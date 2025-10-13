Fraserburgh man jailed after not doing a single hour of unpaid work

A Fraserburgh man has been jailed for failing to carry out a single hour of unpaid work and driving without a licence twice.

Brian Scott, 33, received a Community Payback Order for a domestic abuse matter but his lack of effort in carrying out the punishment has landed him with a jail sentence.

Sheriff Janys Scott voiced her disapproval, saying that Scott had not even “turned up to sign up”.

Scott admitted the breach of order and also two charges of driving without a licence and one of having no insurance.

Spotted driving without a licence

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald explained that Scott had been spotted on both May 31 and August 5 this year by traffic police on mobile patrols in Fordoun and Inverbervie.

She said: “In both scenarios, he cooperated with police when asked to stop.

“Both were during the day in either late morning or early afternoon.

“There was no explanation at the time as to why he was driving.

“It seems to have taken a chance and happened to be next to police officers.”

His defence lawyer, Neil McRobert, told the court his client was “very anxious” to avoid jail and asked for a community-based disposal.

No option but jail time

But Sheriff Scott said she had no other option but to jail him, explaining: “He has not complied with the old order.”

Mr McRobert urged again, claiming that his client needed to be on hand to support his family.

He said Scott promised to comply with the unpaid work this time.

Sheriff Scott said she had not been persuaded.

“I have listened to everything that has been said, but he has left me with no other shred of option,” she said.

“You have reached the end of the road. I gave you the opportunity last time and you did not even do one hour of unpaid work.”

For Scott’s breach of his CPO, he was fined £590 with no time to pay, receiving a 28-day jail term.

For the driving offences, Scott, whose address was given in court papers as Watermill Road, Fraserburgh, was jailed for four months.