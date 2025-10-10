‘Idiot’ offshore worker avoids road ban despite hitting 105mph on A96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Idiot’ offshore worker avoids road ban despite hitting 105mph on A96

Aaron Smith, 34, was seen hitting breakneck speeds between Aberdeen and Kintore.

By David McPhee
Aaron Smith was seen speeding at over 100mph on the A96. Image: LinkedIn.
Aaron Smith was seen speeding at over 100mph on the A96. Image: LinkedIn.

An ‘idiot’ driver who was clocked by police hitting speeds of more than 100mph has been allowed to keep his licence so he doesn’t lose his offshore job.

Aaron Smith, 34, was seen hitting breakneck speeds on the busy A96 road between Aberdeen and Kintore.

At one stage, Smith was going so fast he was lost from sight by police officers – with his Audi seen doing 105mph on some stretches of the road.

Smith, an offshore mechanic, told the officers who stopped him that he was just driving to his girlfriend’s house in Inverurie.

But Sheriff Donald Ferguson informed Smith that he was “driving like an idiot” on the night in question.

Accused hit high speeds on A96

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that at around 10.10pm on March 30 this year, police officers in an unmarked police vehicle became aware of Smith’s white Audi on the A96 Inverurie Road.

He accelerated harshly away from them and was seen to reach a speed of 84mph prior to reaching Blackburn.

Smith slowed for the Clinterty roundabout but then immediately began to increase his speed to 105mph as he approached the Kinellar roundabout.

He was still driving at 100mph when he reached the 300-yard marker on approach to the roundabout.

Police officers following behind then saw Smith hit speeds of 85mph and 90mph between Kintore and Inverurie.

They thereafter pulled Smith over to the side of the road and issued him a warning.

In the dock, Smith pleaded guilty to one charge of driving carelessly and at excessive speed.

‘Why was he driving like an idiot?’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that his client accepted that his driving was “unacceptable”.

“The roads were pretty clear that night, but the speeds reached were completely inappropriate and he knows that.”

Mr McRobert stated that Smith had previous driving convictions, but that they were over a decade old.

Sheriff Fergusson asked Mr McRobert why his client was “driving like an idiot” that night.

Mr McRobert replied that Smith was driving to his girlfriend’s house in Inverurie at the time.

He then added that Smith needed his car for his work as an offshore mechanic.

Sheriff Ferguson described Smith’s actions as a “bad example of driving” and it “could be dangerous if he lost control of his vehicle” at any point.

“You really should be disqualified,” he added.

However, Sheriff Ferguson instead handed Smith, of Grandholm Crescent, Aberdeen, eight penalty points on his licence and fined him a total of £565.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 