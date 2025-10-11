Man who took knife into hospital placed on drug treatment order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who took knife into hospital placed on drug treatment order

Steven Marshall took a Kukri style blade to an appointment at the Royal Northern Infirmary community hospital in Inverness, but claimed he planned to use it to cut grass.

By Jenni Gee
Steven Marshall had a kukri-style knife. File image
A man caught with a large knife at an Inverness hospital has been placed on a drug treatment order by a sheriff.

Steven Marshall, 40, was caught with the kukri-style blade at the Royal Northern Infirmary community hospital following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Police traced him to an appointment room, where he had the weapon in a carrier bag beside his seat.

He later told officers he planned to use the knife to cut grass, prompting a sceptical Sheriff Gary Aitken to ask: “Has he never heard of a strimmer?”

A kukri knife – the national weapon of Nepal – is commonly used for chopping firewood, digging and skinning animals.

Tip-off led to knife find

Marshall, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted having the knife in a public place.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that it was around 2.15pm on April 8 of this year that officers on patrol in Inverness were informed about the knife.

She said: “They were advised by a male that they had just given a lift to the accused, heading toward the Royal Northern Infirmary community hospital, he was in possession of a large knife.”

Following the tip-off, officers visited the hospital on Ness Walk and reviewed CCTV, which revealed the accused was in an appointment room with a staff member.

The knife was recovered from a carrier bag next to his seat.

“This was a large kukri-style knife in a canvas sheath,” Ms Hood said.

Marshall was cautioned and charged and told the police that “the knife was for gardening”.

Knife man’s gardening excuse

He stated he was “going to do my girlfriend’s garden with it” and was “going to do the grass”.

Solicitor Mike Chapman, for Marshall, told Sheriff Aitken: “It was as indicated to the police – he was going to go from his appointment at the hospital to his girlfriend’s house.”

Sheriff Aitken then enquired: “Has he never heard of a strimmer?”

Mr Chapman said: “He has heard of them – he was choosing not to use one.”

At the sentencing hearing, Mr Chapman told Sheriff Aitken: “I don’t think there is anything I can say with regard to the circumstances.”

Having read a justice social work report prepared for the hearing, Sheriff Aitken told Marshall: “I am just prepared to deal with this matter by a community-based disposal”

He placed Marshall, of Kirk Brae, Smithton, on a drug treatment and testing order for 18 months as a direct alternative to custody and ordered the forfeiture of the knife.

 