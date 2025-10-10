Aberdeen police officer cleared over crash with dangerous scooter driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen police officer cleared over crash with dangerous scooter driver

Richard Shepherd was acquitted of seriously injuring Sean Laurenson in the late-night Northfield crash.

By Joanne Warnock
Richard Shepherd denied the charge of causing injury to Sean Laurenson while driving his police van.
Richard Shepherd denied the charge of causing injury to Sean Laurenson while driving his police van.

A policeman who stood trial for seriously injuring a scooter driver in Aberdeen has been cleared.

Richard Shepherd had denied driving without due care and attention and causing serious injury to Sean Laurenson in the late-night Northfield crash more than two years ago.

The 36-year-old serving police officer gave evidence on the third day of his trial to say he had not deliberately driven at Mr Laurenson, who had an active warrant for his arrest at the time of the crash on April 22 2023.

Early morning crash

Pc Shepherd said he had been heading back to Mastrick Police Station moments before the collision with Mr Laurenson, which happened on Granitehill Road at around 2.45am, as his shift was due to finish at 3am.

Mr Laurenson, who was riding a white Honda scooter at the time, was struck by Pc Shepherd’s police van and sustained a broken neck and damage to his liver.

He was later convicted of dangerous driving and served a jail term of six months.

Footage of the crash captured by a nearby care home was played in court and showed Mr Laurenson’s scooter driving towards the police van from the opposite direction.

CCTV footage captured smash

Pc Shepherd’s van can be seen approaching from the south and enters the middle of the carriageway to overtake parked cars on the left-hand side – just as Laurenson’s scooter turns onto the road ahead.

The van is then seen steering over to the right-hand side of the road, but as it does so, the scooter also veers to its left, hitting the van side-on.

Pc Shepherd told the court he had carried out that manoeuvre to “avoid a collision” and when asked by his defence agent Gareth Reid KC if the action had been deliberate, he replied: “It was not. I was trying to get out of having a collision in the first place.”

The court previously heard from a collision accident reporter who had suggested the crash may have been caused by a “red mist” descending on Pc Shepherd.

Mr Reid asked if this had been the case.

Pc Shepherd answered: “No. I was going back to Mastrick Police station – it was near the end of my duty.”

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald had suggested to the officer that he should have just come to a complete stop in the middle of the carriageway, rather than steering to the right-hand side.

Avoided a head-on collision

Mr Jones asked Pc Shepherd what the risk would have been had he done this and he replied: “A head-on collision.”

Ms MacDonald urged Sheriff Janys Scott to convict Pc Shepherd, saying his carelessness had been the manoeuvre over to the right-hand side of the road.

Mr Jones argued that Mr Laurenson had been driving while intoxicated by a combination of drink and drugs and had been driving dangerously.

He added: “He was driving an ineffective vehicle, which in all likelihood had been stolen, with no valid MOT, no brake lights, and bald tyres.

“Mr Shepherd broke heavily and avoided a head-on collision – which would have had catastrophic consequences for Sean Laurenson.

“The suggestion about a red mist offered as a possibility has absolutely no evidence, it is complete conjecture.

Unavoidable accident

“This was an unavoidable accident.”

Sheriff Scott agreed and said it was a relief to see that Mr Laurenson, who was sitting in court, had made a full recovery.

She said: “Pc Shepherd avoided a head-on collision – he steered right, whereas the scooter veered left.

“He broke hard, and I can rule out any lack of attention on Mr Shepherd’s part.

Was not deliberate

“I do not find he used his van to deliberately stop Mr Laurenson – nor is there evidence that he lost his presence of mind under the ‘red mist’ explanation.

“The Crown had asked why did he just not brake?

“If he just braked there would have been a collision in any event – the other vehicle was being driven dangerously by a person under the influence of drink and drugs.

“Did Pc Shepherd’s standard of driving fall below that of a careful and competent driver?

“It did not.”

Not guilty verdict

Sheriff Scott acquitted Pc Shepherd of careless driving.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, Head of Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department, said: “We acknowledge the outcome at court, and this matter will now be considered in terms of the Police Service of Scotland (Conduct) Regulations 2014.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.