Aberdeen drug dealer cleared of HMP Grampian ear bite attack

A drug dealer has been cleared of biting off the ear of a fellow prisoner at HMP Grampian after his alleged victim told a court he could not identify his attacker.

Thomas Foat, who burst into tears in the dock at the High Court in Edinburgh last summer when he was told he would be locked up for more than six years, went on trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court over the alleged assault.

The case against the 33-year-old, however, was abandoned when the victim told the jury it could not possibly have been Foat who committed the crime.

‘Stab wound’ was gym injury

The court had been told that Foat was relying on a special defence of self-defence in the case, claiming he was protecting himself from a group attack at the hands of Derek Brown, and others, on August 10 2023, the day of the alleged assault.

But giving evidence, Mr Brown instead asked the members of the jury to believe that Foat was simply not involved at all.

The charge against Foat, originally from Liverpool, had alleged he stabbed Mr Brown to the body with an improvised weapon, which the court would hear was the broken handle of a pair of scissors, as well as tore off a third of the prisoner’s ear with his teeth.

Disagreeing, Mr Brown suggested it was actually an unknown man with a Glaswegian accent who had bitten him and that the 4cm by 4cm gash on his elbow, which he described as a “scab” which had fallen off, was caused by a fall he had suffered in the prison gym, which he never reported to prison staff.

Foat, meanwhile, speaks with a Scouse accent.

The 43-year-old said: “There was some sort of carry-on. There was a few folk.

“I got told somebody was meant to be bullying somebody. A scuffle broke out. I just tried to split it up.

“I’ve ended up on top of Thomas on the shower room floor. I thought it was calming down. Somebody had come from behind and bit my ear off. A boy with a Glaswegian accent.”

Asked why a prison officer had reported Mr Brown originally pointed the finger at Foat, he added: “That’s not true and if it was said, it was a lie.

“I didn’t name Thomas Foat as biting my ear.”

Mr Brown went on to add that he did not know anyone who was in his cell during the incident, explaining: “I don’t know their names.”

Following his evidence, the Crown closed its case against Foat.

‘He told me it was because of bullying and drugs’

Earlier in the afternoon, Scottish Prison Service manager Douglas Livingston gave evidence to the court.

He had said he had been called to Ellon Hall within the prison to find Mr Brown in his own cell holding his ear, a chunk of which was in his bin.

“I found another injury on his right elbow. It was a laceration – a flap of skin,” he said.

“He said that Mr Foat had assaulted him, he had followed him into the cell.

“I think he said he had bitten his ear. He told me it was because of bullying and drugs.”

Cleared of attack, but vile behaviour towards ex leads to further time behind bars

While the convicted drug dealer was cleared of the assault charge by Sheriff Alan Sinclair, he did not escape the dock unpunished.

Foat had earlier admitted to sending a series of abusive voicemails and threats just weeks before the alleged attack to a former partner.

Over a two-hour period on July 29 of the same year, Foat made 21 phone calls to his ex when she had to cancel a visit to HMP Grampian after losing her passport.

The prison requires all visitors to provide a form of identification to gain entry.

Infuriated, Foat began making threats against her and her family, including to remove his child from her care, to get someone to beat up her father, and to set fire to her mother’s caravan.

Foat’s defence solicitor, Iain McGregor, said his client was “disgusted with himself.”

“He’s no longer in a relationship,” he added.

“He’s fully disgusted with himself. He accepts that there were obviously other ways to deal with matters. Unfortunately, he’s chosen the path he did.”

‘Threats of quite extreme violence’

Sentencing Foat to 108 days behind bars for the offence, which will be served consecutive to his current jail term, Sheriff Sinclair said the only option open to him was one of custody.

“I’ve read the content of these calls and the level of verbal abuse is about as bad as it can be imagined,” he said.

“You made threats of quite extreme violence which will have caused quite serious distress to her and her father.”

The court had been told that Foat’s earliest date of liberation was in 2029.