

He advised the accused he had “had enough to drink and would not be served any more alcohol” Mr Marchbank said, explaining that this resulted in Szczepanek becoming angry and “shouting and swearing”.

Threat to bar staff

“The accused asked the witness if he was gay and said that if he was, he would punch him,” the prosecutor told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Police were contacted and Szczepanek, who told the staff member numerous times he was going to “f*** him up”, was eventually ushered from the building.

On the same date, Szczepanek entered WoodWinters Wine and Whiskies on Church Street in a “heavily intoxicated” state.

“The accused had demanded the witness get him the most expensive bottle of wine – this was refused due to the level of intoxication,” Mr Marchbank said.

At this, Szczepanek “immediately started questioning the witness about his sexuality, asking if he was gay”.

When he was told that this wasn’t his business, he replied that it was, saying: “Because if you are I’m going to kill you.”

Szczepanek was asked to leave but continued to shout, demanding the shop worker tell him if he was gay.

On April 4, a “highly intoxicated” Szczepanek visited the Highland Kebab House in Wick at around 7.45pm.

After receiving his order, he was asked to leave to make space for other customers, but ignored the request, telling workers: “I’m Polish, you are Turkish, you are Muslim.”

Behaviour scared takeaway workers

He refused a second request to leave and became louder and more aggressive telling workers: “I’m white, you’re brown” and “I’m Christian, you’re Muslim” before banging on the counter and scaring shop workers.

On April 27, around 3pm, he visited the Plockton Inn, but when asked to move from a table that was reserved told a staff member to “f*** off” and then stormed out.

He returned to the premises later and, when he was refused alcohol, began shouting racial slurs, saying: “They are all paedophiles and racists” before adding: “F*** the French.”

On each occasion, police were made aware and Szczepanek was cautioned and charged.

Solicitor Christine Cummings for Szczepanek said her client had been living apart from his family in accommodation tied to his employment and had developed a “transient” lifestyle at the time of his crime.

She added: “He is remorseful for his offending.”

Sheriff Aitken said: “He has flitted about all over the countryside getting drunk and abusing people.”

‘Utterly appalling’ behaviour

He told Szczepanek “Your behaviour when you are drunk is utterly appalling – you work in the hospitality industry yourself, would you expect to be treated like that by some drunken idiot being abusive to you about where you’re from and the colour of your skin?”

To which Szczepanek replied: “I was, many times”

Sheriff Aitken advised him to “stop it” and said: “If that is the effect drink has, I propose not getting drunk would be a way of keeping a job and keeping out of prison.”

He placed him on a community payback order requiring him to complete 290 hours of unpaid work in the community and ordered a previously breached order with a supervision requirement be allowed to continue.