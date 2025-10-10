‘You are going to kill me’: Murder trial hears recording of Claire Leveque

A woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend said she loved him before saying: “You are going to kill me”, a court has heard.

Jurors heard Claire Leveque, 24, make the remarks in a recording of a conversation she had with her partner Aren Pearson,41, sometime before her death last year.

Prosecutors claim that Pearson – a Canadian citizen – murdered Miss Leveque at his mother’s home in Sandness, Shetland, on February 11 2024.

On Friday, prosecutors produced a six-minute-long audio recording of the pair speaking to each other.

Before the recording was played, Judge Lord Arthurson told people who were sitting in the public benches that they could leave the court if they were upset upon hearing Claire’s voice.

Jurors then heard Claire tell Pearson that he hit her three times.

She said: “You beat the s*** out of me on my 24th birthday.”

Speaking about the alleged abuse, Pearson told her: “You deserved every bit of it and more. You’re lucky I didn’t bash your head in.”

Jurors also heard Claire tell the accused: “I love you” before she later added: “You are going to kill me.”

Messages to dead woman’s dad

The evidence emerged on the fourth day of proceedings against Pearson, who denies murdering Claire and other charges.

Earlier in the day, jurors heard evidence about what happened when police interviewed Pearson.

The court heard that during an interview, a detective asked Pearson: “Did you murder Claire Leveque?”

Pearson replied: “To the best of my knowledge, no.”

Prosecutors also presented evidence about text messages sent by Pearson from Scotland to Claire’s father, Clint, in Canada.

In the messages, Pearson told Mr Leveque that he was giving Claire $250,000 and was sending her on “business class”. flight. He said he had come into a “stupid” amount of money.

Pearson wrote: “Can I send her please to you.”

He added: “The second I turn my back she drinks. She has upset my mother beyond belief. My hands are tied.”

He also told Mr Leveque: “I can’t handle that level of stupid.”

‘Grenades’ remark

He then told Mr Leveque that he had booked “flights” from Sumburgh Airport in Shetland. He said they would “pass through” Amsterdam before arriving in Halifax.

Pearson faces a total of seven charges.

The first charge claims that between October 21 2023, and February 11 2024, at locations in Shetland, Pearson behaved in a “threatening and abusive manner” towards Claire. He is alleged to have acted aggressively towards her.

The second charge claims that on various occasions between October 21 2023 and January 31 2024, Pearson assaulted Claire by inflicting “blunt force trauma” to her head and body.

In the third charge, it’s claimed on January 2 2024, at another property in Sandness, Pearson acted in an aggressive and threatening manner by uttering remarks that he possessed “grenades”.

Accused of knife attack

The fourth charge states that on February 11 2024, at a garage at Ringville, Sandness, Pearson assaulted Claire, his partner, by repeatedly striking her on the head, neck and body with a knife. They also claim that Pearson repeatedly inflicted blunt force trauma to her head, neck and body by “means to the prosecutor unknown.”

Prosecutors then claim that Pearson compressed her neck and did “submerge her head and body in water” and that he murdered her

The fifth charge states that he attempted to defeat the ends of justice following the alleged murder.

Accused allegedly sent messages to family members

He is said to sent messages to Clint Leveque and Arran Jack informing them that he intended to provide Claire with money and a plane ticket. He is said to have told Clint Leveque that Claire was in “good health” and that he had booked flights for her to return to Canada.

Not guilty pleas

Prosecutors say he undertook these actions to “avoid detection” for murdering Claire and with the “intent to defeat the ends of justice” and that he “did attempt to defeat the ends of justice.”

The sixth charge claims that he acted in a “threatening and abusive manner” by driving a car into the sea and by taking possession of a knife and striking himself with the blade in the neck in the presence of his mother.

The final charge claims he repeatedly shouted, swore and uttered offensive remarks to police officers during a trip in an ambulance between the house where the alleged murder took place and the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick on February 11 2024.

Pearson has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial, before judge Lord Arthurson, continues