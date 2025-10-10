Inverness dad pleads for chance to raise kids after cocaine bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness dad pleads for chance to raise kids after cocaine bust

James Gorman was pulled over on the A9 near Newtonmore last year with police officers finding his car loaded with cocaine worth £200,000.

By James Mulholland
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Shutterstock
A Highland drug dealer has pleaded to be given a chance to raise his children rather than go to jail.

James Gorman, of Kilmuir Road in Inverness, made his appeal to Judge Lord Stuart on Friday as he appeared in the dock of Edinburgh’s High Court.

The court had previously heard how police had stopped Gorman’s car, which was packed with £200,000 of cocaine at the time, on the A9 near Newtonmore in November last year.

He now faces four weeks of waiting before discovering his fate.

Two kilograms of cocaine in a shopping bag

The 34-year-old’s Mini had a shopping bag which contained two kilograms of the drug, which police determined could have netted a profit of £200,076 if sold in one-gram deals.

Police also seized a mobile phone and £505 in cash from the car.

Gorman, who had previously worked as an HGV driver, admitted a single charge of being concerned in the supply of the drug.

Advocate depute Nicola Gilchrist said: “The Crown accepts the role of the accused is limited to that of being a courier.”

‘I would rather be a father’

Judge Lord Stuart had been provided with several letters from Gorman’s own family, which spoke of his character.

He said the statements spoke of Gorman’s desire to be an active dad in the raising of his three children.

The judge said: “You can’t do that from prison. You can’t do that supplying drugs.”

Gorman, who was sitting in the dock, replied: “I would rather be a father.”

Sentence in the case will take place on November 18 in Glasgow.