Man who took knife into hospital placed on drug treatment order

A man caught with a large knife at an Inverness hospital has been placed on a drug treatment order by a sheriff.

Steven Marshall, 40, was caught with the kukri-style blade at the Royal Northern Infirmary community hospital following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Police traced him to an appointment room, where he had the weapon in a carrier bag beside his seat.

He later told officers he planned to use the knife to cut grass, prompting a sceptical Sheriff Gary Aitken to ask: “Has he never heard of a strimmer?”

A kukri knife – the national weapon of Nepal – is commonly used for chopping firewood, digging and skinning animals.

Tip-off led to knife find

Marshall, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted having the knife in a public place.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that it was around 2.15pm on April 8 of this year that officers on patrol in Inverness were informed about the knife.

She said: “They were advised by a male that they had just given a lift to the accused, heading toward the Royal Northern Infirmary community hospital, he was in possession of a large knife.”

Following the tip-off, officers visited the hospital on Ness Walk and reviewed CCTV, which revealed the accused was in an appointment room with a staff member.

The knife was recovered from a carrier bag next to his seat.

“This was a large kukri-style knife in a canvas sheath,” Ms Hood said.

Marshall was cautioned and charged and told the police that “the knife was for gardening”.

Knife man’s gardening excuse

He stated he was “going to do my girlfriend’s garden with it” and was “going to do the grass”.

Solicitor Mike Chapman, for Marshall, told Sheriff Aitken: “It was as indicated to the police – he was going to go from his appointment at the hospital to his girlfriend’s house.”

Sheriff Aitken then enquired: “Has he never heard of a strimmer?”

Mr Chapman said: “He has heard of them – he was choosing not to use one.”

At the sentencing hearing, Mr Chapman told Sheriff Aitken: “I don’t think there is anything I can say with regard to the circumstances.”

Having read a justice social work report prepared for the hearing, Sheriff Aitken told Marshall: “I am just prepared to deal with this matter by a community-based disposal”

He placed Marshall, of Kirk Brae, Smithton, on a drug treatment and testing order for 18 months as a direct alternative to custody and ordered the forfeiture of the knife.