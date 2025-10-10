Aberdeen drug dealer cleared of HMP Grampian ear bite attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drug dealer cleared of HMP Grampian ear bite attack

An inmate who had his ear ripped off has said it was an unknown Glaswegian who did it and not the Liverpudlian that prison officers said he named.

By Jamie Ross
HMP Grampian, where an unknown Glaswegian man is alleged to have bitten off another inmate's ear. Image: DC Thomson
A drug dealer has been cleared of biting off the ear of a fellow prisoner at HMP Grampian after his alleged victim told a court he could not identify his attacker.

Thomas Foat, who burst into tears in the dock at the High Court in Edinburgh last summer when he was told he would be locked up for more than six years, went on trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court over the alleged assault.

The case against the 33-year-old, however, was abandoned when the victim told the jury it could not possibly have been Foat who committed the crime.

‘Stab wound’ was gym injury

The court had been told that Foat was relying on a special defence of self-defence in the case, claiming he was protecting himself from a group attack at the hands of Derek Brown, and others, on August 10 2023, the day of the alleged assault.

But giving evidence, Mr Brown instead asked the members of the jury to believe that Foat was simply not involved at all.

The charge against Foat, originally from Liverpool, had alleged he stabbed Mr Brown to the body with an improvised weapon, which the court would hear was the broken handle of a pair of scissors, as well as tore off a third of the prisoner’s ear with his teeth.

Disagreeing, Mr Brown suggested it was actually an unknown man with a Glaswegian accent who had bitten him and that the 4cm by 4cm gash on his elbow, which he described as a “scab” which had fallen off, was caused by a fall he had suffered in the prison gym, which he never reported to prison staff.

Foat, meanwhile, speaks with a Scouse accent.

The 43-year-old said: “There was some sort of carry-on. There was a few folk.

“I got told somebody was meant to be bullying somebody. A scuffle broke out. I just tried to split it up.

“I’ve ended up on top of Thomas on the shower room floor. I thought it was calming down. Somebody had come from behind and bit my ear off. A boy with a Glaswegian accent.”

Asked why a prison officer had reported Mr Brown originally pointed the finger at Foat, he added: “That’s not true and if it was said, it was a lie.

“I didn’t name Thomas Foat as biting my ear.”

Mr Brown went on to add that he did not know anyone who was in his cell during the incident, explaining: “I don’t know their names.”

Following his evidence, the Crown closed its case against Foat.

The alleged incident is said to have happened within a cell in the Ellon Hall wing of the prison. Image: Supplied

‘He told me it was because of bullying and drugs’

Earlier in the afternoon, Scottish Prison Service manager Douglas Livingston gave evidence to the court.

He had said he had been called to Ellon Hall within the prison to find Mr Brown in his own cell holding his ear, a chunk of which was in his bin.

“I found another injury on his right elbow. It was a laceration – a flap of skin,” he said.

“He said that Mr Foat had assaulted him, he had followed him into the cell.

“I think he said he had bitten his ear. He told me it was because of bullying and drugs.”

Visitors are required to have identification to gain entry, leading Foat exploding at his ex over a series of telephone calls. Image: DC Thomson

Cleared of attack, but vile behaviour towards ex leads to further time behind bars

While the convicted drug dealer was cleared of the assault charge by Sheriff Alan Sinclair, he did not escape the dock unpunished.

Foat had earlier admitted to sending a series of abusive voicemails and threats just weeks before the alleged attack to a former partner.

Over a two-hour period on July 29 of the same year, Foat made 21 phone calls to his ex when she had to cancel a visit to HMP Grampian after losing her passport.

The prison requires all visitors to provide a form of identification to gain entry.

Infuriated, Foat began making threats against her and her family, including to remove his child from her care, to get someone to beat up her father, and to set fire to her mother’s caravan.

Foat’s defence solicitor, Iain McGregor, said his client was “disgusted with himself.”

“He’s no longer in a relationship,” he added.

“He’s fully disgusted with himself. He accepts that there were obviously other ways to deal with matters. Unfortunately, he’s chosen the path he did.”

Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

‘Threats of quite extreme violence’

Sentencing Foat to 108 days behind bars for the offence, which will be served consecutive to his current jail term, Sheriff Sinclair said the only option open to him was one of custody.

“I’ve read the content of these calls and the level of verbal abuse is about as bad as it can be imagined,” he said.

“You made threats of quite extreme violence which will have caused quite serious distress to her and her father.”

The court had been told that Foat’s earliest date of liberation was in 2029.