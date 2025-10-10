Aberdeen police officer cleared over crash with dangerous scooter driver

A policeman who stood trial for seriously injuring a scooter driver in Aberdeen has been cleared.

Richard Shepherd had denied driving without due care and attention and causing serious injury to Sean Laurenson in the late-night Northfield crash more than two years ago.

The 36-year-old serving police officer gave evidence on the third day of his trial to say he had not deliberately driven at Mr Laurenson, who had an active warrant for his arrest at the time of the crash on April 22 2023.

Early morning crash

Pc Shepherd said he had been heading back to Mastrick Police Station moments before the collision with Mr Laurenson, which happened on Granitehill Road at around 2.45am, as his shift was due to finish at 3am.

Mr Laurenson, who was riding a white Honda scooter at the time, was struck by Pc Shepherd’s police van and sustained a broken neck and damage to his liver.

He was later convicted of dangerous driving and served a jail term of six months.

Footage of the crash captured by a nearby care home was played in court and showed Mr Laurenson’s scooter driving towards the police van from the opposite direction.

CCTV footage captured smash

Pc Shepherd’s van can be seen approaching from the south and enters the middle of the carriageway to overtake parked cars on the left-hand side – just as Laurenson’s scooter turns onto the road ahead.

The van is then seen steering over to the right-hand side of the road, but as it does so, the scooter also veers to its left, hitting the van side-on.

Pc Shepherd told the court he had carried out that manoeuvre to “avoid a collision” and when asked by his defence agent Gareth Reid KC if the action had been deliberate, he replied: “It was not. I was trying to get out of having a collision in the first place.”

The court previously heard from a collision accident reporter who had suggested the crash may have been caused by a “red mist” descending on Pc Shepherd.

Mr Reid asked if this had been the case.

Pc Shepherd answered: “No. I was going back to Mastrick Police station – it was near the end of my duty.”

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald had suggested to the officer that he should have just come to a complete stop in the middle of the carriageway, rather than steering to the right-hand side.

Avoided a head-on collision

Mr Jones asked Pc Shepherd what the risk would have been had he done this and he replied: “A head-on collision.”

Ms MacDonald urged Sheriff Janys Scott to convict Pc Shepherd, saying his carelessness had been the manoeuvre over to the right-hand side of the road.

Mr Jones argued that Mr Laurenson had been driving while intoxicated by a combination of drink and drugs and had been driving dangerously.

He added: “He was driving an ineffective vehicle, which in all likelihood had been stolen, with no valid MOT, no brake lights, and bald tyres.

“Mr Shepherd broke heavily and avoided a head-on collision – which would have had catastrophic consequences for Sean Laurenson.

“The suggestion about a red mist offered as a possibility has absolutely no evidence, it is complete conjecture.

Unavoidable accident

“This was an unavoidable accident.”

Sheriff Scott agreed and said it was a relief to see that Mr Laurenson, who was sitting in court, had made a full recovery.

She said: “Pc Shepherd avoided a head-on collision – he steered right, whereas the scooter veered left.

“He broke hard, and I can rule out any lack of attention on Mr Shepherd’s part.

Was not deliberate

“I do not find he used his van to deliberately stop Mr Laurenson – nor is there evidence that he lost his presence of mind under the ‘red mist’ explanation.

“The Crown had asked why did he just not brake?

“If he just braked there would have been a collision in any event – the other vehicle was being driven dangerously by a person under the influence of drink and drugs.

“Did Pc Shepherd’s standard of driving fall below that of a careful and competent driver?

“It did not.”

Not guilty verdict

Sheriff Scott acquitted Pc Shepherd of careless driving.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, Head of Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department, said: “We acknowledge the outcome at court, and this matter will now be considered in terms of the Police Service of Scotland (Conduct) Regulations 2014.”

