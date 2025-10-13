Fraserburgh man jailed after not doing a single hour of unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh man jailed after not doing a single hour of unpaid work

Brian Scott failed to turn up to do any of his community service - and also drove without a licence, twice.

By Joanne Warnock
Brian Scott appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A Fraserburgh man has been jailed for failing to carry out a single hour of unpaid work and driving without a licence twice.

Brian Scott, 33, received a Community Payback Order for a domestic abuse matter but his lack of effort in carrying out the punishment has landed him with a jail sentence.

Sheriff Janys Scott voiced her disapproval, saying that Scott had not even “turned up to sign up”.

Scott admitted the breach of order and also two charges of driving without a licence and one of having no insurance.

Spotted driving without a licence

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald explained that Scott had been spotted on both May 31 and August 5 this year by traffic police on mobile patrols in Fordoun and Inverbervie.

She said: “In both scenarios, he cooperated with police when asked to stop.

“Both were during the day in either late morning or early afternoon.

“There was no explanation at the time as to why he was driving.

“It seems to have taken a chance and happened to be next to police officers.”

His defence lawyer, Neil McRobert, told the court his client was “very anxious” to avoid jail and asked for a community-based disposal.

No option but jail time

But Sheriff Scott said she had no other option but to jail him, explaining: “He has not complied with the old order.”

Mr McRobert urged again, claiming that his client needed to be on hand to support his family.

He said Scott promised to comply with the unpaid work this time.

Sheriff Scott said she had not been persuaded.

“I have listened to everything that has been said, but he has left me with no other shred of option,” she said.

“You have reached the end of the road. I gave you the opportunity last time and you did not even do one hour of unpaid work.”

For Scott’s breach of his CPO, he was fined £590 with no time to pay, receiving a 28-day jail term.

For the driving offences, Scott, whose address was given in court papers as Watermill Road, Fraserburgh, was jailed for four months.

 