Inverness dad pleads for chance to raise kids after cocaine bust

A Highland drug dealer has pleaded to be given a chance to raise his children rather than go to jail.

James Gorman, of Kilmuir Road in Inverness, made his appeal to Judge Lord Stuart on Friday as he appeared in the dock of Edinburgh’s High Court.

The court had previously heard how police had stopped Gorman’s car, which was packed with £200,000 of cocaine at the time, on the A9 near Newtonmore in November last year.

He now faces four weeks of waiting before discovering his fate.

Two kilograms of cocaine in a shopping bag

The 34-year-old’s Mini had a shopping bag which contained two kilograms of the drug, which police determined could have netted a profit of £200,076 if sold in one-gram deals.

Police also seized a mobile phone and £505 in cash from the car.

Gorman, who had previously worked as an HGV driver, admitted a single charge of being concerned in the supply of the drug.

Advocate depute Nicola Gilchrist said: “The Crown accepts the role of the accused is limited to that of being a courier.”

‘I would rather be a father’

Judge Lord Stuart had been provided with several letters from Gorman’s own family, which spoke of his character.

He said the statements spoke of Gorman’s desire to be an active dad in the raising of his three children.

The judge said: “You can’t do that from prison. You can’t do that supplying drugs.”

Gorman, who was sitting in the dock, replied: “I would rather be a father.”

Sentence in the case will take place on November 18 in Glasgow.