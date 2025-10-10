‘Idiot’ offshore worker avoids road ban despite hitting 105mph on A96

An ‘idiot’ driver who was clocked by police hitting speeds of more than 100mph has been allowed to keep his licence so he doesn’t lose his offshore job.

Aaron Smith, 34, was seen hitting breakneck speeds on the busy A96 road between Aberdeen and Kintore.

At one stage, Smith was going so fast he was lost from sight by police officers – with his Audi seen doing 105mph on some stretches of the road.

Smith, an offshore mechanic, told the officers who stopped him that he was just driving to his girlfriend’s house in Inverurie.

But Sheriff Donald Ferguson informed Smith that he was “driving like an idiot” on the night in question.

Accused hit high speeds on A96

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that at around 10.10pm on March 30 this year, police officers in an unmarked police vehicle became aware of Smith’s white Audi on the A96 Inverurie Road.

He accelerated harshly away from them and was seen to reach a speed of 84mph prior to reaching Blackburn.

Smith slowed for the Clinterty roundabout but then immediately began to increase his speed to 105mph as he approached the Kinellar roundabout.

He was still driving at 100mph when he reached the 300-yard marker on approach to the roundabout.

Police officers following behind then saw Smith hit speeds of 85mph and 90mph between Kintore and Inverurie.

They thereafter pulled Smith over to the side of the road and issued him a warning.

In the dock, Smith pleaded guilty to one charge of driving carelessly and at excessive speed.

‘Why was he driving like an idiot?’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that his client accepted that his driving was “unacceptable”.

“The roads were pretty clear that night, but the speeds reached were completely inappropriate and he knows that.”

Mr McRobert stated that Smith had previous driving convictions, but that they were over a decade old.

Sheriff Fergusson asked Mr McRobert why his client was “driving like an idiot” that night.

Mr McRobert replied that Smith was driving to his girlfriend’s house in Inverurie at the time.

He then added that Smith needed his car for his work as an offshore mechanic.

Sheriff Ferguson described Smith’s actions as a “bad example of driving” and it “could be dangerous if he lost control of his vehicle” at any point.

“You really should be disqualified,” he added.

However, Sheriff Ferguson instead handed Smith, of Grandholm Crescent, Aberdeen, eight penalty points on his licence and fined him a total of £565.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.